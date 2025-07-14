HBO confirms Harry Potter series will premiere much later than we hoped

Production has officially started on the new Harry Potter series coming to HBO. However, we have learned that we'll need to wait a little longer than expected for the reboot.

There has been a lot of hype surrounding the Harry Potter series, especially thanks to the casting updates. This HBO series has already tapped some big names, and there are still many characters still to find faces for.

Production has started on Harry Potter

In some exciting news, Warner Bros. announced via a press release that production has started on the new Harry Potter series at the Leavesden, UK Warner Bros. studios. Dominic McLaughlin, who will take on the titular role, proudly holds the clapper to mark the beginning of filming.

This is where some bad news came. Originally, Casey Bloys told Deadline hoped for a late 2026 or early 2027 release date. It's now confirmed for sometime in 2027, which is disappointing for those who hoped for a Harry Potter Christmas. This is a show that will need a long post-production process for the graphics, so the 2027 release doesn't seem that surprising.

The image of McLaughlin is the first shot of him dressed as the infamous Harry Potter. Take a look at that smile! It looks like the scar is going to be a little less visible in the TV series compared to the movie based on the image below.

Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter - Image courtesy of Aidan Monaghan/HBO

More cast members join the Harry Potter series

While many of the main cast has already been confirmed, there are still plenty of faces to find. In some more exciting news, Warner Bros. has announced the casting of four important roles.

The first is Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, who fans learns in later Harry Potter books could have been the one chosen to take down Voldemort. This was never really covered all that well in the movies, so book fans hope to see it explored in more details throughout the series.

Dudley Dursley, Harry's cousin, has also been cast. Amos Kitson will take on this role. On top of that, Louise Brealey will play Madam Rolanda Hooch and Anton Lesser is taking on the iconic role of Garrick Ollivander, who helps Harry find his wand.

Harry Potter is set to air on HBO and will stream on HBO Max afterward wherever the streamer is available, which is set to include Germany, Italy and the UK by 2027. For those in Canada, it's going to head to Crave under the latest deal between HBO and Bell Canada as long as the current deal is still in place.

