An acclaimed American author by the name of Harlan Coben debuted in 1990 with a book called Play Dead, a mystery thriller that set the tone for the rest of his bibliography. Since he's won dozens of prominent literary awards, and his books have sold more than 90 million copies.

From every angle of success, Coben is among the most successful crime writers ever, and he's becoming even more successful with the success of his Netflix shows.

Themes of family and friendship are commonly explored in Harlan Coben's work, along with more despairing topics such as death and betrayal. His plots are always riveting, twisting and turning to render them perfect for adapting to television.

Some of Harlan's novels had been adapted into French-language productions, prior to his deal with Netflix, but without a doubt, his most famous projects have come by dint of this juggernaut streaming service. He serves as an executive producer on each of these adaptations, making him an asset for the Netflix exclusive library.

His first adaptation for Netflix was a wonderful show called The Stranger (2020), which was based on his 2015 novel of the same name. It received great acclaim from critics, and remains a staple part of the Netflix exclusive library.

Compelling from the start, The Stranger revolves around a man who's searching for his wife, and in the process he unravels a series of shocking discoveries about his personal life. Another main character is a detective who's investigating the murder of her best friend, these two plots eventually intertwining to create a riveting overall product.

That was the first of a fourteen-deal contract, while next up for the Harlan Coben shows as they've been distributed by Netflix was a series called The Woods (2020). It's largely defined by suspense much like the first adaptation, and also like The Stranger, it was well received by critics.



Run Away Production Still

Harlan Coben's Netflix Universe

Many performers such as Richard Armitage and Grzegorz Damieck have appeared in several of these shows, those being a pair of actors from England and Poland, respectively. The latter in

Grzegorz Damieck played the same character in both of his featured shows, creating something of a Harlan Coben universe aside from their uniform themes.

Out of the eleven shows that Netflix has produced thus far, only six of them have English-language dialogue, including The Stranger, Stay Close, Safe, Fool Me Once, Missing You, and Run Away.

Others, such as The Woods (2020) and Hold Tight (2022) are entirely in Polish, while such Spanish-language shows as The Innocent (2021) and Caught (2025) are also well worth noting.

There's also one in French that's known as Gone for Good (2021), and while not all of these adaptations saw uniform numbers of success, they're each well worth a watch. They've also done well for the famous streaming service, with several of those shows accruing impressive statistics with regard to overall viewership.

The most recent Harlan Coben show on Netflix was Run Away (2026), while next will be an adaptation of his 2023 novel I Will Find You. No official release date has been given to the latter as of yet, but if it's anything like the rest of Coben's adaptations, I Will Find You will once again resonate with the majority of Netflix viewers.

Stay tuned for more news about Coben's upcoming Netflix shows.