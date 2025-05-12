Hacks star's new Netflix show nabs release date (and it's coming very soon!)

Everyone who has recently gotten into HBO's Girls, or has met the show's resurgence with a rewatch of your own, you're about to get repaid in spades. Lena Dunham's new Netflix original romantic comedy series Too Much finally has a release date, and it's sooner than you think. The new show features a scenery-chewing Hacks star in her first leading role and a fan-favorite star from The White Lotus, plus a who's who of guest stars you'll definitely remember from Girls.

On May 12, Netflix announced the Too Much release date, and all 10 episode are set to drop on Thursday, July 10 on Netflix. The series helps set the stage for a huge summer on Netflix, and with Emily in Paris and Nobody Wants This not returning until at the least the fall, we're going to need a romantic comedy fix. And this one's seriously the ultimate rom-com, coming from Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, two of the producers of the iconic movie Love Actually.

Too Much was created by Lena Duhnam and her husband, Luis Felber, and very loosely retells their love story, though Dunham insists that the series also pulls inspiration from the relationship stories of her friends, as to make the story and characters universally available to the audience. It's very much Dunham's point of view and storytelling tone, but we will all be able to relate to Hacks star Meg Stalter's character Jessica and her relationship with "walking red flag" Felix (Will Sharpe).

Megan Stalter in Too Much on Netflix | Courtesy of Netflix

Lena Dunham's Too Much release date set on Netflix

Along with the release date for Too Much, Netflix also released a series of first-look photos that tease a handful of very famous guest stars and shared the series' full synopsis. Stalter plays Jessica, a New Yorker who works on commercial sets, which takes her overseas to London. She takes the opportunity as a fresh start both in life and in love, following an especially bad breakup. Jessica meets a handsome musician named Felix (Sharpe), who might be bad news or her true love.

Take a closer look at the official synopsis via Netflix's press release:

"Jessica (Megan Stalter) is a New York workaholic in her mid-thirties, reeling from a broken relationship that she thought would last forever and slowly isolating everyone she knows. When every block in New York tells a story of her own bad behaviour, the only solution is to take a job in London, where she plans to live a life of solitude like a Bronte sister. But when she meets Felix (Will Sharpe) – a walking series of red flags – she finds that their unusual connection is impossible to ignore, even as it creates more problems than it solves. Now they have to ask themselves: Do Americans and Brits actually speak the same language? From the creator of Girls and the producers of Love Actually, Too Much is an ex-pat rom-com for the disillusioned who wonder if true love is still possible, but sincerely hope that it is."

In addition to Stalter and Sharpe playing the leads of the series, the first-look photos also revealed sneak peeks at the recurring and guest cast, which might be one of the most exciting casts gathered for a rom-com series in a while. Dunham called on a decent amount of past collaborators — like Andrew Rannells, Rita Wilson, Janicza Bravo, Michael Zegen, and Richard E. Grant — to appear in Too Much, and she even ended up onscreen herself in a minor role as Jessica's sister.

Check out the full main, recurring, and guest cast list below:

Meg Stalter as Jessica

Will Sharpe as Felix

Michael Zegen as Jessica's ex-boyfriend

Janicza Bravo as Jessica's co-worker

Leo Reich as Jessica's co-worker

Richard E. Grant

Rita Wilson as Jessica's mom

Naomi Watts as Jessica's boss's wife

Andrew Rannells as Jessica's brother-in-law

Rhea Perlman as Dottie, Jessica's grandmother

Emily Ratajkowski as Jessica's ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend

Adwoa Aboah

Lena Dunham as Jessica's sister

Netflix hasn't dropped a teaser trailer just yet, but we got a pretty good first taste of what to expect from the show from Meg Stalter's release date announcement video. The comedian introduced the cast with her signature unserious sense of humor and teased that we're probably going to hear "London Bridge" by Fergie at some point in the series.

As a Girls fan, I couldn't be more excited to check out Too Much. Dunham has been a polarizing figure in pop culture, but her work speaks for itself. That's going to be true of her new series, too, which she wrote and directed to really give this story her full vision. Beyond Dunahm finally returning to TV, it's also exciting to watch Stalter thrive beyond Hacks to lead a series of her own. She's consistently hilarious in the Emmy-winning Max hit, but now she gets to show off her humor to the Netflix audience.

Look at Stalter, Sharpe, and more in the first-look photos below!

Will Sharpe and Meg Stalter in Too Much on Netflix | Courtesy of Netflix

Andrew Rannells and Meg Stalter in Too Much on Netflix | Courtesy of Netflix

Rhea Pearlman and Rita Wilson in Too Much on Netflix | Courtesy of Netflix