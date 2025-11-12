Hazbin Hotel season 2 episode 4 recap: Alastor’s story and the deal

We open Hazbin Hotel season 2 episode 4 on Charlie getting ready for some big to-do with Vaggie. Much to Vaggie's dismay, it’s revealed she is going to do an interview with Katie Killjoy to try and clear up the misinformation about the hotel. Nifty will also be attending the interview. She is the only hotel employee that isn’t otherwise upset with Charlie or missing.

Speaking of missing employees, the hotel host is seen in a Louisiana style bayou trying to recover from his wounds. During his scuffle with Adam he was cut across the chest and it is not healing well. Returning to the hotel, Alastor is insulted by Lucifer and they exchange some quips. Irritated with Lucifer, Alastor announces he’s quitting and storms out.

Katie Killjoy begins a vicious interview where they attack Charlie on multiple points of her character, personality, business, and relationships. Charlie tries to diplomatically keep the interview on track to poor results.

During Charlie's awful interview, Alastor drops in on his friend Rosie, unannounced. The whole scene plays out like a classic TV show from the '50s. Rosie offers some tea. During this exchange, Alastor points out that his altercation with Adam may have proven he isn’t Hell’s strongest sinner. So, he left the Hazbin Hotel.

Rosie is displeased with this turn of events. While she still smiles through the conversation, she reminds Alastor he is under contract with her, and she wants him at the hotel.

Rosie recounts Alastor’s life on Earth. He was a budding villain in New Orleans with many victims under his belt. Sure of his fate to be sent to Hell, he called out for a powerful entity to help him. Rosie answered that call. Alastor stated he knew he was destined to head downstairs, and when he arrived, he wanted to be sure he would not be a tortured soul. Instead, he wanted to secure himself a spot among the elite of Hell as the strongest sinner around. Rosie grants such a request on the condition he fulfills a mission for her. Until the mission is done, he is under her thumb.

It is not expressly stated what the mission is that Rosie tasked Alastor with, but we do know it’s still incomplete and hinges on Charlie in some way. This deal is also the reason Alastor disappeared for a few years, as explained last season. Resigned to his obligation, Alastor asks for his staff to be fixed by Rosie. She declines for now.

As he walks away he devises a plan to get what he wants.

Charlie is still floundering. Katie points out that Charlie has no evidence her hotel works. She even gets Charlie to say even more incriminating statements on air. In a last ditch effort, Charlie pleads with Nifty to talk about how great the hotel is to her. Nifty goes on a singing rampage about how the hotel is an absolutely disgusting place that she loves cleaning. The song even leans into a K-pop style music video. By the end of the song, Charlie is in tears from how poorly the interview is turning out.

On the streets of Hell, Alastor publicly calls out Vox. They exchange a few remarks about each other and begin to brawl. Vox begins broadcasting his fight with Alastor. The Vees step in and provide an unfair advantage to Vox.

Back at the studio, Nifty sees Alastor is in trouble and quickly runs to the hotel, grabs Husk, and scurries to her master. We learned last season that not only is Nifty a soul that belongs to Alastor, but Husk is as well. During the fight sequence, we are treated to a bit of the overlord powers Husk still manages to hold onto from his time as one of Hell’s elite. Husk and Nifty take on Velvette and Valentino, leaving Vox to Alastor.

As the battle takes a turn where it seems as though Val is going to blast Nifty, Alastor calls for Vox to hear out the deal he wants to make. Vox calls off Val and Velvette.

Alastor proposes that if Vox lets Nifty and Husk go and won’t lay a hand on Charlie, and then he will be Vox’s willing prisoner. The deal seemed too good to be true, and Vox agreed immediately. He pulls attention away from the Katie Killjoy interview to demonstrate that he conquered Alastor.

With Alastor as a prisoner, Vox pulls out every stop to flaunt his win. In the midst of celebrating, Vox privately asks Alastor why he joined the hotel and how he managed to become one of the most powerful overlords. Alastor points out their deal is that he is captive so he refuses to give Vox any information. Instead, he recounts that Vox at one point was a fanboy of Alastor’s.

In the past, Vox wanted Alastor to rule Hell with him. Media demons building an empire. Alastor laughed in Vox’s face and told him what a stupid plan, being so reliant on others would be, in a place like Hell. Thus, Vox formed the Vees with Velvette and Valentino to build the media empire he wanted with Alastor.

The final song of the episode begins to play where Vox touts his success and Alastor points out that Vox can’t do anything on his own. The two end face to face where both appear to have a certain level of fear and hubris. To which Valentino, who has been in the room the entire time, points out Vox and Alastor have a very interesting intimate chemistry.

See where this new development unfolds in the next episode of Hazbin Hotel season 2 on Wednesday, Nov. 12, on Prime Video.