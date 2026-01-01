Harlan Coben's Run Away episode 6 recap: Elena’s investigation comes to a close

Spoilers are ahead from Run Away episode 6.

The previous episode of Run Away introduced us to The Shining Truth. While there, Ash is given a note from Mother Adiona, which says not to trust Dee Dee. That's interesting. Meanwhile, Simon questions if his kids are actually his kids after suspecting that Ingrid might have cheated on him with Dr. Stanfield. This leads him to conduct a secret paternity test on Sam and Anya. He also learns more about Paige and her relationship with Professor van de Beek through Katie.

Elsewhere, Elena tries to track down Alison, the woman who oversaw the adoptions of Henry, Aaron, and Damien. But the most shocking part of the fifth episode was finding out that Cornelius threw the murder weapon used in Aaron's killing into a pond. Now, let's move on to episode 6 to see how the story continues to unfold!

Ruth Jones as Elena Ravenscroft in Run Away | Netflix

Elena discovers new information about Damien

The sixth episode opens with a flashback to a year ago. Elena and Joel attend a friend's wedding and have a lovely time. The episode then cuts to the present time. Elena is still staked outside Alison's place of business. Alison watches her nearby. She calls someone on the phone and tells them that they have a problem.

Once the opening credits come to an end, we're shown Simon going through Ingrid's things at the house before Sam catches him. After coming up with a quick excuse, he, Sam, and Anya have breakfast together. Elsewhere in the woods, Ash and Dee Dee find new weapons before Dee Dee receives a phone call informing them of their new task.

At the police station, Fagbenle and Todd switch their focus to questioning the drug gangs. They think Aaron might have been killed in connection with the drug gangs’ activities. With Rocco missing in action, the first person they decide to question is Luther, who is now fit to give interviews. However, Luther isn't forthcoming with information. Elsewhere, Elena finds out from one of Alison's staff that Alison has a girlfriend named Stephanie, who she could possibly be staying with.

She then talks with Alex (one of the police officers on Damien's murder case) on the phone who gives her information on Kevin Gano's death. Although it was officially deemed a suicide, Elena finds it strange that the bullet hole in the wall came before Kevin allegedly took his own life. She thinks someone else fired the gun. Of course, we know as viewers that Ash and Dee Dee are actually the people responsible for his death.

Later, Elena phones Simon to pass along her latest findings on Kevin, explaining that he was adopted and had been searching for his birth family just before he died. She then looks through Damien's Discovered Ancestry account to see if he's related to Henry, Kevin, and Aaron. What she ends up discovering is that Damien has several half-sibling matches. Henry, Kevin, and Aaron are, in fact, his half-brothers.

Simon meets with Professor van de Beek

Through Sam and Anya, Simon finds out where Professor van de Beek is. He's teaching at Brookebridge University, and Simon immediately heads there. Meanwhile, Fagbenle learns from Todd that Luther has been released from jail. He informs Cornelius, but he doesn't seem that worried. The episode then cuts to Brookbridge University.

During this scene, we learn that Professor van de Beek isn't a creep like we've been led to believe by Paige and others at Langford. Katie lied and started spreading this rumor because she was obsessed with him. Professor van de Beek shares with Simon the multiple emails Paige sent him. She's the reason he's even on secondment. Simon then questions him about his meetings with Paige.

Professor van de Beek basically tells Simon that nothing more than a student-teacher relationship was going on between them. Paige wanted to study medicine, so he helped her with her passion. Simon believes him. Then, he asks him more about Paige. Professor van de Beek shares a shocking incident that happened to Paige when she was still a student at Langford. It happened just before she started taking drugs.

Paige was at a party, and someone slipped something into her drink. The next day, she woke up in a guy's bed with no recollection of what had happened the night before. She was sexually assaulted and came to Professor van de Beek crying about the incident. The police were never told about it because Paige didn't want to tell them. However, Professor van de Beek explains to Simon that he did report it to the university. After that, Paige stopped speaking to him.

An emotional Simon asks Professor van de Beek who the guy was, but the professor tells him Paige never gave him his name. However, Professor van de Beek tells Simon that he has his suspicions. He explains that another shocking incident happened on campus shortly after, where a student was brutally attacked in the gym. The student's name was Doug Mulzer. Simon looks up the name on Instagram, and it turns out to be the student with the scar on his face.

Professor van de Beek then tells him that the day after the gym attack, Paige appeared in class happier than ever. He thinks she was on drugs at this point. Once the lecture wrapped up, he saw Paige hugging someone. That's who he thinks attacked Doug for her. Simon then shows him a picture of Aaron and asks him if that was the person hugging Paige, and the professor confirms it. Simon doesn't even know how to process what he just learned.

Elsewhere, Elena questions one of Kevin’s neighbors about if she saw anything unusual on the night of his murder. The neighbor recalls seeing a young man and woman in a nearby car. Now, Elena must figure out the identities of this mysterious couple. Later on that night, Simon heads to the police station and informs them of Paige's sexual assault. He wants them to arrest Doug, but they're unable to do so without Paige there to report him. However, they promise him they'll do everything in their power to find Paige and take down Doug for what he did to her.

The next day, Fagbenle comes clean to Todd about verifying Cornelius's alibi even though he knows he shot Luther. They argue about the matter, but Todd tells him that she's not going to tell anyone about his actions, though she hopes he realizes the weight of what he’s done.

Elena meets a tragic end

Elena arrives home to find Lou at her doorstep. She shares her latest findings on Kevin’s murder and asks Lou to check traffic cam footage to see if she can identify the mysterious man, woman, and their car who were parked near his home. They then have a tough conversation once they enter the house.

During this scene, we find out from Lou that Joel and Maria's mother did not have an affair. They never slept together. Maria's mother wanted a kid, and Joel decided to donate his sperm to help her out. That's how Maria came to be. We also find out that Elena can't have children. This is why Joel kept the fact that he had a secret daughter away from her. He didn't want to hurt her.

Lou tells Elena that Maria wants to meet with her now that she knows the truth, and Elena ultimately agrees to have dinner with her later that night. Meanwhile, Simon has learned from his lawyer that the paternity test results have come back. As he gathers the money to give to the person who has the results, someone knocks on his front door. It's Cornelius. He confesses to Simon that he saw Paige on the night of Aaron's murder and claims that Paige killed him. But Simon isn't totally convinced.

Elsewhere, Elena heads to a car park while on the phone with Lou. She tells Lou that Stephanie, Alison's girlfriend, has agreed to take her to see Alison, but they need to meet at the car park first. Lou offers to go with her, but Elena turns her down. Once there, Elena takes a photo of Stephanie's license plate and sends it to Lou. Then, she gets out of her car and walks to Stephanie's vehicle.

But it isn't Stephanie in the car. It's Dee Dee. Oh no! This can't be good. Dee Dee drives her to a remote location. As they walk into a house, Dee Dee stops in a room. Elena then looks down and notices a big rug. At this point, she knows what's about to happen. Ash appears behind her and aims his gun before pulling the trigger. The sixth episode ends with a shot of the house's exterior as a gunshot is heard.