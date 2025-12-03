HBO confirms The Comeback season 3 release month and reveals new cast member

Prepare for the comeback of the century! After confirming this summer that Lisa Kudrow would be reprising her Emmy Award-nominated role as Valerie Cherish in the cult favorite comedy series The Comeback, HBO has officially clued us in on when to expect Valerie's latest comeback to kick off.

While unveiling the 2026 HBO Max programming slate, Warner Bros. Discovery boss Casey Bloys teased quite a few details about the exciting shows coming soon to the platform. Kudrow joined the occasion to represent The Comeback season 3 and announce the final season's release month. After over 10 years since season 2 aired, season 3 makes its premiere on HBO in March 2026.

An exact release date for The Comeback season 3 hasn't been shared yet, whether the premiere will fall in the beginning of March 2026 or toward the end of the month, but we can now tentatively mark our calendars for Valerie Cherish to come in like a wrecking ball. In addition to the reveal of the release month, a major casting announcement was made and we learned about the plot.

Michael Patrick King, Lisa Kudrow - HBO Max 2026 Global Programming Slate | Dave Benett/GettyImages

The Comeback season 3 set for March 2026 premiere with Andrew Scott in the cast

Perhaps the second most exciting piece of The Comeback season 3 news next to the release month reveal (though this really rivals that), Emmy Award-nominated actor Andrew Scott has joined the cast. However, details about his role, including his character's name and descriptions or if its a guest starring, recurring, or series regular role, haven't yet become available.

But Kudrow and fellow co-creator Michael Patrick King pulled back the curtain on what Valerie Cherish will be getting up to in season 3. Frequently getting herself into all kinds of unexpected Hollywood shenanigans, Valerie will reportedly star in the first sitcom written by AI. That's a surefire way to make Valerie's latest attempt at stardom a real hot mess.

King said of the AI storyline, "It’s very grounded in real life. This is not sci-fi. This may be happening, for all we know, somewhere right now." Kudrow further elaborated on the inspiration behind Valerie's brush with artificial intelligence: "It’s from what we heard of could be the potential problems." And with a certain Ms. Cherish involved, there are bound to be problems upon problems.

In the first season, Valerie looked to reclaim her former glory as a sitcom actress by starring in a reality series that supposedly chronicled her "comeback" to the small screen. She received a mixed bag of success on the sitcom from, but her reality show was a hit. In season 2, Valerie looked to take her career to the next level by starring in an HBO drama series as her personal life crumbles.

Beyond Kudrow and Scott, The Comeback season 3 cast also includes returnees and newcomers Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman, Damian Young, Tim Bagley, Matt Cook, Jack O’Brien, Ella Stiller, John Early, Barry Shabaka Henley, Abbi Jacobson, Tony Macht, Brittany O’Grady, Zane Phillips, and Julian Stern. There are surely plenty of surprises still in store for the final season.

Stay tuned for more streaming TV news and updates from Show Snob!