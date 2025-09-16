HBO cast doubts on Nicolas Cage leading True Detective season 5

As Casey Bloys talked about the Emmy Awards and upcoming HBO shows, discussion turned to True Detective season 5. There are questions about whether Nicolas Cage is going to lead the fifth season of the crime anthology.

The rumors started when Deadline reported that Cage would play the lead in True Detective season 5. Set in New York, in Jamaica Bay, Cage is reportedly in talks to be the lead detective. Naturally, that got a lot of people talking about it, especially as the publication went on to share details of the character. Cage will reportedly play Henry Logan, a New York detective.

Photograph by Michele K. Short/HBO

HBO continues not to discuss True Detective season 5

As with the decision not to comment previously, Deadline has since shared that Casey Bloys still isn’t going to confirm (or deny) that Cage is in talks. While talking about the Emmy Awards and some upcoming shows, including The White Lotus season 4 and House of the Dragon season 3, Bloys made it clear that he couldn’t comment on talks of Cage in True Detective season 5.

“I can’t comment on that but I’m a fan of Nic Cage.”

This would suggest that while the talks may be happening, the deals haven’t been finalized yet. There’s no point in sharing about the talks that are happening before deals are signed, because somebody can pull out of it at any time. Plus, it could put pressure on Cage to sign something or put pressure on HBO to set a strict deadline due to the chatter.

This doesn’t mean that Cage isn’t in talks, as it just means that Bloys can’t make a comment just yet. When reporting about the talks, there were questions about whether the deal would be finalized.

True Detective: Night Country episode 4

There is still time for True Detective’s return

There isn’t a rush on getting a lead star just yet. Production of True Detective season 5 isn’t slated to start until 2026, with a premiere set for 2027. That means there is time to get a cast together, and make sure the best lead is found for the season.

It was a shock for many to hear that Cage was considering the series, though, as most of his focus in his career has been in movies. He did host a Netflix docuseries looking into the history of swear words, and he is headlining the Prime Video series Spider-Noir, so there is scope to move into this TV series. Our eyes are on the updates.

True Detective season 5 is slated for a 2027 release on HBO.