Harlan Coben’s Lazarus episode 2 recap: Laz uncovers something shocking

The series opener introduced us to Laz, a forensic psychiatrist who returns home after his father dies under suspicious circumstances. Shortly after arriving, Laz begins experiencing strange visions, apparitions of people who are dead. The first episode of Lazarus concluded with Laz reuniting with his dead father, Dr. Jonathan Lazarus, also previously known by his patients as Dr. L.

In this article, we're recapping everything that goes down in the second episode of Lazarus on Prime Video. Since we're about to enter into spoiler territory, here's your warning to turn back if you haven't watched the second episode yet.

Spoilers are ahead from Lazarus episode 2!

Sam Claflin and David Fynn in Lazarus | Prime Video

Laz meets Neil

The second episode picks up right where the first episode left off. Dr. Lazarus suddenly appears to Laz in his old office, but then disappears just as quickly after telling him that more dead people are going to come to him soon. Laz was already freaked out after seeing Cassandra, who he found out was actually dead. So, seeing his dead father really set him off. He immediately begins packing his bags to go back home, but ends up turning around after having a full-on breakdown in the middle of the road.

Laz returns to his childhood home to try to make sense of his father's suicide note. Jenna then walks through the door, and Laz tells her that he thinks there's more to the note. He thinks that maybe Margot has the the first page since she's the person who found their dad's dead body. Laz just can't believe that Dr. Lazarus, who was a brilliant psychiatirst, would leave such a vague note. He then shares with Jenna that he found "The Juniper Bush" book on their father's desk in his office. However, this upsets Jenna and she dismisses herself from the conversation.

Later on, Laz meets with Seth. He explains his doubts about his dad's suicide. Laz is now having a hard time believing that his father ended his life. He thinks someone else might have fatally shot him, and made it look like a suicide. He asks Seth if the gun was ever checked for fingerprints. However, Seth tells him that the gun has no traceability.

Laz then asks if powder residue was on his father's hands. Seth doesn't have the answer at the moment, and he explains that even if he wanted to get that information, it would take a while because there are more urgent cases. Seth wants Laz to give up, but Laz is still determined to uncover the truth.

Laz returns to his dad's office, and tries to follow the same exact steps he did when Cassandra appeared to him. He's trying to make someone who's dead appear to him, but it's unclear who exactly. At first, it doesn't seem like it works. But after leaving the restroom, Laz hears noise coming from his dad's office. He opens the door, and guess who he sees. Cassandra and her boyfriend, Neil!

During their conversation, Laz discovers that Neil is controlling and has a temper. As Neil berates Cassandra, Cassandra becomes really angry. She reaches over to pick up a statue and hits him over the head with it. We can see Neil's entire skull crack open before Laz suddenly stands up from his seat. He looks around, and Cassandra and Neil are nowhere to be found.

Laz finds Neil's corpse

Laz then returns home to ask Jenna about the very statue he just saw Cassandra hit Neil over the head with. Apparently, it was a purchase their parents made on their honeymoon. However, Jenna tells him she doesn't know where it is. As Laz contemplates the statue’s whereabouts, he suddenly recalls the man currently staying in Cassandra’s apartment mentioning that some of her belongings remained there when he and his family purchased the place. He heads there next.

After some convincing, the man lets Laz inside the place so that he can look through Cassandra's old boxes that are in the attic. As they make their way through the apartment, Laz notices the statue. Cassandra had stolen it. Why? That's a good question. Laz makes it to the attic along with the man. As Laz looks through Cassandra's old things, the man explains his plans to renovate the attic. He points out a partition wall that Cassandra had put up. This catches Laz's attention and he immediately stops what he's doing to check it out.

He peeks through a hole in the wall, and sees something behind it. Laz then grabs a hammer and starts hitting the wall until the man takes over. The man then looks through the hole before jumping back once a corpse suddenly comes into view. After looking it over, Laz notices a necklace hanging from its neck. Laz remembers this same necklace hanging from Neil's neck earlier. The corpse is unmistakably Neil.

