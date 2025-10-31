Hazbin Hotel season 2 episode 2 recap: Heaven on lockdown after Sir Pentious’ redemption

Hazbin Hotel season 2 episode 2 kicks off with the council of Heaven convening to question Sir Pentious how he gained access to Heaven. Angels are upset and coming down on Sera for lying to them about the attacks on Hell, the reality of redemption, and the broken trust they have in her. Sera refuses to believe that redemption is possible and begins grilling Sir Pentious on what sneaky devilish way Charlie snuck him into Heaven.

During this confrontation, an obscenely ethereal being enters the chamber. She is a beautiful golden being with a comforting presence. A hush falls over the council and the being asks Sir Pentious to tell his story.

The backstory of Sir Pentious

Pendleton was an inventor in London in 1888. True crime history buffs are probably having the wheels in their heads start spinning. The living man who would become Sir Pentious was socially anxious and watched people from his windows while he invented instead of directly participating with society.

One dark night as he was watching the street out his window, he saw a beautiful woman out walking. He then saw a dark figure come up and attack her. The attacker's identity was known to Pendleton. Instead of going to the police or trying to help the girl, he did nothing. That man went on to attack five more women.

This alludes to the idea that Sir Pentious knew the identity of the infamous Jack the Ripper and said nothing. This is what he felt sent him to Hell when he died.

The golden figure identified as the Speaker of God asked what he did in Hell to get him sent to Heaven. Sir Pentious recounts that he needed to save Cherrie. He wasn’t going to sit by and do nothing out of cowardice. He acted selflessly and bravely, and that resulted in his ascension.

Speaker tells Pentious that he is in Heaven, he belongs there, and he has nothing to fear anymore. Sera, in her shocked chagrin, confirms Sir Pentious is a resident of Heaven and is under their care. She sends Emily to see that Sir Pentious is comfortable and happy in his new home.

What happened to the other angels?

During this meeting, Lute, Adam's first lieutenant of the exorcists, pleads with Sera and The Speaker that Adam’s death can’t be meaningless. They need to retaliate and launch a full attack on Hell. Lute expresses that she talked to Lilith, Lucifer’s wife who is secretly slumming it in Heaven, and told her to go down and handle the Morningstar family. To this, Sera explains that Adam’s son Able is the new leader of Heaven’s army, and she reports to his decisions. If Lute steps out of line and does anything that isn’t directly approved by either her or Abel, it would be considered treason to Heaven. Lute is devastated.

Meanwhile, Sera is having trouble coping with her choices to approve the exorcisms. In a private council with The Speaker, Sera expressed her guilt over the blood on her hands. The Speaker doesn’t really offer a conclusive way for Sera to feel better.

Instead, she offers that only Sera knows how she can atone for her sins. Sera has to take what she learned from her mistakes and be better for the lesson. With this advice, Sera walks away needing to make tough decisions about what Heaven is going to do as a reaction to Adam’s death and Sir Pentious’ ascension.

Lute’s cool with all this, right?

Lute takes time wandering the golden streets when she is lured into an alley by the shadow of Adam. Shadow Adam reveals he is a hallucination created out of Lute’s grief. Lute finds herself in Adam’s old office where Abel is looking to take a guitar to remember his father.

She kicks him out of the office in an irate huff. From here, Lute and “Adam” conspire to go against the wishes of Sera and Abel and find a way to attack Hell. Particularly, they intend to hurt Charlie and Vaggie.

What does Sir Pentious think of Heaven?

While the angels, exorcists, and ethereal beings are discussing what Heaven’s next move will be, Em is taking Sir Pentious around Heaven. She shows him all the amazing things like an abundance of pangolins, puppies, and unicorn polo. But the only thing Sir Pentious really wants is to see his friends and know they are okay. Emily explains that angels can’t leave Heaven. She tells him that no one knows how to handle someone who wants to see Hell because Sir Pentious is the only person who ever redeemed themselves.

This realization makes Pentious feel as though he is alone. While Em wants to be his friend, he doesn’t have anyone who can understand him, and he is separated from his friends. He didn’t even move on with his Egg Boiz, who died with him when he ascended. In an attempt to make Sir Pentious feel better, Emily conjures Golden Egg Boiz, who aren’t the same but are something. Pentious loves them.

What is Heaven going to do next?

At the end of the season premiere, we saw Emily pop down to Hell to quickly tell Charlie that Sir Pentious is fine and redemption is possible. She also explains that Heaven is on lockdown. This is the decision Sera made. In Heaven, Sera announces that for the protection of everyone, she is putting Heaven on lockdown. This means no one is allowed out without express permission, and even incoming souls will be put through advanced security protocols. The episode ends with a shield getting put around Heaven.

While the friendship of Em and Pentious, who she lovingly refers to as Penny, is beautiful, I’m excited to see how Lute intends to exact her revenge when she can’t even exit Heaven. I’m also curious how Charlie plans to convince the sinners in Hell that redemption is possible, when it is impossible to have anyone in Heaven confirm this fact.

Check out the new double-episodes of Hazbin Hotel season 2 every Wednesday on Prime Video.