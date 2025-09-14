Has Noah Wyle ever won an Emmy Award? (You won’t believe the answer)

Noah Wyle has spent decades winning our hearts on screen, from his memorable role as Dr. John Carter on ER to countless other TV and movie appearances. But despite his talent, charm, and a career packed with iconic performances, one question keeps popping up now that the 2025 Emmys are rolling around. Has he ever actually won an Emmy Award?

Noah Wyle in The Pitt season 1 on HBO Max | HBO Max

Does Noah Wyle have any Emmys?

Be prepared to be flabbergasted because even with multiple nominations and a career that’s given us some of the most unforgettable TV moments, the Emmy trophy has somehow managed to slip right through his fingers time and time again.

No, Wyle has never won a Primetime Emmy Award. Honestly, it just doesn't make any sense. How could an actor who made Dr. John Carter feel like a friend, a confidant, and sometimes even a hero in our living rooms week after week be overlooked by the Television Academy?

For his role as Carter, Wyle earned five Emmy nominations between 1995 and 1999, but did not take home a single win. Each nomination was in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category. Now, at 54 years old, and 26 years after his last Emmy nod, Wyle has finally returned to the Emmy spotlight.

This time, he’s been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch in HBO Max’s medical drama The Pitt. It’s a full-circle moment for the actor, who once again finds himself in the running for television’s highest honor.

He's also been nominated for the 2025 Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series (as an executive producer) for The Pitt. That brings his total of Emmy nominations to seven, but we're keeping our fingers crossed that he finally takes home the Emmy he so clearly deserves at this year's award ceremony. If Wyle could secure two wins, that would be the ultimate celebration of his decades-long career.

He's competing against some of television’s biggest names in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category, including Sterling K. Brown for Paradise, Gary Oldman for Slow Horses, Pedro Pascal for The Last of Us and Adam Scott for Severance. It’s a pretty stacked field, but we have high hopes that Wyle will finally claim the Emmy recognition that's long overdue.

When it comes to the Outstanding Drama Series category, The Pitt is in the mix with some of television’s most acclaimed shows, including Andor, The Last of Us, Severance and The White Lotus. The rest of the nominees are The Diplomat, Paradise and Slow Horses, rounding out a truly competitive field for this year’s Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series.

The 2025 Emmys are set to take place at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. Stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze will host the award ceremony, which will be broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. You also have the option to stream it on Paramount+ with Showtime.