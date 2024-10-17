Grotesquerie episode 7 recap: Sister Megan exposed and a twist ending
We might've found out the titular serial killer's identity in FX's Grotesquerie, but that doesn't mean the case is necessarily over. Last week's episode 6 ended on a cliffhanger when Lois de-masked a potential culprit, but that could very well be a fake-out. All signs point to it being Father Charlie in that moment, but is it that easy? It also seems like Grotesquerie has an accomplice, meaning Lois' investigation could be far from over. The preview for this week, episode 7, definitely had us intrigued. So here's what goes down.
WARNING: Major spoilers for Grotesquerie episode 7 are below.
The seventh episode of Grotesquerie opens up on a surprising conversation when Lois goes out to eat with Merritt and Eddie. They tell her that they're in love and will be moving in together, plus, Merritt just got cast for a show. Everything's looking great for Merritt, and while Lois seems to respond well at first, she quickly begins to spiral. Lois' first reaction is to tell them that she's happy they told her rather than lying, but she then tells her daughter that she and Eddie had a thing. Or, the way she puts it: "A nasty little thing." Eddie denies this and tells Lois that she's just drunk, while Merritt tells her mom to stop.
But Lois keeps going, telling Merritt that her father was sleeping with his students. She calls Merritt and Eddie "weak," and Eddie tells her they're going to take her to rehab. But Lois denies their help and storms off.
Lois later meets with a doctor at the hospital and tells them she's made the decision to take Marshall off of life support, explaining his affair with Nurse Redd. Conveniently, Nurse Redd comes in and asks what's going on, and the two women begin to argue. Nurse Redd ends up being one of the nurses to pull the plug, and she expresses how upset she is about it to Lois in the hallway beforehand.
Is Father Charlie really Grotesquerie? I don't think so
Lois goes to Father Charlie's, looking around through the rooms and finding a weird book of writing, drawings, and newspaper clippings. Before she can keep investigating, the governor calls wanting to congratulate her for solving the case, but Lois doesn't seem convinced she has.
Sister Megan is alive and well, and we see her being commended for her reporting which made national news. The feeling is that her stories have brought people back to church, which is great for her. Members of the church talk about Father Charlie, calling him "evil." Clearly, everyone believes Father Charlie is Grotesquerie, but I'm very unsure. Sister Megan makes her demands — more resources for the paper — before leaving.
Lois meets with Detective Hanover and tells her that she wanted to retire when the case was over but has since changed her mind. She's surprised to hear that she has no choice in the matter; she's gone.
Sister Megan comes over to Lois' for dinner and they talk about the case. It becomes obvious that Lois is suspicious about what went down, saying whoever shot Sister Megan had a plan to injure her but not kill her. Lois continues to ask her questions, feeling like there are things she's not telling her. How was Sister Megan always a step ahead? Lois believes Father Charlie must've had an accomplice and accuses Sister Megan of being that for him.
Sister Megan responds by screaming at Lois and coming at her with a knife. The two women have a struggle throughout the house before Sister Megan stabs Lois with a knife. Lois then pours boiling water over Sister Megan. Lois pulls the knife out of her and crawls over to grab her gun but it's too late. Sister Megan drags her back to the kitchen by her feet and begins repeatedly stabbing her.
Grotesquerie episode 7 twisty ending explained
We then cut to a scene of Marshall, Eddie, and Merritt together at that same restaurant from the start of the episode. But it's obviously a different timeline; Eddie and Merritt look different and they tell Marshall they're getting a divorce. Eddie talks about feeling grateful for being a part of Merritt's family — but where is Lois in all of this? Eddie then refers to Lois in the past tense, and Merritt tells her father that Eddie and Lois have been having sex for the past two years. Woah.
Marshall drives to the hospital to visit Lois, who is in a coma. The roles are reversed, but what is the true timeline? Has Lois actually been in a coma this whole time, dreaming or hallucinating the events of the show so far? Or did Sister Megan stabbing Lois cause her to go into a coma? Could it somehow be all of the above? Grotesquerie has just given us a major twist, and we have more questions than ever before!
Marshall makes the decision to take Lois off of life support, asking the doctor if they can do it the following day. Marshall tells Lois "goodnight" before leaving. After this, he goes to see Nurse Redd, but she's not a nurse at all. She dances on camera for viewers online and tells Marshall it's hypocritical that he's upset over Lois cheating when he's been cheating, too.
We then see Sister Megan in this timeline, who is not a nun. She works as a detective and talks to a police officer about a previous case and Lois' work. Megan learns that Lois will be taken off life support and she decides she'll go be with her when it happens. Father Charlie, you guessed it — not a priest, works as a doctor in this timeline and is present for the life support removal. Megan shows up and Marshall yells at her, and when Eddie shows up, he kicks him out. Merritt tries to convince Marshall to allow Megan and Eddie in the room, but he won't listen.
Merritt stops Charlie from pulling the plug so she can speak to her father, saying he'll lose her too if he keeps pushing back against her. Merritt then begins to play a song and Charlie begins the process.
The scene cuts back to Lois and Sister Megan fighting in the other timeline, which is likely Lois' subconscious. As Lois begins to die from her injuries in her subconscious, she also dies in real life. But then her body begins to float up from the hospital bed and she comes back to life. In her subconscious, she shoots Sister Megan, blowing up her head, as her eyes open in real life. The episode ends here, but by all means, it looks like Lois has come back from her coma. So what's next?
There is no second episode of Grotesquerie tonight, so be sure to tune in next week on Wednesday, Oct. 23 to see what's ahead. New episodes air on FX and stream the next day on Hulu.