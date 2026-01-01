Harlan Coben's Run Away episode 3 recap: Simon discovers new information about Paige

Spoilers are ahead from Run Away episode 3.

The second episode ended with Simon encountering Elena for the first time at Aaron's apartment. Elena tells him that she urgently needs to speak with Paige. The final scene then shifts to Dee Dee and Ash driving somewhere in a car. As Dee Dee flips through photos of the two victims she and Ash previously killed, she comes across a picture of Paige and Aaron. She smirks at the photo just before the episode cuts to the credits.

With all eight episodes of Run Away streaming on Netflix, let's move on to the third episode to see what happens next!

James Nesbitt as Simon Greene and Ruth Jones as Elena Ravenscroft in Run Away | Netflix

Simon and Elena team up

Run Away episode 3 opens with a flashback to 25 years ago. Elena, then a police officer, is working on a case alongside her fellow squad members. During the investigation, things go awry, and Elena is shot in the buttocks while trying to protect one of her colleagues. She is later taken to the hospital, where we learn that the squad member Elena tried to protect is named Joel Ravenscroft.

The episode then jumps to the present, showing Elena sitting at Joel's tombstone. It’s clear that Joel meant a great deal to her, and since they share the same last name, it looks like they might have been married. We find out later in the episode that this is the case, but we'll get to that later on. Once the opening credits wrap up, the episode then cuts to the scene from the last episode when Simon meets Elena.

Elena tells Simon and Cornelius that she’s searching for Paige in connection with the missing person case she’s investigating. She’s trying to uncover what happened to Henry, and Paige is believed to have been the last person in contact with him. Simon informs Elena that Paige is also missing, but says he’ll check with his other children to see if they’ve ever heard of Henry. He then updates her on what happened to Aaron and fills her in on the details of the murder case. This then prompts Simon to ask Elena how she obtained Aaron’s apartment address.

She explains that the last email Henry received after disappearing was from Paige, who initially gave him the address but later changed her mind, warning him not to visit under any circumstances. Elena then asks Simon if he’s familiar with Maybridge University. Why? Well, it's because the IP address from Paige's email traces back to that campus. Elena's trying to figure out why Paige was there a week before she vanished. Simon starts thinking deeply, then figures it out. Sam goes to that university! But why would Paige go there?

As Elena drives Simon to the hospital, they discuss a variety of topics. One topic that comes up is Elena’s late husband. She explains that she and Joel were deeply in love, yet she admits to Simon that she feels like she never truly knew him. That's strange... The episode then shifts to Detective Fagbenle and Todd, who are reviewing CCTV footage of Ingrid leaving the hospital on the night of Aaron’s murder.

Remember, this contradicts her original alibi, which claimed she never left the hospital during her shift. Initially, Simon was Fagbenle and Todd's primary suspect, but after reviewing the footage, their focus has shifted to Ingrid. The episode then takes us back to the hospital, where Simon announces to his family that he and Elena are working together on finding Paige. This surprises Elena since that wasn't discussed.

Simon finds out Paige temporarily stayed with Sam in his dorm

Now that Simon knows Paige was staying at Sam’s college, he confronts Sam about it in the hospital. Sam immediately begins to confess. He explains that Paige showed up at his dorm about a week ago, following the park incident. She stayed with him for four days, but things went wrong. Paige ended up stealing some of his belongings as well as items from his dormmates before leaving.

Desperate, Sam turned to Yvonne for help, but didn’t mention Paige at all. Instead, he told her that a burglary had occurred and took the blame himself, so she gave him some money to repay his dormmates. After explaining what happened, Sam and Simon then get into a heated argument. The episode then cuts to Simon and Elena having lunch in the hospital's cafeteria.

During this conversation, we find out that Paige had stolen things from Simon and the rest of the family in the past. That was Ingrid's last straw, though. She had given up on trying to save Paige, realizing that her behavior had become too destructive to manage. However, Simon didn’t share her resignation. He kept searching for her.

Elena then shares with Simon that Aaron's memorial is the next day. She suggests he attend to see if Paige will turn up. If she doesn't, Elena suggests to Simon that he could still try to talk to Aaron's parents to see if there's a connection between him, Paige, and Henry. However, she won't be going. She'll be at the tattoo shop trying to get information about Henry.

Later on that night, Elena breaks into Maria's house. She looks through her things and finds a photo of Lou. Isn't Lou Elena's tech expert? Why would Maria have a picture of her? Elena doesn't get to think about it for long because Maria pulls up outside in her car with her daughter Daisy. Luckily, Elena finds a way to get out of the house seemingly undetected. But there's a brief scene where Maria notices a book has been moved. Does she know that someone's been in her home?

