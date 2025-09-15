Hannah Einbinder reveals bittersweet Hacks season 5 news after exciting Emmy win

There's a lot to celebrate for the Hacks team after the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. Although the hit HBO Max comedy series missed out on the top Outstanding Comedy Series prize to Apple TV+ breakout The Studio, both of its leading stars triumphed in their respective categories to both take home wins for the first time together. How very Deborah and Ava of them!

Jean Smart won her fourth consecutive Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, while Hannah Einbinder finally snagged the win she deserved for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. It's Einbinder's first win for playing Ava Daniels in Hacks, and the star's first win overall. She definitely won for that iconic branzino crash out scene.

Einbinder made some headlines for her acceptance speech, which she ended by saying, "Go birds, f-ck ICE, and free Palestine," but the Hacks star was already making headlines before even stepping on stage to accept her Emmy. On the red carpet, Einbinder confirmed the one detail about Hacks season 5 that fans have been dreading: This will be the last season of the Emmy-winning series.

Hannah Einbinder in Hacks season 4 on HBO Max | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

Hacks season 5 will be the final season

Back in May, HBO Max renewed Hacks for season 5 just days before the season 4 finale, but the streamer didn't share any details about whether the next season would be the comedy's last. In the past, series creators Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky revealed that they had previously imagined a five-season plan for the series, a plan that was coming into focus.

While speaking to the E! Network on the red carpet for the Emmys, Einbinder flat-out confirmed that Hacks season 5 will be the final season and how filming this season will feel: "I think it will feel different. We're going to start next week, and knowing it's the last season is really bittersweet. But I think it's right. It's nice to do something as many times as it should be done [and] not over stay your welcome. Rip it and do it and laugh and cry."

Even though Variety notes that their requests for HBO Max's comment weren't returned, it seems all but set that once cameras in fact do begin rolling on Hacks season 5 in late September 2025, the streaming service will likely announce that it's the final season. However, it's also possible that following Einbinder's red carpet reveal, the streamer could also opt to save that for later.

It's beyond bittersweet that Hacks will be coming to an end, since it's by far one of the best and funniest comedies on television right now. But it's also obvious that the story that the show has been telling has been naturally nearing it's end. Einbinder's right about not overstaying their welcome and not prolonging the series for so long that it becomes stale or jumps the shark.

As Einbinder shared, production on Hacks season 5 begins in late September 2025, and based on the cadence of previous filming schedules, the season should wrap before the end of the year or early next year (depending on breaks and episode count). We should expect the final season to begin rolling out in spring 2026, either in April or May before one last Emmys cycle.

Stay tuned for more Hacks season 5 news and updates from Show Snob!