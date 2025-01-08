4 Harlan Coben Netflix shows to watch after Missing You

Everyone’s tuning in to Missing You on Netflix, and with only five episodes, it’s quick to binge-watch in no time! If you found yourself hooked on this mystery thriller and are craving more of Harlan Coben’s thrilling storytelling, you're in luck.

This New York Times bestselling author has many other shows similar to Missing You streaming on Netflix. This is due to his overall deal with the streamer, which involves him adapting his books into TV shows and movies for the streaming platform. Missing You is his most recent Netflix series adaptation, but many of his other books have already been turned into shows for the streaming service.

However, that doesn't mean they're all entertaining. We would hate for you to waste your time going through the rest of Coben's collection on Netflix without knowing which ones are truly worth the binge. That's why we're about to help you out by sharing a list of the four best Harlan Coben Netflix shows, excluding Missing You.

Michelle Keegan as Maya Stern and Richard Armitage as Joe Burkett in Fool Me Once | Matt Squire/Netflix

Fool Me Once

Fool Me Once came out in January of last year, and like Missing You, it was very popular with viewers. Within its first two weeks on Netflix, the show garnered 61 million views globally, and people continued to talk about it for a long time.

Based on Coben's 2016 book of the same name, the thriller series centers around Maya Stern, a former army captain and newly single mom who is still dealing with the traumatic loss of her husband, Joe, who was mysteriously killed. However, shortly after her husband's funeral, her world is rocked when she spots Joe alive and well on her nanny cam. This forces her to question everything she believed about his death and sets her on a journey to uncover the truth.

Michelle Keegan stars as Maya Stern. Joining her in the cast are Adeel Akhtar, Richard Armitage, Joanna Lumley, Dino Fetscher, Emmett J. Scanlan, Joe Armstrong, and others.

Mario Casas as Mateo Vidal in The Innocent | Netflix

The Innocent

The Innocent is Coben's only Spanish Netflix series adaptation. It's based on his 2005 book of the same name and stars Mario Casas as Mateo Vidal, a man who accidentally kills someone during a fight at a club and spends years in prison for the crime. After finally being released, Mateo strives to leave his past behind and build a new life with his wife, Olivia. But his past soon comes back to haunt him when his wife gets involved in a tricky situation.

Other Spanish actors such as Alexandra Jiménez, Aura Garrido, José Coronado, Juana Acosta, Gonzalo de Castro, and Ana Wagener are also in the cast.

Richard Armitage and Hannah John-Kamen in The Stranger | Netflix

The Stranger

Adam Price thought he was living a happy life with his wife Corinne and their two boys, Thomas and Ryan. However, his life gets turned upside down when a mysterious stranger approaches him and reveals a shocking secret about Corinne. Shortly after Adam confronts her, Corinne vanishes without explanation. Adam then embarks on a desperate search for answers and, along the way, uncovers unsettling truths about the people he thought he knew best.

Richard Armitage stars in the leading role as Adam Price. Hannah John-Kamen, Siobhan Finneran, Jennifer Saunders, Shaun Dooley, Paul Kaye, Dervla Kirwan, Kadiff Kirwan, and many others are in the cast as well.

Michael C. Hall as Tom Delaney in Safe | Ben Blackall/Netflix

Safe

Safe stars Dexter's Michael C. Hall as Tom Delaney, a widowed father of two teen girls, Jenny and Carrie. When Jenny goes missing under mysterious circumstances, Tom's life is completely upended. As he searches for her, things take an even stranger turn as he uncovers shocking secrets about the people closest to him in his high-end gated community.

Some other actors you might recognize in the thriller series are Amanda Abbington, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Marc Warren, Audrey Fleurot, Hannah Arterton, Nigel Lindsay, and Laila Rouass.