The episode then cuts to Dee Dee and Ash having a conversation in their car. It's clear that they're on the run after killing their last victim. During this scene, we learn that Dee Dee and Ash were childhood friends. They were in different foster homes together, but eventually were split up. Dee Dee is the one who reached out to Ash as adults. That's how they're together now. She tells Ash that she's going to take him somewhere special.

Back at the hospital, Fagbenle questions Dr. Stanfield once more. Previously, Dr. Stanfield had claimed that Ingrid stayed at the hospital for her entire shift on the night of Aaron's murder. However, Fagbenle exposes his lie by revealing that he has CCTV footage showing Ingrid leaving the hospital around that time. In response, Dr. Stanfield lies again, insisting that Ingrid only stepped out briefly during her shift to get food for the staff. Fagbenle leaves him alone after this, but it looks like he's about to head to the restaurant where Ingrid got the food.

Simon finds out shocking information about Aaron

It's the next day, and Simon goes to Aaron’s memorial. He tries to get information from Aaron’s father, Wiley Corval, but Wiley brushes him off. Simon then finds Aaron’s mother, Enid Corval, at a bar. At first, she ignores him and walks away. Simon follows her outside, and then she starts to talk.

He pleads with her for any information about Aaron. He explains to Enid that Paige had always kept Aaron away from him and their family, and that all they knew was that the two met at university. This is when Enid starts opening up. During their conversation, we learn that Enid is Aaron’s stepmother. She explains that Wiley had told her he met Aaron’s biological mother in Italy, but that she later died in a car accident. However, it turns out Wiley lied to her.

One day, Enid couldn’t find Wiley’s passport while preparing for a trip abroad. Assuming he had lost it, she called the passport office. That’s when she discovered the truth. He never had a passport. In other words, he had lied about Aaron’s mother and had never been to Italy. What?!

Elsewhere, Elena is driving to the tattoo shop when she gets a call from Lou. Lou tells her that she found out whose phone number is on the tattoo shop flier. It belongs to a man named Damien Gorsch. Elena thanks her for the help but urges her to keep digging to see if she can uncover any information about Paige. She hangs up the call just as she's pulling up to the tattoo shop. However, what she wasn't expecting was for it to be a crime scene.

As viewers, we know what happened. Ash and Dee Dee killed a man and a teen boy the other night. That's why they're on the run now. But now we know the man who was murdered was Damien Gorsch. While the police think it was a robbery gone wrong, Elena figures out quickly what really happened. Damien's husband, Neil, then arrives on the scene, and Elena asks him some questions. Although Neil is unable to provide her with any significant information for the case, he lets her look through the tattoo shop's database.

Meanwhile, Fagbenle and Todd visit the restaurant where Ingrid supposedly went to get food for the hospital staff on the night of Aaron’s murder. The owner confirms that she did come to the restaurant and place an order that night, but she didn’t pick it up in person as usual. Instead, she had it delivered and requested to leave through the back door. Fagbenle and Todd immediately find that strange.

Later that night, Simon arrives at Wiley and Enid’s farm. He and Wiley get into a heated argument about their children. Simon accuses Aaron of drawing Paige into drugs and other shady activities, but Wiley insists it wasn’t Aaron’s doing. He explains that Aaron and Paige didn’t meet at university. Instead, Paige had shown up at the RV where Aaron was living and approached him. Wiley tells Simon that Paige wouldn’t leave Aaron alone, not the other way around.

Simon leaves the farm and immediately calls Elena about everything he just learned. However, he's forced to leave a voicemail since she doesn't pick up. Simon now believes something bad happened to Paige while she was attending her old college (Lanford University), which changed her. He then heads to Aaron's old RV.

Meanwhile, Maria reviews her home's security footage and discovers that Elena was in her house. Elsewhere, Dee Dee and Ash arrive at their old foster home. Ash doesn't look too happy about it, though. Back at the tattoo shop, Elena looks through Damien's laptop and discovers that he was on an ancestry website called "Discovered Ancestry" before he died. Since Henry's dad told her Henry was adopted, Elena now thinks this must be the connection he had to Damien.

The episode then cuts to Fagbenle and Todd at Fagbenle's apartment, watching the restaurant's CCTV footage. In the video, Ingrid is shown leaving the restaurant with someone following her. That someone is Dr. Stanfield. Huh? The third episode then ends with Simon looking through Aaron's RV and finding Paige's jacket.