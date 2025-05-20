The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 9 gives Taylor Swift fans an unexpected surprise!

Swifties, gather around! Because even if you don't watch The Handmaid's Tale you'll want to be aware of this episode. The dystopian drama released its penultimate episode of the season, as well as the series overall, and brought a great surprise in its final season.

As Taylor Swift fans are well aware, the artist has been re-recording her older albums to gain copyright of her own music. She's re-released many songs and multiple albums, though she's still working on some. One of those is Reputation, originally debuting in 2017, which has the iconic song "Look What You Made Me Do" on it. Well, The Handmaid's Tale season 6 just gave you Taylor Swift fans an unexpected surprise!

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 9 starts with "Look What You Made Me Do"

The opening scene of season 6 episode 9, "Execution," starts off with the fan-favorite tune and fans get to hear the first two minutes of the song which is used in the scene. It's very fitting and a perfect choice as the handmaids have taken over the streets of Gilead during their rebellion, going around and getting revenge on the commanders, and some wives, who have abused them for so many years.

The scene also features Serena holding baby Noah and running around during this tumultuous time, not knowing where to go after leaving her new husband Commander Wharton behind after he attempted to include a handmaid in their bed on their wedding night. Once a Gilead man, always a Gilead man. Ugh.

"Look What You Made Me Do" is the most fitting for this scene, truly. Lead actress and director Elisabeth Moss has shared she's a Swiftie herself, and has been wanting to include one of Swift's songs in the show for so long. There just hasn't been a chance or the right opportunity, until now. Here's what she told Billboard:

“I’ve been wanting to use a Taylor song for many years on the show and we finally found the perfect spot for a track from her, and I’m so glad we waited because there could not be a more perfect song for a more perfect moment. Taylor has been such an inspiration to me personally. As a Swiftie myself, and I think I can speak for [co-star] Yvonne [Strahovski] and our entire cast as well, who are all Swifties, it’s such an honor to be able to use her music in the final episodes of our show."

This isn't the first time Swift lends her revamped song to a television series. Fans first heard it in the Apple TV+ docuseries The Dynast: New England Patriots, then in the teaser trailer of Wilderness on Prime Video. Though neither snippets were this long, as the inclusion of the song in The Handmaid's Tale is a little over two minutes. Well, you Swifties have this section to listen to until she decides to release the full revamped song, and album. Fingers crossed that's soon!

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 10, aka the series finale, premieres Tuesday, May 27, 2025 on Hulu.