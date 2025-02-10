HBO shares Euphoria season 3 update we thought might never come

It's a day that a lot of people probably doubted would actually happen, but we have finally made it. On Feb. 10, HBO made the official announcement that Euphoria season 3 has started filming!

The cable network shared a photo of two-time Emmy Award winner Zendaya back in her role as Rue Bennett across its social media platforms. Admittedly, it's rather dark photo and it's difficult to definitively glean much about the season's plot. You can barely even tell where Rue is, both literally and figuratively. She looks pensive, but overall, she looks well.

Euphoria season 3 is expected to have a time jump that takes the teenage characters out of high school, though HBO and the creative team haven't spilled the beans on any plot details ahead of or at the time of production's announcement. Let's just hope that Rue as a private investigator idea was squashed (or at least refined into something that actually makes sense for the character).

Check out the photo from the official Euphoria Instagram account below!

Euphoria season 3 finally begins filming in February 2025

Last July, HBO announced that Euphoria season 3 would begin filming in January 2025, and HBO and Max chairman Casey Bloys reiterated that message in November 2024 amid mounting concerns that the teen drama would call it quits instead. Well, the series might have started production a bit later than expected, but the early 2025 promise was kept and cameras have started rolling.

Following the massively successful run of season 2 back in early 2022, reports surfaced in July 2024 that work on season 3 had been put on hold as creative differences and other behind-the-scenes struggles, including the death of cast member Angus Cloud, had nearly brought the Emmy-winning show to a halt. In tandem, the careers of Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi continued to takeoff on the big screen.

Clearly, the cast and crew managed to all get on the same page and agree to return for season 3. The show's big stars all signed on to reprise their roles in season 3, though the full scope of the main cast still remains unconfirmed. We will definitely see Zendaya, Sweeney, Elordi, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer, and Colman Domingo in the third season.

However, Storm Reid recently confirmed that she would not return for the third season, citing scheduling conflicts with her work commitments and college education. Barbie Ferreira also announced her exit from the series as her character Kat shortly after season 2 finished airing in season 2. Perhaps some new characters will join the Euphoria-verse.

Even though season 3 has started filming in early 2025, don't get too excited for a release by the end of the year. While we can keep our fingers crossed, let's not get our hopes up too high. The show likely won't make its official return to our screens until 2026. That would be a four-year gap between releases, one of the longest in recent television memory.

