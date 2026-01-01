Harlan Coben's Run Away episode 7 recap: 2 major deaths and Paige’s last whereabouts

Spoilers are ahead from Run Away episode 7.

The sixth episode of Run Away ended with Cornelius telling Simon that he thinks Paige killed Aaron after seeing her leave his apartment on the night of his murder. It also ended with the death of a main character. Now, let's move on to the penultimate episode to see how the story picks up in the wake of these major developments!

Maeve Courtier-Lilley as Dee Dee and Jon Pointing as Ash in Run Away | Netflix

Lou files a missing person's report on Elena

The seventh episode opens with a flashback to three weeks earlier, showing Dee Dee being handed the hit list by a member of The Shining Truth. We’ve seen this scene before in a previous episode, but this time it’s revealed that Mother Adiona was listening in on the conversation. Later on, Mother Adiona warns a man named Nathan that Ash and Holly (Dee Dee) have been sent to kill him, urging him to go far away immediately. However, the man thinks she's delusional and quickly gets in his car to leave.

Once the opening credits finish, we're taken back to the present time where Ash and Dee Dee bury Elena's body. Afterwards, they go through her phone and find a text from Simon. They look him up and discover the viral video. But they're confused about his connection to Aaron. Remember, Aaron is on their hit list. Elsewhere, Simon obtains the paternity test results. Paige, Sam, and Anya are all biologically his kids. He then sends Elena a text about the results.

Meanwhile, Ash and Dee Dee read the text and reply. Dee Dee thinks that Simon might be getting closer to discovering The Shining Truth, so she thinks it's best they take him out like they did Elena. Ash disagrees, but doesn't say much. The episode then cuts to Simon, who is suspicious of the last text he received from Elena's phone. He immeditately contacts Lou and they decide to meet up.

Lou tells Simon that the last time she spoke to Elena was when Elena said she was heading to the car park to meet Alison’s girlfriend, Stephanie. She mentions the text Elena sent with Stephanie’s license plate, adding that the only other message she received was a brief text saying she was fine. Because that’s not how Elena usually texts, Lou finds it suspicious. Simon agrees, noting that the messages he received from Elena also felt off. Lou basically tells Simon that she'll continue looking into everything connected to Elena’s last movements.

Later on, Simon returns to the hospital and Cornelius meets him. He tells Simon that Rocco and Luther want to meet with him at the estate because they have something important to tell him. However, he'll need to bring the cash he promised if he wants them to speak.

After learning some new information, Lou heads to the police station and tells Fagbenle and Todd that she'd like to file a missing person's report. She brings them up to speed on Elena's case and her last whereabouts. Through her research, Lou found out that Stephanie is on holiday in Brazil. So there's no way Elena could've been meeting with her. Lou tells Fagbenle and Todd that she's worried about Elena and thinks she might have walked into a trap.

Fagbenle and Todd then meet with Sebastian in hopes of learning Elena’s whereabouts. He tells them he hasn’t heard from her in some time and has been trying to reach her about a letter that Henry received in the mail. According to Sebastian, the letter is from a woman named Victoria who wants to meet him again at a specific location. Fagbenle and Todd head there and talk with Victoria.

Dee Dee comes clean to Ash about The Shining Truth

Since receiving Mother Adiona's note about not trusting Dee Dee, Ash has been growing more suspicious of Dee Dee's intentions. He finally confronts her while at a bowling alley by showing her the note, and she opens up. Dee Dee explains to Ash that the reason Mother Adiona gave him the note was because one of the men on their hit list is her son. However, this doesn't make Ash any less confused. This is when Dee Dee goes into a long explanation of why The Shining Truth wants them to kill people.

Casper Vartage/The One, aka the leader of The Shining Truth, is dying, and once he dies, his sons, The Visitor and The Volunteer, will take over the Shining Haven. But the issue is that Casper has multiple illegitimate sons after having sex with the women at the compound. After The Visitor and The Volunteer were born, whom he deems his divine sons, Casper didn't need his other sons. So, they were put up for adoption. That's what Dee Dee and Ash's hit list consists of. They're all of Casper's sons who were put up for adoption.

According to Dee Dee, it's written in the symbols that the Shining Haven and all of Casper's possessions will be equally divided amongst all of his male heirs once he dies. Since Casper doesn't want that to happen, he's hired Ash to take them out. So, Henry, Damien, Kevin, and Aaron are all Casper's sons from different women.

Ash still isn't happy about everything, but still decides to follow Dee Dee when she receives a text from the cult about their next mission. Their plan is to kill Aaron first, then Simon. They then head to the Marinduque Estate, which is where Aaron used to live before he was murdered.

Elsewhere at a café, Victoria tells Fagbenle and Todd that she is Henry’s mother. She was once a member of The Shining Truth. When she gave birth to Henry, she was told he was stillborn. Casper stopped talking to her after that, and she escaped the cult a year or so later. She only found out about Henry recently when he found her through a genealogy site. They secretly kept in touch by writing letters to each other. But Victoria made the worst decision by telling the leaders at the cult that she knew Henry was still alive.

A shoot-out at Rocco's place

Back at the hospital, Simon tells Yvonne about Paige being sexually assaulted in the past. But to his surprise, Yvonne already knew because Paige had told her. Simon also finds out that Ingrid knew as well. At this moment, he feels deeply betrayed. However, he's unable to dwell on it for long because Cornelius texts him saying that Rocco and Luther are ready to meet him at his spot.

Dee Dee and Ash arrive at Aaron's old apartment to find out that someone's already got to him before they did. As they leave, they spot Simon and Cornelius and follow them. We're then taken to Rocco's place of business. Simon and Cornelius ask Rocco about the important information that he said he had. Rocco tells them that he learned from someone that Paige got on a bus headed to Brackmere a day after Aaron's murder. However, Simon is confused about why Paige would go there.

Without warning, Ash and Dee Dee reveal themselves, setting off a deadly shootout with Luther, Rocco, Simon, and Cornelius. Rocco, Luther, and Ash are killed, and Dee Dee’s horror at Ash’s fatal neck injury provides Simon and Cornelius a chance to get away. Once Ash takes his last breath, Dee Dee takes his gun and chases after Simon.

She manages to catch up to him on a higher level of the estate and shoots him in the back. But just as she's about to shoot him again, Mother Adiona suddenly appears behind her and pushes her from the ledge. With Dee Dee dead on the ground, Mother Adiona runs away just as Simon asks her who she is. The episode ends with the police heading to The Shining Truth's compound after getting the address from Victoria.