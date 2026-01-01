Harlan Coben's Run Away episode 2 recap: What's up with Dee Dee and Ash?

Spoilers are ahead from Run Away episode 2.

The first episode ended with Ingrid being shot by a drug dealer (Luther) while she and Simon stood inside their daughter’s drug dealer’s (Rocco) place of business. Another shot rings off, and the episode cuts to the credits. Viewers are then left to wonder who else has been caught in the crossfire. Follow along with our recap of the second episode of Run Away to find out what happens next!

Run Away Production Still | Netflix

Ingrid's in bad shape at the hospital

The second episode picks up where the first episode left off. It turns out Simon wasn't the second person shot. Luther was shot instead. Ingrid is rushed to the hospital, while Simon waits in the waiting room. Meanwhile, Detectives Fagbenle and Todd look over the crime scene at Rocco's spot. They’re trying to piece together why Simon was at both Aaron’s apartment and Rocco’s place, especially since he’s a suspect in Aaron’s murder.

They still suspect him of being the killer, but after thinking it through, they develop a theory about his visit to Rocco’s. They believe that when Simon killed Aaron, someone witnessed the crime. That witness, they suspect, was Luther, so Simon went to Rocco’s to deal with him. But again, this is all just a theory of theirs. Nothing has been proven yet.

The episode then cuts to the mysterious man and woman who killed the seemingly innocent man in the previous episode. They're sitting in a car outside a tattoo shop waiting to take down their next target. Could they be hitmen? We learn that the woman's name is Dee Dee, and apparently, she and the other man haven't seen each other in a while. The man tells her not to go back. Where? That's something we don't find out. Once their target arrives, the man gets out of the car and fatally shoots him.

Dee Dee walks up to him, and while they're arguing, a teen boy unexpectedly appears. He quickly runs back into the building he walked out of, and the man chases after him. This can't be good because he saw Dee Dee's face. The man eventually catches up to the teen and shoots him in the back. We learn later in the episode that his name is Ash.

We're then taken back to the hospital. It's the next day. Simon speaks with Yvonne, his business partner and Ingrid’s sister, about Ingrid’s condition. Before leaving, Yvonne tells him she’ll bring Anya to the hospital so she can be with her mother. The doctor appears and tells Simon that Ingrid is currently being set up in the ICU. Simon goes to visit her.

Elena discovers a new clue in her case

Meanwhile, Elena visits Sebastian at his home to share her latest findings about his missing son. She mentions the comment Paige left on Henry’s last Instagram post before he disappeared. Sebastian admits he knew of Paige but not much else, only recalling that one day his wife overheard Henry talking to her on the phone. When she asked him about her, Henry blew up. Elena finds that suspicious, sensing that Henry was hiding something important about his connection to Paige.

As she leaves Sebastian's house, she calls Lou to ask her to look into a phone number she found scribbled on a tattoo shop flier. She found the flier in Henry's room and thinks that there might be something to it. She also asks Lou to do a deep dive on Paige to find out more about her. What's interesting is that the tattoo shop mentioned in the flier is the same tattoo shop where Dee Dee and Ash were staked out.

Back at the hospital, Fagbenle and Todd question Simon again. This time about why he was at Aaron's apartment and Rocco's place the night before. In this scene, we learn through a flashback that the person who shot Luther was Cornelius. However, Simon doesn't tell the police this. Fagbenle tells Simon that Luther has been found and is currently a patient in the same hospital. Simon then rushes to his room to confront him, but the situation gets out of control and he's forced to leave.

Later on, Todd tells Fagbenle that she's discovered the name of the person who had a key to Aaron's apartment. Of course, we know it's Cornelius. Fagbenle then heads to his apartment to see if he can talk to him. He's hoping to get information on Rocco's place. But no one answers the door when he arrives, so he leaves. As Fagbenle leaves, we see Cornelius watching from his apartment window.

Elsewhere, Elena has lunch at the vegan restaurant. We finally find out the owner's name. Her name is Maria, and her daughter's name is Daisy. Remember, this is the same woman and child whose dog Elena kidnapped and then returned in the first episode. There's definitely still something to this because why is Elena still showing up at her restaurant? Elena receives a phone call from Lou, who informs her of Simon's viral video. She now knows that Simon is Paige's dad. Lou then tells her that Paige recently sent Henry an email.

At a bar, Sam sells Paige’s guitar to a man named Paul. The sale goes smoothly until Paul suddenly smashes the guitar against a pole, leaving Sam to deal with the aftermath. Shortly after, Sam receives a call from Yvonne, who tells him that his mother is in the hospital. He immediately contacts Simon, and the two have a heated argument before hanging up.

Elsewhere, Simon shows up at Cornelius's apartment to ask him about where Rocco is hiding. He still wants to find Paige. Cornelius warns him that Rocco isn't going to like him just popping up, but Simon is willing to take the risk. Back at the hospital, Fagbenle speaks with the doctor who's been taking care of Ingrid. The doctor is also a close friend of Ingrid's. Fagbenle tries to get information out of him, but the doctor remains tight-lipped.

Simon hires Rocco to find out where Paige is

Simon arrives at Rocco’s mom’s house with Cornelius and once again questions Rocco about Paige’s whereabouts. Rocco claims he has no idea where she is and doesn’t care, but he recounts the last time he saw her. Paige had come to his place looking for drugs, but he refused because she didn’t have any money.

Simon presses him on whether this encounter was before or after Aaron’s murder, but Rocco isn’t sure. All he knows is that Paige had bruises on her face the last time he saw her. He even suggests that Paige could possibly be responsible for Aaron’s death, but Simon refuses to believe this. Rocco then tells Simon and Cornelius to leave, but Simon blurts out that he'll give him a large sum of money if he helps find out where Paige is. Rocco turns around and looks as if he's considering the offer.

We're then taken to Fagbenle's apartment, where he and Todd have just been intimate. They receive a text containing video footage of the hospital on the night of Aaron’s murder. In the video, Ingrid is seen leaving the hospital, which is suspicious because she had previously told the police that she was working there at the time.

Back at the hospital, Sam is seen transferring money to someone. Yvonne arrives and tells him, “Good boy. It’s done. It’s over.” But what exactly has been settled? Meanwhile, Cornelius and Simon are leaving Rocco’s place when Cornelius gets a call from his neighbor. The neighbor tells him that a woman is at Aaron’s apartment. Could it be Paige? They rush over, only to find that the woman isn’t Paige. It’s Elena, searching for her.

The second episode then ends with Dee Dee and Ash driving somewhere in a new car. Dee Dee looks through the photos of the people that she and Ash killed, but then she lands on a picture of Paige and Aaron and stares at it with a smirk. The episode then cuts to the credits.

Run Away is streaming on Netflix right now.