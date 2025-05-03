All 5 upcoming Harlan Coben Netflix adaptations, ranked by anticipation

Thanks to Harlan Coben and Netflix's continuing collaboration, we've been treated to a series of gripping adaptations that have kept audiences hooked with their mix of mystery, drama, and pulse-pounding suspense. This year alone, we've seen the release of three new series adaptations of Coben's books, such as Missing You, Just One Look and Caught. While it's unclear if we'll see any more releases on Netflix this year, there are still a bunch of highly anticipated projects in the pipeline.

Currently, five new adaptations have been confirmed. Netflix has already announced plans to adapt Coben’s Myron Bolitar book series, along with his novels I Will Find You and Run Away into original series. Additionally, Coben's mystery thriller Win is in development as either a series or a film, and his novel Six Years is being adapted into a Netflix original movie.

With these five titles officially in the works, the Harlan Coben-Netflix pipeline is showing no signs of slowing down. So, which adaptation are we most excited about? Here’s our ranking of all five upcoming Harlan Coben Netflix projects, from the ones we're cautiously curious about to the adaptations we absolutely can’t wait to binge the moment they drop.

5. Win

When Netflix renewed its deal with Coben in 2022, the updated agreement included additional content, such as an adaptation of Coben's 2021 novel Win. However, it wasn't clear at the time if the book would be adapted into a show or movie. Our guess is that it'll end up being a series since that seems to be the preferred format for Coben's recent adaptations on Netflix. Unfortunately, nothing else has been revealed about this adaptation just yet.

Win definitely offers some potential for a compelling adaptation, with its high-stakes mystery and a lead character who is both intriguing and morally complex. However, with so many twists and character developments, I'm uncertain how an adaptation would manage to capture it all. That said, if handled well, I could see it becoming a standout adaptation.

After an elderly man is found murdered in his apartment, the investigation leads to the discovery of a stolen Vermeer painting and a suitcase linked to the wealthy and enigmatic Windsor "Win" Horne Lockwood III. As Win becomes personally involved in the case, he uncovers a connection to a long-unsolved crime involving his own family and finds himself confronting dangerous figures tied to an underground radical group from the '70s.

4. Run Away

Run Away is an upcoming limited series that, based on the plot, seems like it would be a thrilling, suspense-filled drama. We also know who will be starring in this adaptation, which adds more excitement and anticipation. It's based on Coben's 2019 novel and revolves around a desperate father, Simon Greene, who sets out to find his runaway daughter, Paige. However, as Simon delves deeper into her disappearance, he uncovers a dangerous underworld of crime, secrets, and lies that puts him and his loved ones at risk.

There are eight episodes in this Netflix series. James Nesbitt, who recently starred in Missing You, takes on the lead role in Run Away as Simon. Ellie de Lange also joins him in the cast as Paige. Ruth Jones, Minnie Driver, Alfred Enoch, Lucian Msamati, Jon Pointing, Adrian Greensmith, and many other talented actors also make up the cast. Production started in January 2025, with the cameras rolling in Manchester and the northwest of England. While an official release date hasn't been announced yet, we're probably looking at an early 2026 release.

3. Six Years

In May 2020, it was announced that David Ayer (A Working Man, Suicide Squad) had signed on write, direct, and produce a film adaptation of Coben's bestselling novel, Six Years. It was also revealed at the time that he would be working alongside Chris Long, and the film would be produced through their production company, Cedar Park. Unfortunately, there haven't been any new updates since then but nothing makes us believe the project has been shelved.

The plot for Six Years is very intense and filled with suspense, so I think it would be a great choice for a movie adaptation. Watching the twists and turns of the story come to life on screen would be exciting, especially as the mystery unravels and secrets are revealed one after another.

Jake Fisher, a college professor, can’t shake the memory of Natalie, the woman he once loved. After an intense romance, Natalie ends their relationship to marry Todd. Heartbroken, Jake spends the next six years drowning his pain in his work. After learning that Todd has died, Jake attends the funeral, hoping to see Natalie one last time, only to discover that the widow is not her. This discovery shatters Jake’s perception of the past and sets him on a journey to uncover the truth.

2. I Will Find You

With its rich and multi-layered plot and star-studded cast, I can see I Will Find You becoming a hit TV series that people will be talking about for days, possibly even weeks, once it comes out. Based on Coben's 2023 novel of the same name, the story centers around a man named David Burroughs, who is wrongfully convicted of murdering his young son and sent to prison. After being presented with a recent photograph of a boy who looks strikingly like his son, David believes that his child is still alive. Desperate to uncover the truth and clear his name, he plans an escape from prison. But as he delves deeper into his search, he discovers that nothing is as it seems.

This upcoming limited series will consist of eight episodes. Avatar's Sam Worthington stars in the leading role of David. The rest of the cast is made up of Britt Lower, Milo Ventimiglia, Erin Richards, Logan Browning, Jonathan Tucker, and Chi McBride. I Will Find You is the first Coben adaptation to be set in the United States. Additionally, production is currently underway in Canada. We'll likely see this new series sometime next year.

1. Myron Bolitar

The Myron Bolitar book series is not only beloved by fans but also by the author himself. In a previous interview with Deadline, Coben expressed how protective he is of the character, a former basketball player turned sports agent. However, he also mentioned how excited he is to collaborate with Netflix and is committed to ensuring that the series adaptation is handled with care.

David E. Kelley, the creator of the hit legal drama The Lincoln Lawyer, will be working with Coben to adapt the Myron Bolitar books into a series. Unlike Coben's previous adaptations, this one won't be a limited series. This means the show has the potential to continue for multiple seasons if it resonates with viewers and performs well. Like I Will Find You, the Myron Bolitar series will take place in the United States. It will follow sports agent Myron Bolitar as he works to crack cases involving his high-profile clients, friends, and family.