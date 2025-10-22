Harlan Coben’s Lazarus episode 6 recap: The truth comes out about everything

Wow! The fifth episode of Lazarus was intense, and we're still reeling from all the drama and that shocking twist at the end. The penultimate episode saw Sutton's killer finally revealed, and while we weren't necessarily surprised by their identity, the way it all unfolded was completely gripping.

The final scene of the episode showed a character throwing a page of Dr. Lazarus's suicide note into the fire. This character was supposed to be trustworthy based on their profession, but this action has raised serious questions about their true motives. Now, let's get into the series finale to see how Laz's story wraps up.

Spoilers are ahead from Lazarus episode 6.

Detective Alison Brown (Kate Ashfield) in Lazarus | Prime Video

Laz speaks with Arlo

The sixth and final episode picks up where the previous episode left off. Laz is on the phone with the hospital, asking them if Arlo is in his cell. The worker on the phone tells him that he is, and Laz looks back at his dad's office. He goes inside and looks around. Arlo is nowhere to be found, and the injury that he got on his hand from their physical altercation is no longer there. What just happened?!

Seeking answers, Laz heads to the hospital and meets with Arlo. He tells Arlo that he knows he was once a patient of his father’s. Laz also recalls that during their last session, Arlo said he had asked God to punish him. Because of this eerie statement, Laz thinks that Arlo might have had someone kill his father. But instead of owning up, Arlo taunts Laz by telling him that God works in mysterious ways.

Laz then mentions to Arlo that he knows he visited Dr. Lazarus just before his arrest. He even repeats something Arlo said during that session, leaving Arlo stunned. Arlo is confused about how he could know what he said when he wasn’t even in the room. But as a viewer, we know that it's because Laz just had a vision of that very session earlier.

Arlo then expresses how he felt about Dr. Lazarus. He explains to Laz that he resented him because he betrayed his trust. He had told Dr. Lazarus about his urges, and he told the police. Arlo would sexually assault women and then kill them. That's what he meant by urges. But despite his dislike for Dr. Lazarus, Arlo scoffed at Laz's thinking that he could’ve planned his murder from inside a hospital.

Laz then shows Arlo a picture of Imogen Carswood. He explains that she was in a relationship with his father. Remember, Arlo is convicted of strangling Imogen to death. However, Arlo continues to insist that he didn't kill her. Laz tells him that his DNA was all over the crime scene, but Arlo states that he was framed.

Laz then looks at Arlo as if he's lying. But Arlo reminds him that Imogen was never found to be sexually assaulted, which should've been a clue that something was off about the investigation. That's what Arlo usually did to his victims before he killed them. In the end, Arlo was found guilty. However, he explains to Laz that he believes the lead detective on the case found a way to frame him. Later on, Laz looks through the case and discovers that the detective was Alison Brown. Uh oh!

Elsewhere, Seth finds out the weapon that killed Margot. It's called a Dragon Apex, and it's a rare knife that is usually obtained via the dark web. It kind of looks like a sickle.

Laz looks into Detective Brown

After speaking with Arlo, Laz is now suspicious of Detective Brown. He enlists Laura’s help to review his father’s patients' files, checking if Detective Brown had any involvement in the investigations tied to their murders. It turns out she was connected to both Cassandra and Harry’s cases as well. What's even weirder to Laz is that Detective Brown had previously made it seem like she didn't know who Harry was. But after calling his fellow co-worker, Laz learns that she was the detective to receive the priest's suicide video, and she did nothing with it. Now, Laz knows that she lied to him. But why?

Later in the episode, Laz shares his discovery with Seth. He tells him that he suspects Detective Brown may have killed his father and framed people for murder. He even believes she could have killed Margot to cover her tracks. But after hearing Laz accuse one person after another of murdering his father, Seth isn’t sure he can trust him anymore. It takes some convincing, but Laz manages to persuade Seth to read his father's patients' files. Now, Seth believes him and is on his side.

