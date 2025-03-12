Hacks season 4 premieres earlier than we expected (and we can't wait!)

The funniest show on streaming is finally making its way back, and there's some extra exciting news to share about the upcoming season. Yes, of course, the funniest show on streaming is none other than Hacks, the Emmy Award-winning comedy starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder. This week, Max gave us a welcome surprise by revealing both the release date and the full trailer.

While the first three seasons of Hacks all made their premiere in May, we won't have to wait a full year in between seasons this time around. Max announced that Hacks season 4 premieres on Thursday, April 10, which is both less than a year from the season 3 premiere and finale. That's so exciting! I don't know about you, but I wasn't expecting the series to return this soon, but I'm not complaining.

In addition to announcing the season 4 premiere date, Max also dropped the official trailer, which might be the most highly anticipated trailer from the series yet given the shocking season 3 finale. Deborah (Smart) and Ava (Einbinder) continue to lock horns as they begrudgingly work together, but in the trailer, there are some glimpses of the friendship we know and love.

Hacks season 4 release schedule and trailer revealed

The trailer picks up in the aftermath of the season 3 finale, which found Ava blackmailing Deborah in order to secure the position of showrunner on the comedian's new late night show. Deborah had offered Ava the head writer position before pulling said offer and blaming the network, leading Ava to find out Deborah lied. She could choose her head writer. Ava throws sleeping with the network's chairman in Deborah's face to land the coveted position. Checkmate!

Although they have to work together on a common goal, they seem to still be at odds in season 4. They race each other on a racetrack (can't wait to see what that's all about), Deborah ignores Ava's trust fall, and they elbow each other for attention during a photoshoot. But even when their relationship seems irreparable, the trailer teases little moments that suggest they can still somehow put the past in the past. Like when Ava livestreams as Deborah gets pulled over by a cop.

Take a closer look at the season 4 synopsis via Max:

"Tensions rise as Deborah and Ava endeavor to get their late night show off the ground and make history doing it."

Since its premiere back in 2021, Hacks has mostly maintained a two episodes per week release schedule. This time around, it's a bit different. The 10-episode season 4 will debut with two episodes on April 10 then release one episode weekly for the next four weeks. Two episodes (episodes 7 and 8) will drop together on May 15, then return to one weekly until the season finale on May 29.

As the incumbent winner of the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series, as well as the Golden Globe for Best Comedy Series, all eyes will be on Hacks season 4. There's no doubt in my mind that the show is better and funnier than ever and will continue to be not only the best comedy series but one of the best series in general on television right now. Seriously, if you haven't gotten into Hacks, there's plenty of time to binge-watch seasons 1-3 before April 10!

Hacks season 4 premieres Thursday, April 10 on Max.