Half Man release time on HBO Max (by time zone), preview, and what to expect

If you were one of the millions of people who binge-watched and loved the Emmy Award-winning limited series Baby Reindeer on Netflix and have been waiting for the next project from Richard Gadd, it has finally arrived. The award-winning actor and writer has created his next limited series with HBO's latest new drama Half Man. One of the biggest shows of the year is here!

Two years after Baby Reindeer took over the world with its explosion on Netflix, Gadd once again looks to keep our watch lists in a chokehold. However, this time around, we can't binge our way through his new creation as Half Man is being released weekly on HBO following its premiere on Thursday, April 23. But when and at what time can we tune in on HBO Max?

Richard Gadd in Half Man on HBO | Photograph by Anne Binckebanck/HBO

Half Man premiere date and episode release times

As mentioned above, Half Man premieres on Thursday, April 23 on HBO. While the cable network is known for releasing its original series on Sunday nights, HBO will try its hand at a weekday primetime schedule for the highly anticipated series. The show airs weekly on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with the episodes also dropping on HBO Max on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

For those outside of the United States, Half Man will become available to stream on HBO in Latin America on Friday, April 24 and in Europe on Saturday, April 25. If you're tuning into the show in the United Kingdom and Ireland, you can begin watching on BBC iPlayer, with BBC One, beginning on Friday, April 24. But for those in the United States, here's the HBO Max release times by time zone:

Hawaii: 3:00 p.m. HST on Thursday, April 23

Alaska: 5:00 p.m. AKDT on Thursday, April 23

West Coast of the US: 6:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, April 23

Mountain time: 7:00 p.m. MT on Thursday, April 23

Midwest of the US: 8:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, April 23

East Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 23

Following Half Man's one-episode premiere on HBO and HBO Max on April 23, the cable network and streaming platform will release one episode weekly throught the season finale episode. The limited series contains six episodes, meaning the show will only run for six total weeks. Here's the complete release schedule and release date for the final episode of the series:

Episode 1 — Thursday, April 23

Episode 2 — Thursday, April 30

Episode 3 — Thursday, May 7

Episode 4 — Thursday, May 14

Episode 5 — Thursday, May 21

Episode 6 — Thursday, May 28

Richard Gadd and Jamie Bell in Half Man on HBO | Photograph by Anne Binckebanck/HBO

Who stars with Richard Gadd and Jamie Bell?

For the most part, viewers will be watching Half Man for Richard Gadd, especially after becoming acquainted with the Scottish actor and writer in Baby Reindeer. In the series, he plays Ruben Pallister, who is the best friend and de factor brother of Niall Kennedy, who is played by BAFTA Award winner Jamie Bell. The series centers on their decades-spanning friendship.

Bell might be best known for his role in the 2000 movie Billy Elliot as well as The Adventures of Tintin, Fantastic Four (2015), King Kong, All of Us Strangers, Rocketman, Snowpiecer, and more. While Gadd and Bell might be the most recognizable stars in the cast, but the limited series boasts a large cast full of supporting characters to further flesh out the story's world.

Take a closer look at the cast members starring and featured in Half Man:

Richard Gadd as Ruben Pallister

Jamie Bell as Niall Kennedy

Stuart Campbell as Young Ruben

Mitchell Robertson as Young Niall

Marianne McIvor as Maura

Neve McIntosh as Lori

Charlie De Melo

Bilal Hasna

Julie Cullen

Amy Manson

Anjli Mohindra

Tim Downie

Tom Andrews

Philippine Velge

Stuart McQuarrie

Sandy Batchelor

Piers Ewart

Scot Greenan

Charlotte Blackwood

Calum Manchip

Kate Robson-Stuart

Stuart Campbell and Mitchell Robertson in Half Man on HBO | Photograph by Anne Binckebanck/HBO

What to expect from Half Man on HBO

Baby Reindeer fans are probably going into Half Man with certain expectations for the tone and quality of the show, and depending on what you're hoping for, your expectations will either be met or even exceeded based on the premise and trailer. The series is a dark and gripping look at the close bond between two men who have grown to become like brothers across 30 years and counting.

Gadd and Bell play Ruben and Niall, two polar opposites in temperment who become inseparably close during a formative period of their youth. They go through difficult things together and are the ones by each other's side, especially Ruben standing up for Niall. But 30 years after their teen years in the '80s, Ruben arrives at Niall's wedding unlike himself, leading to a build up and "explosion."

Check out the full official synopsis for Half Man as shared by HBO:

"Niall and Ruben are brothers. Not related in blood but the closest you can get. One, fierce and loyal. The other, meek and mild-mannered. Inseparable youth. Brought into each other’s lives through death and circumstance, all they have is each other… But when Ruben turns up at Niall’s wedding three decades later, everything seems different. He is on edge. Shifty. Not acting like himself. And soon, an explosion of violence takes place which catapults us back through their lives, from the eighties to the present day. Capturing 30 years in the lives of these broken men, HALF MAN is a six-part limited series exploring brotherhood, violence, and the intense fragility of male relationships. After all, when things fall apart… it is sometimes the closest relationships which break the hardest."

Half Man will be an intense and dark exploration of this complex friendship, as well as some of the secrets that seem to be haunting them from the past and the new occurrences that further change their relationship in the future. Across the six-week release, we're surely going to be on the edge of our seats for an unpredictable ride. Watch the exciting trailer below before adding to your watch list!