It looks like Cassandra might have killed Neil and hid his body in the attic. Laz explains to Detective Alison Brown once she and the rest of the authorities arrive at the crime scene that maybe the corpse was Neil's and Cassandra's killer is still at large. However, Detective Brown tells him not to get ahead of himself just yet because they don't know for certain that the body is Neil's. Laz gives his statement to the police and then meets with Seth.

Laz finally shares with Seth that he's been seeing dead people

Laz begins by telling Seth that he spoke with his dad and Cassandra, prompting Seth to give him a look of both disbelief and concern. Laz goes on to explain that he first saw Cassandra, then his dad, and finally Neil and Cassandra together. Despite this, Seth remains unconvinced. They then head to Dr. Lazarus’s office, where Laz recounts his last encounter with Cassandra and Neil. Seth tries to piece together everything Laz is sharing, but it still sounds far-fetched and difficult to believe.

Laz and Seth then try to follow the exact steps Laz did the first night he met Cassandra, but nothing happens. Seth gets up and says he has to go to the restroom. While this happens, Laz suddenly falls asleep, only to be awaken by his dead father's ghost. Laz immediately starts yelling for Seth, but he doesn't hear him.

He then starts freaking out while explaining to his dad that he's been seeing dead people. Laz thinks its ghosts he's seeing, but Dr. Lazarus explains to him that they can't be ghosts. Why? It's because the dead people who have appeared to Laz are speaking to him as if he's Dr. Lazarus. Dr. Lazarus explains to Laz that this would mean they're living in the present or their present. So basically it looks like Laz isn’t just seeing the dead. He’s somehow stepping into moments from his father’s life.

Laz and Dr. Lazarus's conversation continues with Laz asking his dad who murdered him. Laz explains to Dr. Lazarus that if someone did in fact kill him then there might be a connection to Sutton's murder. But Dr. Lazarus tells Laz that he doesn't know who killed him. Laz then asks Dr. Lazarus if the note he left is about Sutton, but he doesn't get an answer. Seth opens the door to the office and asks Laz who he's talking to. Laz turns around to look for his dad, but he's nowhere to be found. He and Seth then leave the office.

Laz breaks into Sam's home

Laz still thinks Sam might have had something to do with Sutton's death even though the charges were dropped a long time ago. So, he visits Sam's home, hoping to find him there. He knocks on the front door, and it opens slightly. He then walks through the house and looks around. He comes across Sutton's old stuffed animal. As he picks it up, Sam suddenly appears behind him and touches his shoulder.

Laz tries to run away but bumps into something, causing him to fall to the ground. Instead of calling the police or kicking him out, Sam offers Laz a glass of lemonade. During their conversation, we learn how Sam met Sutton in the first place. One day, Sutton was looking for her, Laz, and Jenna's grandparents' dog and Sam helped her find him. As a way of saying thanks, Sutton then gave Sam her stuffed animal. So, that's why Sam had it.

Sam then explains to Laz why he was hanging around their street the night Sutton died. Apparently, he had a crush on a woman who was living in one of the apartment buildings nearby. He was waiting for her to come out. That's why he was there. He also explains to Laz that the night Sutton died, he had saw Billy Macintyre arrive at their house and Sutton get in his car. He then explained how he had witnessed the two arguing inside the vehicle before Sutton got out and Billy sped off. Since Laz still doesn't seem to believe his story, Sam kicks him out of his house.

As Laz walks down the street, he calls Seth to ask for Billy's number. Now, he's suspicious that Billy might have had something to do with his sister's death. The episode then cuts to Seth receiving the results of a gunshot residue test that was done on Dr. Lazarus. However, we don't get to see what exactly the report says. Episode 2 then ends with Laz arriving back at his father's office to see a young Sutton sitting at the desk. Laz says her name, and then Sutton looks at him and says, "Hey, dad."

Lazarus is now streaming on Prime Video.