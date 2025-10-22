Harlan Coben’s Lazarus episode 3 recap: Jenna’s been hiding a big secret

The second episode of Lazarus left off with Laz now being suspicious of an old friend from high school, Billy Macintyre, who was also Sutton's boyfriend. After learning some shocking information from Sam, Laz believes that Billy might have been involved in his sister’s death. He reaches out to Seth for Billy's phone number. The last scene of episode 2 showed Laz walking into his father's office to see a teen Sutton sitting at the desk. Now, let's continue on to episode 3 to see how this conversation will go down.

Spoilers are ahead from Lazarus episode 3!

Joel Lazarus (Sam Claflin) in Lazarus | Prime Video

Laz meets with Billy

The third episode opens with Laz talking to Sutton in their dad's office. Of course, Sutton is talking to Laz as if he's Dr. Lazarus because that's how these things go. As they're talking, Sutton randomly bursts out that she's going to break up with Billy. That's strange. She then asks Laz how she looks in her dress. This is when Laz realizes that this is the day of the dance, aka the day that Sutton is murdered. Dr. Lazarus had spoken to Sutton earlier that day.

Laz, hoping he can change his sister's fate, starts begging her not to go to the dance. But the conversation isn't taking place in real time. It’s just a memory of Dr. Lazarus. No matter how much Laz pleads with her to listen, Sutton can’t hear him. Suddenly, Sutton appears by the office's elevator and then leaves.

Laz then heads to Billy's place of work to confront him. As they walk back to his office, Billy explains to Laz that he had left for the Caribbean after Dr. Lazarus's funeral. They chat about other things for a while before Laz straight-up asks Billy about the night of the dance. Laz tells him that he learned from Sam that he and Sutton were arguing on the night of the dance. Billy immediately gets defensive and starts claiming that they had a normal argument. He claimed it was about Sutton going off to the university and him not wanting her to stay in the dorms because it would be harder for him to visit.

He also claimed they were happier than ever and didn't break up that night. Laz accepts his answer and leaves his office. We're then shown Billy drawing a table with three legs on a piece of paper. Isn't that the same table that was found in Dr. Lazarus's suicide note? It appears so!

Later on in the episode, Laz meets with Seth who gives him the gunshot residue test results. According to the results, gunshot residue was found under Dr. Lazarus's fingernails. This means he did actually fatally shoot himself. However, Laz still isn't convinced. He then shares with Seth that he spoke to Sutton. Laz tells Seth that he thinks Sutton, Cassandra, and his dad's deaths are all connected. He believes they all had the same killer and is determined to prove it.

Laz crosses paths with Harry Nash

Laz heads to Bella's bar to ask for a UV flashlight. He then returns to his dad's office and uses it to look around. A statue that was near where Dr. Lazarus died starts glowing after he puts the light on it, which means that there's likely traces of dried blood on it. Laz then moves to the area where he saw Cassandra hit Neil over the head with a statue. He lifts up a rug, and flashes the light under it. Again, he spots faint splatters glowing under the UV light. As he walks away to process everything he just found, a buzzing sound goes off. He's about to meet another dead person.

A cheerful guy walks in and shares with Laz that he met a woman at the bar that night who he thought he had a connection with, but that turned out not to be true. We find out that the man's name is Harry Nash. Harry then abruptly switches subjects and states that he finally went to the police to report something. Then, he suddenly gets up out of his seat and yells at Laz that he's the one who encouraged him to do it even though he wasn't ready.

Remember, Harry is actually talking to Dr. Lazarus in this conversation. Harry starts freaking out when, suddenly, he has an epiphany. He's nervous that now that he's reported this person, he'll find out that he's the one who did it and will harm him. Before leaving, Harry begs Laz to promise him that everything is going to be okay. Laz gets out of his seat as Harry walks away, but he's gone before he can catch up to him. Laz then heads upstairs to find Harry's file. In it, he discovers that Harry was constantly abused by a priest who used to coach his school's football team before that same priest murdered him.

