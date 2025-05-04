5 best Netflix shows already confirmed for summer 2025

Besides going on vacation, there's really nothing better to do in the summertime than spend your free time in the cool indoors binge-watching Netflix shows. Whether it's that lengthy show you have been trying to make your way through for months or the latest original new releases from the streamer, there's always plenty of room on our watch lists for great titles.

Thankfully, we already know that this summer will be filled to the brim with some of the most exciting and beloved Netflix original series making highly anticipated returns. Wednesday Addams isn't one to display enthusiasm, but we're positively jumping off the walls waiting for Wednesday season 2. On top of our return to Nevermore, two beloved titles sign off with their final seasons.

But it's not all doom and gloom brought to you by the Addams Family and the double whammy of final seasons arriving on Netflix this summer. The streamer also has two sexy and mysterious new shows set to debut so far in the summer months that will surely turn the heat up on our watch lists. Ready to find out what's coming to Netflix this summer so far? Let's get into it!

The Waterfront. (L to R) Jake Weary as Cane Buckley, Melissa Benoist as Bree Buckley in episode 105 of The Waterfront | Cr. Dana Hawley/Netflix © 2025

The Waterfront

Kicking off the official start of summer, which begins on June 20, Netflix releases the new family drama series The Waterfront on Thursday, June 19. The series comes from Dawson's Creek, Scream, and The Vampire Diaries mastermind Kevin Williamson and centers on the Buckley family's struggling fishing empire in North Carolina.

In the absence of the family business' leader, those who took over waded into some tricky waters. As if the business drama wasn't enough, personal and romantic drama bubbles to the surface all at the same time. The Waterfront boasts a cast that includes Holt McCallany, Maria Bello, Jake Weary, Melissa Benoist, and Rafael L. Silva as well as guest stars Topher Grace, Dave Annable, and Zach Roerig. Don't miss this summer obsession in the making!

OLYMPO. in episode 03 of OLYMPO | Cr. Matías Uris/Netflix © 2024

Olympo

Speaking of sexy and heating up summer, Netflix has the new Spanish young adult drama series Olympo primed and ready to go on the first official day of summer, Friday, June 20. If you were a fan of Elite, then you will definitely love this one. The series takes place in the Pirineos High Performance Center, where young elite athletes train to improve at their sport.

However, when the swimming team captain finds herself outdone by a friend and teammate, she discovers that something else could be afoot. There's mystery, there's romance, and there's an amazing cast including Clara Galle, Nira Osahia, Agustín Della Corte, Nuno Gallego, and María Romanillos. Check out this intriguing and sexy series this summer!

Lee Jung-jae as Sung Gi-hun in Squid Game season 3 | Courtesy of Netfli

Squid Game season 3

Even though Squid Game season 2 just dropped during the holiday season in December 2024, it's almost time for the next season. That's right, while we had to wait over four years between seasons 1 and 2, we'll barely have to wait six months between seasons 2 and 3. Squid Game season 3 makes its premiere on Friday, June 27. Yes, that's exciting, but here's the kicker: It's the final season! Hopefully, fans were already prepared for season 3 to be the end, but it's going to be a bittersweet summer on Netflix between the end of Squid Game and the end of...

The Sandman. Tom Sturridge as Dream in episode 203 of The Sandman | Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2025

The Sandman season 2

Less than one week after the series finale of Squid Game, the end of The Sandman begins. As Netflix previously announced, The Sandman season 2 will drop in two parts in July, with the first six episodes arriving on Thursday, July 3 and the final five episodes premiering on Thursday, July 24. The final season promises to bring the saga to a close by telling the full Sandman story, complete with the introduction of new characters. On the plus side, the split season only makes fans wait a couple of weeks compared to the next split season of the summer.

Wednesday. Jenna Ortega as Wednesday in episode 202 of Wednesday | Cr. Jonathan Hession/Netflix © 2025

Wednesday season 2

She's back and more indifferent than ever! After nearly three years of waiting, Netflix finally set its release plans for Wednesday season 2, and while that's great news, it's also kind of frustrating. The new season contains eight episodes, which will be split into two four-episode parts on Wednesday, Aug. 6 and Wednesday Sept. 3. (Yes, it's still technically summer until Sept. 22.)

While we'll breeze through four episodes and have to wait a month for the next three, this will be a season worth waiting for. It's spookier and kookier, there's more of the Addams Family at Nevermore, and Wednesday will have a new supernatural mystery to unravel over the course of season 2. We can all agree that the Emmy-nominated show's comeback will be one of the biggest Netflix events of the year, and it begins this summer!