Harlan Coben's Run Away episode 4 recap: Did Simon just lose Ingrid?

Major spoilers are ahead from Run Away episode 4.

The previous episode of Run Away ended with Simon uncovering disturbing information about Paige. Elsewhere, Elena learned that the link between Henry and Damien might involve an ancestry website. Then, there's Fagbenle and Todd, who reviewed CCTV footage from the restaurant where Ingrid ordered food on the night of Aaron’s murder. What they noticed in the video was that Dr. Stanfield was following Ingrid after she left the restaurant.

In addition, Dee Dee and Ash finally reached their destination, which turned out to be one of their former foster homes. Now, let's move on to episode 4 to see what happens next in Run Away on Netflix.

Jon Pointing as Ash and Maeve Courtier-Lilley as Dee Dee in Run Away | Netflix

Simon visits Paige's old university

The fourth episode opens with a flashback to a year before the events of the series. A young man is working out in the gym when a mysterious guy dressed in all black approaches and immediately attacks him. Paige is shown in the distance, watching everything take place. This is the same flashback that we saw at the very beginning of the first episode. The fourth episode then flashes to the present time and shows the same man who was attacked with a scar on his face, watching as Simon walks through the campus of Lanford University. Cue the opening credits.

Once the opening credits wrap up, we're shown Simon. He's hoping to find out what happened to Paige while she was a student at the college. While walking through the campus, he reminisces about the day he and the rest of the family moved Paige into her dorm. In this brief flashback, we meet Paige's former roommates Katie and Judy. In the present, Simon tracks down Katie on the college campus to ask her questions about Paige.

During their discussion, Katie confirms that Paige and Aaron first crossed paths when Paige visited him. She explains to Simon that Paige had been her closest friend, but then, without warning, Paige began treating her with hostility. Simon suggests that Paige’s drug addiction may have driven her away from the people who cared about her most, but Katie pushes back, insisting that Paige’s behavior changed long before the drugs entered the picture.

According to her, the drug use only started later, after Paige became involved with Aaron, and she firmly believes there’s no possibility that Paige was using drugs before meeting him. Simon stares at Katie in shock at everything she's telling him. Katie then tries to leave, which leads Simon to blurt out that Aaron's been murdered. Katie immediately asks who did it, but Simon tells her he doesn't know.

He confides that he’s deeply afraid the person responsible for Aaron’s murder may also be targeting Paige, and he asks for Katie's help in uncovering what really happened at the university before Paige dropped out. Katie then reveals that Paige once told her she was having problems at home. When Simon presses for details, she hesitates and says she has to go. Simon then asks Katie if she could get him in contact with Judy, but she tells him that she went home early for the term break. Could she be lying?

Ingrid and Dr. Stanfield used to date in the past

Elsewhere, Dee Dee and Ash talk to their old foster mom, Mrs. O'Hara, at her home. They make up a fake story about why they stopped by, and Mrs. O'Hara seems to believe it. Back at the hospital, Fagbenle confronts Dr. Stanfield about seeing him on the CCTV footage following Ingrid from the restaurant. He tells him that it's best they have their conversation at the police station.

The episode then cuts to the station, where Fagbenle and Todd question Dr. Stanfield about his relationship with Ingrid. Dr. Stanfield reveals that he and Ingrid once dated before she met Simon. He tries to reassure them that Ingrid had nothing to do with Aaron's murder, but Fagbenle reminds him that she doesn't have an alibi anymore. That's when Dr. Stanfield opens up and says that she does. What is it? On the night of Aaron's murder, Dr. Stanfield claims that Ingrid left the restaurant to go to his place and he met her there.

Once they wrap up their questioning, Fagbenle tells Todd that he’s going to talk to Simon to find out whether he was aware that his wife and Dr. Stanfield had once been romantically involved. Back at Lanford University, Simon contacts Sam and asks him to search Paige’s room for her diary or planner. Sam finds her planner and begins going through it.

During this scene, we find out that Paige was in an organization on campus called the "Family Tree Club" before she dropped out. Sam also comes across the same acronym over and over in Paige's planner. It's "PVB." Simon asks Sam when Paige first started writing “PVB” in her planner, and Sam replies, “October 9,” which coincides with the time she began attending Lanford. Their phone conversation is then abruptly cut short when Judy approaches Simon.

Back at Mrs. O’Hara’s house, Ash is caught up in a childhood memory as Dee Dee approaches him. Their conversation pretty much reveals that Ash is a contract killer, with Dee Dee assisting him. Ash mentions that he wants to leave the house since they still have more names on "the list," but Dee Dee tells him that it's too soon because the police are still looking for who was responsible for the tattoo shop killings.

From their conversation, it seems that something terrible occurred at the foster home during their childhood, and Ash was directly affected by it. Dee Dee tries to comfort Ash by telling him that through "The Shining Truth," she learned how to confront her past. This isn't the first time that we've heard of The Shining Truth. It appears to be an organization that Dee Dee is a member of, or some religious-like group that she follows. Dee Dee wants Ash to confront his past as well. That's the real reason she brought him to their old foster home, but Ash would rather avoid digging up old memories.

Back at Lanford, Simon speaks with Judy about what he discovered in Paige's planner. He asks her if she knows what "PVB" stands for. She tells him that it stands for Professor van de Beek. He's one of the biology professors at the school and runs the Family Tree Club. Judy explains that he and Paige were really close, and that he even helped her apply to transfer to medicine. Simon is surprised by all this new information he's learning about his daughter.

