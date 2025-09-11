There's an exciting update about the Netflix/AMC deal

It’s rare that companies with their own streaming platforms will work with Netflix, but sometimes, we find the smarter people in the room. After all, Netflix remains the biggest streamer of the lot, and getting content on it, even under a non-exclusive agreement, is a great way to expand reach.

AMC was one of the most recent premium cable networks to work with Netflix, to bring first seasons of the likes of Interview with the Vampire and Dark Winds to the platform. Full series of the likes of A Discovery of Witches and Fear the Walking Dead also joined. It’s clear that there has been some success with that move, and now AMC and Netflix have joined together once more to expand the deal.

Sam Reid as Lestat De Lioncourt, Jacob Anderson as Louis De Point Du Lac, Delainey Hayles as Claudia, Roxane Duran as Madeleine - Interview with the Vampire _ Season 2, Episode 7 - Photo Credit: Larry Horricks/AMC

New seasons of Interview with the Vampire and more coming to Netflix

The expanded agreements means that the most recent seasons of top shows are coming to Netflix. Interview with the Vampire season 2 will be added on Tuesday, Sept. 30, according to Deadline, while Dark Winds season 3, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2, The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2, and Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches season 2 will all join at a slightly later date.

We’re all gearing up for Anne Rice’s Talamasca: The Secret Order on AMC right now, and there’s an exciting update about that one. The first season will join Netflix next year. Of course, it’s best to watch live on AMC to make it clear you love the show, but then it’ll be easy to catch up at a later date for reminders when newer seasons come out.

Photo: Dizzy (JOEL THOMAS HYNES) and Sarah (TATIANA MASLANY).. Image Courtesy BBC America

More full seasons of past AMC shows are joining Netflix

There are likely a lot of AMC shows that you haven’t seen for a while, or maybe you never saw them before at all. Well, there’s better news for the Netflix subscribers.

All five seasons of Orphan Black are joining the biggest streamer. On top of that, Orphan Black: Echoes, Parish, This Is Going to Hurt, NOS4A2, and Soulmates will also be added.

It is rare that full seasons of old shows will be available on two streaming services. After all, Netflix likes exclusivity, but AMC won’t want to give up the content on AMC+. In fact, the original deal was to help get people from Netflix over to AMC+. If Netflix is happy to extend the agreement, it means that this is working for both companies.

The numbers don’t lie, with AMC tracking the “first streams” on its AMC+ platform—the first piece of content someone watches after subscribing. Dark Winds seasons 1 and 2 saw a 600% increase in first stream activity and season 3 saw a 400% increase in viewership overall, while The Walking Dead: Dead City saw a 700% first steam increase with a 1000% viewership increase for the new season.

It’s certainly exciting as a viewer, as more content is in one place, leading to lower subscription costs.