Hallmark movies are heading to Netflix in time for Christmas (and there's so much more to be excited about)

If you love Hallmark movies for Christmas, you’ll be excited to hear about the latest deal the company has made with Netflix. It looks like Netflix is all about licensing, bringing some favorites to its platform.

A bunch of Hallmark movies are heading to the streamer in time for Christmas. They’re all holiday-themed movies arriving right away, and then there will be other popular romance Hallmark releases arriving in the new year. On top of that, The Way Home is about to get a second home.

This deal isn’t all that surprising when you see what Netflix is doing with other companies. More AMC shows are arriving on the platform after both AMC and Netflix saw success from the initial deal, and STARZ shows like Outlander remain popular on Netflix.

Founder's Day in Port Haven brings up memories for Del, Alice, and Elliot. Kat finds herself caught between two worlds in her search for answers. Photo: Evan Williams, Chyler Leigh Credit: ©2024 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Peter Stranks

The Way Home and Hallmark Christmas movies on their way to Netflix first

In some exciting news, The Way Home is one of the first additions to Netflix in 2025. The first two seasons will arrive in October, but there is a short wait for season 3. That will arrive in February 2026.

Meanwhile, several holiday movies will join Netflix in November. Look out for Lacey Chabert’s Haul Out the Holly and Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up, along with All I Need for Christmas, Christmas Under the Lights, and Our Holiday Story.

While there isn’t a date in TheWrap’s article, it’s likely that they’ll all join Netflix sometime in early to mid-November. This is sure to be in time for Thanksgiving, when many gather around to start their holiday movie viewing.

Then there’s the release of other Hallmark movies starting in January 2026. We’ll get the likes of An Unexpected Valentine, The Royal We, Love in the Clouds, Sisterhood, Inc., and Hats Off to Love in the new year, well in time for a Valentine buildup rewatch.

Hot Frosty. Lacey Chabert as Kathy Barrett in Hot Frosty. Cr. Petr Maur / Netflix © 2024

A continued success for Netflix

Not only is it not surprising that Netflix is teaming up with another company to license content, but it’s also not surprising that it’s teaming up with Hallmark specifically. After all, Hallmark is known for its rom-coms and romantic dramas, especially when it comes to a holiday theme.

Netflix has dabbled in this genre in recent years, bringing us the likes of Hot Frosty and The Merry Gentlemen in recent years. It’s clear that there is a market for these movies, and the arrival of Hallmark movies will bring a new audience to both Netflix and the movies as a whole.

The releases are for Netflix U.S. mostly, but some international markets will also get them. This will depend on the specific international deals available right now.