Judy then shares some shocking information about Katie. Apparently, Paige and Katie had gotten into a huge fight and then Katie had kicked Paige out of their dorm. That's strange! Judy takes Simon to see Katie, but discovers that Katie has taken all of her stuff and left campus. Yeah, things are getting really weird.

Elena discovers that Damien was adopted

At the tattoo shop, one of the police officers who is working on Damien's murder case shares with Elena that Damien's husband wasn't shocked to learn that Damien was on a DNA website before he died. The husband thinks that maybe Damien was interested in finding his biological family since he was adopted.

This triggers something in Elena. She already believes there's a connection between Henry's disappearance and Damien's murder after learning that they had been in contact with each other. Now knowing that they both were adopted, she thinks the suspect she's looking for might be targeting individuals connected by adoption.

Back at Lanford, Simon learns that Professor van de Beek has been off for the past year. This is around the time that Paige dropped out of school. That's suspicious! Simon then tries to break into Professor van de Beek's office, but he's caught by the student with the scar on his face from earlier.

The student shares with him some disturbing information about Professor van de Beek. Apparently, there are rumors that he's had inappropriate relationships with students. Simon immediately calls Elena after learning this. Meanwhile, Elena meets with Sebastian at his house to inform him about what she knows so far about Henry and the case.

She shares that she learned from Damien's mother that Damien was adopted through an agency called Hope and Growth. Hearing the name of the adoption agency immediately triggers something within Sebastian. Why? It's because it's the same agency that Henry was adopted from. Elena comforts and assures him that she's going to do everything she can to find him.

Elena shares the real reason why she's stalking Maria

Later in the episode, Elena and Simon meet for lunch at Maria's restaurant to bring each other up to date on the new information they've learned about Henry, Aaron, Damien, and Paige. However, Simon can't help but notice how Elena keeps looking over at Maria. This is when Elena finally comes clean about why she's been stalking her.

Maria is her late husband's secret daughter that he didn't tell her about. Elena tells Simon that Lou is her mother-in-law and that she knew about Maria the entire time, but didn't tell her. That has to suck! The episode then cuts to Simon sitting in his car, reminiscing about a past memory.

Back when Paige was still living at home, Simon had discovered on her laptop that she was exchanging photos with boys. He confronted her about it, but she blew up. After hearing from Katie that Paige had confided in her about having problems at home, Simon thinks that he might be the reason she ran away.

After returning home, Simon finds Fagbenle standing outside his door. While inside, Fagbenle informs Simon about how Ingrid's alibi for the night of Aaron's murder has changed. He lets him know that Ingrid wasn't at the hospital the entire night like she initially said. She had left to go to Dr. Stanfield's apartment. This surprises Simon, and he doesn't believe it at first. But as he starts to think back, his opinion begins to shift.

Back at Maria's restaurant, Elena searches the internet for obituaries of recently deceased people who were adopted. She comes across a man named Kevin Gano. As viewers, we know that this was Ash and Dee Dee's first victim. Maria approaches Elena's table and confronts her about breaking into her home. The police then arrive and take her in.

Ash and Dee Dee kill their foster mom

Ash returns to the foster home after being away briefly, sorting out his and Dee Dee's car. He's ready to go, but Dee Dee insists they can't just yet because of what happened at the foster home in the past. She grabs a gun and stuffs it in the back of her jeans. Is she about to kill Mrs. O'Hara? It appears so because Dee Dee searches for her in the house.

Once Dee Dee finds her, she reminds her of the abuse that she used to inflict on them when they were kids. Ash thought Mrs. O'Hara only abused him, so he's shocked to find out that Dee Dee was hurt as well. After Mrs. O'Hara tries to call the police, Ash grabs the gun and repeatedly shoots her. While Dee Dee looks at him with a smirk, Ash looks stunned at what he just did.

The episode then cuts to the hospital, where Simon confronts Yvonne about Ingrid's potential infidelity. Yvonne tries to calm Simon down and reassure him that Ingrid would never cheat on him, but Simon remains uneasy. He asks if Paige is his daughter, and Yvonne is shocked that he would even ask. Their conversation doesn't end on a good note, with Simon still feeling unsettled and full of doubts.

Back at the foster home, Dee Dee and Ash bury Mrs. O'Hara before burning their clothes. Elsewhere, Fagbenle and Todd discover the gun that was used to kill Luther was an army-issue weapon. Todd makes a comment that Cornelius was in the army, and Fagbenle starts connecting the dots in his head.

We're then taken back to the hospital. Simon sits by Ingrid's bed, asking her if Paige is his child. Suddenly, Ingrid goes into cardiac arrest. The doctors and nurses rush into the room and take her into the ER. Elsewhere, Katie attempts to email Professor van de Beek to warn him that Simon is now aware of him, but her message fails to send. A picture of Professor van de Beek is then shown on Katie's laptop. The photo has hearts and kisses around it, suggesting Paige might have been in a secret relationship with him.

Meanwhile, the student with the scar is shown drinking at a bar while looking at old intimate photos of himself and Paige. It looks like they were together at one point. The fourth episode then ends with an emotional Simon watching as the doors to the ER are closed in front of him.