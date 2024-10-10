Grotesquerie is becoming an unhinged mess
By Sandy C.
Grotesquerie episode 5 is unhinged, and not in a good way. What was even going on throughout this episode? I’m assuming this installment was supposed to feel like a dream sequence (or nightmare, in this case), but it was just messy in the worst way. With four episodes to go after tonight, can the series be saved?
Spoiler alert! In this post, we’re breaking down the latest episodes of Grotesquerie, so if you don’t want it spoiled for you, look away! Go stream episodes 1-6 on Hulu before reading ahead.
When Grotesquerie first premiered, I was its biggest defender, calling it an upgraded American Horror Story with a more focused story and great talent. Well, I take that back. The FX horror series has lost its focus and resorted to graphic scenes for shock value. It’s one gruesome murder scene after another and we are not any closer to finding out who Mr. Grotesquerie is. Not even a little bit.
We know that this serial killer is taunting Lois, but she can’t imagine who in her life would want revenge on her this badly. She’s a cop who has put away some bad people, but is there really someone out there who wants to hurt Lois this desperately?
In Episode 5, Sister Megan is shot trying to save Andrea, a woman she and Lois found while driving away from the fires. A man dressed in all black swings by the hotel picks up a bloody and naked Andrea, and drives away with her. The nun runs to Andrea’s aid, but there’s nothing she could have done. Now she’s in the hospital with the creepy Father Charlie.
Time is running out for Grotesquerie to explain what is going on. And honestly, I don’t think I care to find out more. Unless the next four episodes are amazing, Grotesquerie will be one of the biggest TV disappointments of the year.
Grotesquerie episode 7 will air on FX next Wednesday, Oct. 16, and available to stream on Hulu the following day. Will you be watching?