HBO boss confirms what we all suspected about Euphoria season 3

Earlier this week, HBO shared the exciting Euphoria season 3 news fans were beginning to think might never come after literal years of uncertainty. The Emmy Award-winning teen drama series finally started filming on its long-delayed third season! HBO marked the celebratory occasion with a new photo of Zendaya back on set and in character as Rue.

For a lot of fans, it sort of became a running joke that Euphoria season 3 might not actually happen (or even shouldn't happen) after numerous setbacks pushed the high school-set series further and further following its blockbuster second season's wrap in February 2022. Two Hollywood labor strikes, real-life tragedy, creative disagreements, and the cast's rising movie stardom were contributing factors.

But now that cameras have started rolling and the cast of new A-listers have reunited to film season 3, we're learning more details about Euphoria's upcoming season. Although nothing had been confirmed, the conflict surrounding the show seemed to suggest season 3 could be the final season. Well, the boss of HBO drama series has now spoken out to basically confirm it's ending.

Euphoria season 3 likely the final season

Deadline spoke with HBO’s head of drama Francesca Orsi, who spilled a lot of exciting details about the cable network's forthcoming slate of original programming through the next three years. Obviously, Euphoria season 3 is one of the shows featured on that slate, and while there's not much to share quite yet, Orsi did touch on the possibility of this being the last hurrah.

Here's what Orsi told Deadline about Euphoria ending with season 3:

"We’ve talked about it, I don’t think anything is over until it’s over, but it’s been discussed that this is the end."

Even though it's not an actual declaration that season 3 is in fact the final season, it's as close to a confirmation that we have gotten so far. If HBO, Sam Levinson, Zendaya, and the rest of the creative team decide to end the series with this upcoming season, a formal announcement will surely arrive ahead of the season's premiere in 2026.

Honestly, it's a wise decision to wrap up the show with one last season of eight episodes rather than prolonging the inevitable and leaving the show's fate up in the air. As popular and well-received as Euphoria was during its height of relevance, its cast has seemingly outgrown the show in both stature and age. This probably wasn't ever a show that would last six or seven seasons anyway.

For some fans, it's a disappointment that Euphoria could end with season 3, especially after the wait for new episodes will have spanned four years. Waiting all that time for just eight more episodes might not seem worth it, but Orsi insists that fans "will be very satisfied" with the season and suggests that each character will have a fitting sendoff.

Unfortunately, Orsi didn't elaborate on what makes the season so satisfying or what the characters will be getting up to. There's still a lot of mystery surrounding Euphoria season 3, and while the overall mood around the show has lightened, you can't deny it's one of the most anxiously awaited shows. Everyone will want to know what happens, and everyone will be watching. But it's time to mentally prepare for 2026's Euphoria Sundays to be the last Euphoria Sundays.

