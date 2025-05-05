The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 7 release date, preview, and what comes next after Nick's betrayal

In the previous episode of The Handmaid's Tale season 6 last week, episode 6, "Surprise," we were thrown a huge curveball and plot twist we didn't see coming. The complete shock on June's face when she hears Commander Wharton speaking with Serena about Nick revealing Mayday's plan at the brothel. Just, I can't. Where in the world can these two go from here? Well, we'll find out in the new episode coming soon.

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 7 premieres Tuesday, May 6, 2025 starting at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu. Though because the streamer drops new episodes on the east coast time, some of you will want to watch your accounts this evening. Check out a breakdown of the release times based on time zone below:

East Coast: 12 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 6

West Coast: 9 p.m. PT on Monday, May 5

Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Monday, May 5

Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Monday, May 5

THE HANDMAID'S TALE - “Shattered” - After a shocking revelation, June spirals. Serena plans for a prestigious future. (Disney/Steve Wilkie) ELISABETH MOSS, SAMIRA WILEY

The new episode has to show us the aftermath of this huge betrayal, and what happens now with Nick and June. What can she even do? You can see the shame on his face, though I think that's more for losing June's trust than what he did if that makes sense. Nick has always looked out for himself, except when it comes to June and Nicole. But as she wasn't really in danger with him revealing the plan, he went ahead and saved himself.

We as fans of the couple are definitely shattered, and so it's appropriate that The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 7 is titled "Shattered." Check out the synopsis below:

"After a shocking revelation, June spirals. Serena plans for a prestigious future."

Well, of course June is spiraling after that revelation about Nick. As for Serena, things are looking up for her since her return to Gilead and her position in New Bethlehem. She's caught Commander Wharton's eye, and the two are getting married. Is that the "prestigious future" she's preparing for? Probably. She certainly is looking prestigious in that image above.

There's some more promotional images that have been released, giving us some more insight for what's to come. It looks like if I'm not mistaken, June and Moira do get out of Gilead and are back at Mayday's base camp. So that's a good sign for June. Though how will she answer to them, and Luke? After all, the Jezebel's plan has fallen apart because she told Nick everything. Will they be able to forgive her? Check out the rest of the photos below.