Dr. Lazarus's ghost suddenly appears before Laz, and they begin arguing. Laz is angry at his father for how he treated his patients while alive. His encouragement of Cassandra to stand up to Neil and his encouragement of Harry to go to the police to report his abuser led to their deaths. During this tense conversation, we also learn that Dr. Lazarus had helped Cassandra hide Neil's body in her attic. Their argument comes to an end, and Laz looks down at Harry's file to see an old newspaper clipping about the arrest of the priest who killed Harry. After looking at his photo, Laz recognizes the guy. He then heads to the prison to look into him.

As he walks to the door, Laz notices a spot on the ground that looks like something had dried up. However, he continues going into the building. One of the other psychiatrists shows him a video that the priest had made right before ending his life. In the video, the priest confesses to other crimes but not Harry's murder before jumping off the roof of the building. So, it looks like the spot that Laz noticed on the ground in front of the prison was the place where the priest’s body landed.

But if the priest didn't actually kill Harry, who did?

Laz confesses to Jenna that he sees dead people

Laz returns home to see Jenna talking to Margot. Margot asks him how he's been doing before Laz asks her the same. Laz mentions how he had talked to Billy, and Margot has a shocked look on her face. That's strange. Laz confronts Margot, accusing her of hiding key information, particularly details about Cassandra and even suggests she’s keeping part of Dr. Lazarus’s suicide note from him. Frustrated by the accusations, Margot stands up abruptly and storms out. As she walks down the street, it appears that someone is watching her.

Back in the house, Laz finally shares with Jenna how he's been seeing dead people in their dad's office. Jenna is surprised that she hadn't also been seeing them, given the type of work she does. Laz then expresses his concerns about Billy and how he thinks he might have had something to do with Sutton's death. He shares that when he spoke to Sutton in their dad's office, she said she was going to break up with Billy. But then when he talked to Billy, Billy made it seem like they never broke up that night and instead just had a little tiff. During this conversation, Jenna looks somewhat suspicious. That's weird..

Their conversation is interrupted by Aidan knocking on the door. Laz lets him in and finds him slightly injured. He cleans up the cuts on his face while Aidan asks him questions. Aidan then leaves, and Laz and Jenna head to their dad's office.

Laz meets a person named Laura in his dad's office

Jenna hopes Sutton or Dr. Lazarus will appear to her, but it doesn't happen. She and Laz then get into an argument, and she storms out the door. As Laz stresses over everything that's going on, a woman suddenly walks through the door. Since a buzzing noise happened right before she entered, Laz assumes it must be another one of his dad's dead patients. Her name is Laura, and she's a psychiatrist just like him. They hit it off, and Laz asks her for her full name.

Laura gives it to him, and he goes to find her file. He wants to know what happened to her. However, Laz can't seem to find it. Instead, he finds a yellow sketchbook. This is the same sketchbook that he saw Sutton holding earlier in the episode. Laura has left the office by now. What initially shocks Laz is seeing the drawing of a table with three legs on the sketchbook's cover. This is the same drawing that was on his dad's suicide note. As he looks through it, he sees drawings of Sutton. It's Billy's sketchbook!

Laz heads to Billy's workplace and confronts him about the book. Billy doesn't deny that the sketchbook is his. He explains that the drawing of the table is called a dolmen. Laz then asks him why it was on his dad's suicide note as well. Billy explained that he had talked to Dr. Lazarus about it before, and he was interested in what it symbolized.

According to Billy, some people believed the dolmen was built as a portal to the next world. Maybe Dr. Lazarus thought he could somehow see Sutton again through it? Billy then explains to Laz that Sutton liked the dolmen, so that's why he drew it on the book. However, he doesn't know why Dr. Lazarus drew it on his note.

Billy then finally admits what happened on the night of the dance. He confesses that Sutton broke up with him that evening. When Laz asks why, Billy explains that he had suspected she might end things, so he gave her the sketchbook hoping to change her mind. When that didn’t work, his anger got the better of him. He tried to make her jealous by flirting with another girl right in front of her. Seeing this, Sutton stormed off, leaving the dance. When Laz presses him about who the girl was, Billy reveals that it was Jenna.

The third episode ends with Jenna in Sutton's old room. It looks like she created a fake dolmen to try to contact Sutton on the other side. While this is happening, we're also shown a flashback to the night of Sutton's murder. We were initially led to believe that only Laz saw Sutton right after she died, but the flashback shows that Jenna saw her too. Dun dun duuun!

You can stream all six episodes of Lazarus on Prime Video right now.