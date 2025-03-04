The Happy Face killer wants to speak to his daughter in Paramount+ trailer

The Happy Face killer, aka Keith Jesperson, has nothing but smiles for his daughter in the Happy Face trailer from Paramount+. The streamer previously released a teaser video, but now we get more detail into what we'll see in the true crime series. And honestly, this is my type of genre and I can't wait!

Paramount+ releases Happy Face trailer

Happy Face premieres Thursday, March 20, 2025 with the first two episodes on Paramount+. The 8-episode series will then drop one new episode each week until the finale on Thursday, May 1. Ready to check out the trailer? We shared it below!

Starring Annaleigh Ashford as Melissa and Dennis Quaid as her father and titular character, the video reveals just how her dad is able to get in contact with Melissa again after not speaking for years. I mean, she obviously doesn't want anything to do with him after finding out he's a serial killer when she was a teen it seems.

Though she's changed her name and kept this secret close to her heart as an adult now, he's back and Keith is lucky he has an easy way in. Melissa works as a makeup artist on a talk show, and he's ready to talk about a missing woman he killed that could give closure to her family. This pressure is on Melissa's shoulders as she weighs the consequences of letting her dad back into her life versus giving a family answers as to what happened to their daughter. And as her co-worker says in the trailer, this is bigger than herself.

Photo credit: Ed Araquel/Paramount+

Alongside Ashford and Quaid, the true crime drama stars James Wolk, Tamera Tomakili, Khiyla Aynee, and Benjamin Mackey. It's crazy to think this is a real-life story, but it certainly is! Plus, it's based on the true Happy Face podcast the real Melissa started, as well as her autobiography Shattered Silence: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer's Daughter.

I'm personally a fan of Ashford, and this show seems like another great way to bring out her talent. Plus, Quaid is seen in a bit of a different light here compared to his other roles, which is intriguing to me. I'll tell you this. His smile is already creeping me out, and I'm sure it will continue to do so when the series arrives! While we wait a little longer for it, check out the podcast and even perhaps start reading the book the drama is based on. That's what I'll be doing!

Happy Face premieres Thursday, March 20, 2025 with the first two episodes on Paramount+.