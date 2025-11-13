Hazbin Hotel season 2 episode 6 recap: Carmilla’s choice and the Hazbin Spy

Hazbin Hotel season 2 episode picks up as Media Demon Vox recounts how Lilith, the first woman and human soul resident of Hell, wanted to empower sinners. Her moving words touched the souls of all who heard her, a beautiful recount of the missing Queen of Hell.

Vox is regaling this story to Carmilla, the arms-dealing Overlord. Listening in on the conversation are Carmilla’s daughters and a spider who one could expect is a familiar of Zestial, another overlord fond of Carmilla and Alastor.



Carmilla expresses that she has already refused to participate in this coup and to work with disrespectful overlords such as Velvette, also in attendance. Vox forces Velvette to apologize to Carmilla. He then points out to Carmilla that she played a large role in the battle against the Exorcists. Carmilla was the one who pointed out that angelic blades can hurt angels just the same as demons. This potentially makes her a target for Heaven.

Additionally, Vox is playing by the rules of “if you’re not with me, you’re against me.” The thinly veiled threat, plus pointing out Carmilla's role in Adam's demise, and the promise of protection for her Daughters forces Carmilla to concede. She agrees to build some kind of weapon for Vox.

Outside, Velvette expresses her anger at Vox mistreating her. While inside, Zestial appears in his full form, confused at Carmilla’s decision. He points out Vox can’t be trusted. Carmilla points out she can’t afford to lose anyone else she cares about. There is a shot to her necklace that holds two rings, a possible suggestion that she lost her partner in the exorcisms. Zestial affirms he does not support this choice and tells her he’ll be waiting for her to change her mind.

The hotel is still bustling

At the hotel, Vaggie is flying all over, tending to guest needs and the demands of running the hotel. While assisting in fixing a TV, Vaggie learns of the deal between Vox and Carmilla. This broadcast also mentions that the weather in Hell will be scream rain. This is literally rain that lets out blood-curdling screams.

Vaggie goes to the hotel bar to talk about the new situation and finds everyone in conversation. Husk is demanding to not be the leader of group therapy. He suggests Vaggie should do the job. This is where the tension in the room is felt. Charlie does the immature antics of acting as though Vaggie isn’t in the room and asks Husk to play carrier pigeon for messages. Clearly, Charlie and Vaggie have not reconciled since last episode.

Vaggie plays into the game, stating to Husk, in front of Charlie, that she does everything for the hotel right now. To which Charlie replies that instigating a cosmic war is not part of the duties of running a hotel.

This behavior pushes Husk over the edge. He quits. Without Alastor at the hotel anymore, there is allegedly nothing keeping Husk working there. Cherri, who is also sitting at the bar, points out Angel is a reason. Husk acts as though Angel isn’t a significant factor. It’s becoming apparent that no couple in Hell has talked about their problems for a few days now.

Remembering why Vaggie went to the bar, the crew watches the rest of the report about Carmilla and Vox. Vaggie and Charlie both want to speak with Carmilla. All three of them forged unique relationships in the previous season. Nifty is left in charge as the couple go to talk sense into Carmilla.

What is Husk doing now?

Husk was previously an overlord and in episode 4, we got a peek at some of his overlord powers. It’s clear he has powers surrounding Las Vegas style casino culture.

Where else would a gambling demon go but to his favorite casino? Vice hungry sinners are losing their livelihoods left and right at the different tables and machines. It makes Husk feel at home.

Keith David, the actor who voices Husk, treats the audience to an amazing musical number about finding love in a bottle. The bottle in question is a booze bottle.

The conversation with Carmilla

Charlie and Vaggie show up at Carmilla’s warehouse. Charlie points out that Vox is twisting the vision Lilith had about Hell and all the sinners, whereas Vaggie’s largest talking point is that Vox is deranged and can’t be trusted.

Carmilla points out that Hell is no longer safe. There was a declaration of war made. No follow-up from Heaven has been seen. When a fight ensues, Carmilla will protect her own before anyone else. She also questions why they think Heaven is salvation, pointing out Heaven is where Vaggie was mistreated and traumatized.

Carmilla struts out, saying she is choosing the winning side. Vaggie leaves clearly perturbed by the technical correctness from Carmilla’s words. Charlie, caught between emotions, wants to continue the conversation, comfort Vaggie, continue to be petulant, and be right. A very tall order that causes her to walk away dejected.

The Vees

Vox looks to continue his torment of Charlie and goes to Valentino to acquire Angel temporarily. Val is feeling used by Vox, yet another Hell relationship on the rocks due to lack of communication.

Vox begins to seduce Val when Velvette reveals she is also in the room with Alastor. Velvette points out that Vox only seems to make time for the Vees when it suits his own plans. Alastor chimes in, pointing out that Vox needs so much assistance because he has no real power or place in the Vees.

Taking the bait, Vox demands the use of Angel. Vox also tries using his hypnotic abilities on Val, which doesn’t work for some unknown reason. This is the first time in a while Vox’s hypnotic ability is directly shown and stated. Val begrudgingly complies, though, even more upset than he was before the conversation.

Charlie and Vaggie

Vaggie returns to the hotel and finds it completely destroyed. Nifty spent the entire time working with Baxter to improve The Bug Band. The roaches of the hotel now functionally have fingers and lungs so they can play instruments. This is a gimmick I hope continues next season.

Vaggie is called to the Penthouse. When she arrives, she sees a beautiful blanket fort with fairy lights. Inside, Charlie is fully prepared to admit that Vaggie was right about everything. Charlie is playing into Vox’s hand.

Charlie and Vaggie have a true conversation about needing to be heard and seen in their relationship. They’re supportively on the same team even when it’s hard. Charlie also reveals that she blames herself for why Lilith isn’t around. Charlie expresses that everyone has been pushed away, and whenever she tries to help, she ends up accidentally hurting people or making the situation worse. She feels like all her dreams are about to die.

Vaggie and Charlie then sing a very upbeat duet about how they already did the impossible. They found love with each other in Hell. Everything else is within reach and they’ll do it all together. This was such a refreshing sight to once again get to see Charlie and Vaggie act as a real couple.

Husk and Angel

Problematic as the song was, last we saw Husk, another anthem plays on stage. Angel, dressed in drag, comes out enchanting the gamblers with a song about the intoxication to stop a losing streak.

After his number, Angel goes to Husk at the bar. Husk reveals he quit. They commiserate about how the hotel is a nice idea, but maybe salvation is not for everyone. It’s then that Angel gets a text that he has a photoshoot to get to, and he’ll see Husk at the hotel later that night. Husk denies he will be at the hotel. Angel playfully confirms Husk’s attendance at the Hazbin Hotel bar.

The “Photoshoot”

Angel shows up to his shooting location and is told that Angel was booked for the night instead. With no other information, Angel proceeds to the motel room. Vox ambushes Angel and thanks him for being a great spy. Angel is then shown to have been hypnotized multiple times to report back what is happening at the hotel and then forget. This is how Vox knew Lucifer had no power to stop the rally. Vox now has some secret plan that involves Angel being out of the hotel.

Husk shows up at the hotel, wondering where Angel has gone. Cherri acknowledges Angel’s absence too. Charlie decides to call Lucifer. However, Vox made a call posing as Charlie, requesting he comes to an undisclosed location.

The episode ends with a final strike of scream rain.

See the final two episodes of the season next Wednesday, Nov. 19, on Prime Video.