What's their next plan of action? To confront Detective Brown. They invite her out to a park. After confronting Detective Brown about her involvement in Cassandra, Harry, and Imogen’s cases, Laz points out other discrepancies he noticed in the murder investigations she handled. He basically tells her he finds it suspicious that these cases all involved his father’s patients or people connected to him. Laz then accuses Detective Brown of using his father’s patients as scapegoats for her crimes. He thinks that when his father discovered the truth, she killed him.

Detective Brown doesn't really know how to respond, and she looks really guilty. She asks Seth to get her glass of water, and he gets up. During this time, Detective Brown shoves the table toward Laz and then tases Seth to slow them down. She runs away, and Laz chases her all the way until she gets run over by a bus.

The episode then cuts to Laz and Seth at the police station, discussing what just happened. After Seth leaves, Laz has a flashback to the moment just before Detective Brown shoved the table. She had warned Laz to drop everything or she would release a tape, but Laz ignored her. After she was hit by a bus, Laz sneakily took the tape out of her pocket.

The full truth comes out

Laz returns to his dad's office to listen to the tape. Once the tape plays, an entire scene plays out of the day the tape was recorded. Detective Brown had gone to Dr. Lazarus’s office to confront him after discovering that he had been manipulating her for years. She had believed he was helping her close cases, but in reality, he was using her to frame people for crimes he had committed. For example, Dr. Lazarus tells Detective Brown during the tape that he strangled Imogen to death because he wanted to end her suffering since she was sick. He then had her pin the murder on Arlo.

Then, there’s Harry Nash. Dr. Lazarus killed him and then had Detective Brown get rid of the priest’s suicide video, in which he admits he didn’t kill Harry. That way, the murder could be pinned on him. However, Detective Brown didn't really know what was going on. She thought the people she framed were actually responsible. To sum it up, there is no justification for Dr. Lazarus's actions. He was just a very sick man who manipulated, murdered, and framed others for his own twisted purposes. He was never really healed after Sutton's death and went down a dark path.

Detective Brown tells Dr. Lazarus during the tape that she can't let their actions go unpunished. Dr. Lazarus then tells her that neither of them is built for prison if they confess. But that's not what she's proposing. Detective Brown places a gun on the the table in front of her and tells Dr. Lazarus that he can write a goodbye note to his loved ones. Ultimately, it was Detective Brown who convinced him to take his own life. That way, their secrets could be buried and the full extent of their crimes would never be exposed. Of course, that ended up happening anyway but they tried.

After the scene concludes, Dr. Lazarus’s ghost appears to Laz, and they share a much-needed conversation about everything. During their talk, Dr. Lazarus explains the meaning of the dolmen he left on his suicide note. To him, it symbolized that sons are just like their fathers. In other words, he’s trying to tell Laz that he shares his murderous tendencies. Laz, however, rejects this idea, insisting that his father was simply ill. They then say their goodbyes before Dr. Lazarus vanishes.

Elsewhere, Aidan visits Laura at her house. She offers him a free therapy session. Everything seems to be going well, but we find out later that things go south. After leaving his father’s office, Laz heads to Laura’s house and finds the door unlocked. Inside, he notices one of the rooms is in complete disarray, with items scattered everywhere. As he steps further into the room and glances to the side, it’s implied that he sees Laura’s lifeless body on the floor. Turning around, Laz finds Aidan standing there, holding a bloody Dragon Apex. Aidan then quietly apologizes.

Oh no! Isn't that the same knife that killed Margot? It looks like Aidan not only killed Laura but also Margot. Didn't Dr. Lazarus just say sons are like their fathers? Laz might not have killed anyone, but we did see him almost drown Sam. Maybe there was some truth to what Dr. Lazarus was saying. The series finale ends with Laz looking at Aidan in shock.

The entire Lazarus series is available to stream on Prime Video.