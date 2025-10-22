Harlan Coben’s Lazarus episode 4 recap: Another murder and a shocking revelation

At the end of episode 3 of Lazarus, Laz finds out from Billy that he and Jenna had nearly hooked up the night Sutton was murdered. This is why Sutton had abruptly left the dance. She caught them in the act. Jenna had never told Laz about this, so he's likely feeling betrayed and even more determined to uncover what really happened. Here's what happens next in the fourth episode of the thriller series.

Spoilers are ahead from Lazarus episode 4.

Seth McGovern (David Fynn) and Detective Alison Brown (Kate Ashfield) in Lazarus | Prime Video

Laz questions Jenna about what happened on the day Sutton died

As expected, the fourth episode picks up right where the third episode left off. Laz returns home after speaking with Billy and confronts Jenna about the information he just learned. He tells her he knows about her kiss with Billy during the dance. Jenna starts panicking and acting like she doesn't know what he's talking about. Laz then tells her to stop lying, and Jenna finally comes clean. She tells him that she can't remember everything that happened that night. The episode then cuts to a flashback to that very day.

Jenna was drunk and kissed Billy at the dance. After Sutton caught them, she stormed out of the dance to return home. Jenna recalls following her, but she fell asleep in bed as soon as she arrived. She woke up once she heard Laz's loud scream. This is when he found Sutton's lifeless body. Jenna rushed to see what was going on and discovered Sutton lying in a pool of her own blood on the floor of her room. By this time, Laz has already gone to inform their dad. Jenna then ran outside to get help, but once she returned, the police were already there.

Jenna starts apologizing to Laz for not telling him everything sooner, but Laz doesn't want to hear her out. Instead, he leaves the house and heads to the pub to talk with Seth. While there, he notices Laura dancing on the dance floor. Huh? Wasn't she dead? Laz follows Laura to the bar and discovers she is alive and well. We learn during their conversation that Laura had booked with Dr. Lazarus, not knowing that he was dead. That's why she showed up at his office that night. They hit it off once more, enjoying a couple of drinks together before heading home. Well, Laz decides to sleep at his dad's office because he's still mad at Jenna.

Laz sees Margot in his dad's office

After a buzzing noise goes off in the office, Laz wakes up to find Margot standing in front of him. Oh no. This means Margot's dead! Now, Laz has to go through with the vision to see what she was meeting his dad for in the past. Apparently, Margot went to Dr. Lazarus to talk about Billy. In the vision, she apologizes for her son's behavior and tells Laz that Billy needs professional help. Laz, as Dr. Lazarus, asks her what Billy did, and Margot replies that he's been hanging around the office even watching patients. Before leaving, Margot tells Laz that she won't let anyone get hurt by her son. Now, Laz really thinks Billy killed Sutton, Dr. Lazarus, and possibly even his own mother.

Laz then heads to Margot's house to see if she's there. He breaks in and looks around, but doesn't find her anywhere. Suddenly, Laz hears a sound and sees Aidan standing behind him. Aidan explains to Laz that he broke into the house after he saw him do it. He wants to spend time with Laz, but Laz tells him it's not a good time.

Laz heads to the police station next since Seth isn't answering his calls. He's been blowing up his phone trying to tell him that Margot might be dead. However, Seth is starting to get freaked out by all the ghost stuff. Detective Brown then pulls Laz into her office. Laz shares with her his suspicions that Billy might be responsible for killing his dad, sister, and some of his dad's patients. Before leaving, he also tells Detective Brown that he's been trying to contact Margot and even went to her house. He tells her he's worried that Billy might have done something to her. But Detective Brown has become suspicious of Laz.

A search is launched for Margot

After being informed of Margot's disappearance, the authorities track her last location to the local park. Witnesses say she was last seen entering the trail two nights ago with her dog. A search party is then sent out. Since his mother is missing, Billy joins the search party. Laz joins as well. While looking around the woods, Laz hears a noise. Margot's dog then runs towards him. Uh oh! That means Margot has to be somewhere nearby. The dog runs away, and Laz starts hearing voices.

Billy and a few others approach him just as Sam appears behind him. The men attack Sam, and Laz steps in to help, but Billy strikes him from behind, sending him tumbling down the hill. Laz looks over to his side and sees Margot's dead body. The episode then cuts to the police taking an emotional Billy away for assaulting Sam. Laz sits in the back of an ambulance when Sam approaches.

As Sam receives medical attention from the paramedic, he explains to Laz that he got involved in the search party only because he heard about it on the radio while he was on his way out of town to go fishing. Their conversation ends with Sam thanking Laz for helping him out.

Aidan reveals to Laz that he's his son

While sitting in his car, Laz hears a loud noise on his window. It's Aidan, and he wants to talk. He tells Laz that he took his toothbrush and secretly had a DNA test done, which confirmed that he is his biological father. Laz asks him why he took the test in the first place, and Aidan responds by saying that he feels different than others. He was hoping that by learning who his real father is, it would help him understand his differences and give him a sense of identity. They continue their heart-to-heart conversation before Laz drops Aidan back at his house.

Laz then drives over to Laura's house and requests her assistance with helping him work through his problems. She hands him her business card, and then Laz drives away. He heads to the police station next after receiving a call from Seth. Detective Brown wants to ask him some questions. Laz tells Detective Brown that he still thinks Billy killed Margot. But she's still not sure about that. During this scene, we learn that Billy was in rehab when Dr. Lazarus was killed. This officially rules him out as his killer. Detective Brown also tells Laz that she knows he didn't kill Margot because she had been tailing him.

Later on, Laz meets Seth outside the police station. Seth gives him the original referral letter that Dr. Lazarus wrote for Billy to go to the rehab. According to the letter, Billy had a drug addiction and would steal drugs from Dr. Lazarus's office. That's why he was hanging around there so much. Laz shares this information with Jenna. Why? He believes that Billy spiked her drink the night of the dance. That's why Jenna couldn't remember anything. Laz and Jenna then decide to watch an old video from the night of the dance.

But in the video, Laz notices something. He notices Sutton's old stuffed animal in her room. But that can't be right! Sam had previously told Laz that Sutton had given him the stuffed animal when she was younger, and it's currently at his house. How could it have been in her room then? It looks like Sam lied! Laz now believes that Sam took the stuffed animal from Sutton's room the night she was murdered. The fourth episode ends here.

Lazarus is now available to stream on Prime Video.