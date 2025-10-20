Harlan Coben's Run Away finally gets official release date and new photos

We have good news to share for all the Harlan Coben fans out there. Remember Run Away? Coben's 2019 thriller novel? Its upcoming Netflix television series adaptation has finally received an official release date. But that's not all! The streaming giant has also released several new photos from the new series for fans to get an exciting first look at what’s to come.

We've known about this series adaptation since January 2024, when Netflix announced that it was officially moving forward with bringing Run Away to the small screen, with Coben himself serving as executive producer. Nimer Rashed and Isher Sahota signed on as directors with Danny Brocklehurst writing the scripts. The official cast list was revealed in January 2025, followed by an announcement that production officially kicked off in England.

Harlan Coben's Run Away release date

The cameras stopped rolling a long time ago on Run Away, so it makes sense that now Netflix is finally ready to share more details. Hopefully, you won't be too busy on New Year's Day because that's when Netflix will be dropping Run Away on its platform. The exact release date is Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026.

The streamer is known for splitting its shows' seasons up into batches, but you don't have to worry about that with Run Away. Like Coben's previous Netflix series adaptations, all episodes of Run Away will drop at once, allowing fans to binge the whole mystery in one go. So, you can expect eight episodes to make their way to Netflix on Jan. 1. That's how many episodes make up Run Away.

It’s no surprise that Netflix chose this release date. The streamer has made it a tradition to debut a new Coben series every New Year’s Day since 2024. Fool Me Once premiered on Jan. 1, 2024, followed by Missing You on Jan. 1, 2025. So, we were expecting one of his upcoming series adaptations to take the coveted New Year’s Day slot in 2026. Turns out Run Away is the lucky one!

Check out these exciting new images from the upcoming Netflix series, which give you a glimpse of the cast in character!

Here's a first look at your next New Year’s must-watch. Starring James Nesbitt, Ruth Jones, Minnie Driver, and Alfred Enoch.



Harlan Coben’s RUN AWAY, out on 1st of January 2026. pic.twitter.com/n8rChoNLy1 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) October 20, 2025

Run Away centers on Simon, whose seemingly perfect life with a devoted wife and children is upended when his eldest daughter, Paige, runs away. He eventually tracks her down in a city park, where she is vulnerable and struggling with drug addiction. But she’s not alone, and a tense confrontation quickly turns violent, leaving Simon to lose his daughter once again. Determined to find her, he embarks on a dangerous journey that drags him deep into a criminal underworld.

James Nesbitt stars in the lead role as Simon. Also in the cast are Ruth Jones, Minnie Driver, Alfred Enoch, Lucian Msamati, Jon Pointing, Tracy-Ann Oberman, Annette Badland, Maeve Courtier-Lilley, Ellie de Lange, Adrian Greensmith, Ellie Henry, Ingrid Oliver, Finty Williams, Joe McGann, and Amy Gledhill.

We're still waiting on an official trailer, which will likely drop closer to the show's release. Netflix will probably release it sometime in December. As soon as it comes out, you'll be the first to know. So, stay tuned to Show Snob for now!