The latest Heartstopper season 4 update has us feeling cautiously optimistic

Since Heartstopper season 3 dropped on Netflix back in October 2024, it's been relatively silent as far as a season 4 renewal is concerned. As Joe Locke entered the MCU in Disney+'s Agatha All Along and Kit Connor starred in Romeo & Juliet on Broadway alongside Rachel Zegler, fans have been growing concerned about what the future could hold for the beloved teen series.

While Netflix has announced the renewals and cancellations of many of its other original series, Heartstopper's fate hasn't yet been revealed. With the sixth and final volume of creator and author Alice Oseman's graphic novel on the way, fans are wondering whether Netflix will give one last season of the Emmy-winning teen drama to tell the full story of Nick and Charlie.

Oseman recently opened up about the ambiguous fate of Heartstopper while chatting with William Hussey during a book convention. The author shared a hopeful update with fans regarding the state of a renewal, assuring that it's being figured out behind the scenes. While there's nothing official to report either way yet, Oseman feels "optimistic" that the show will go on.

Here's Oseman's full quote about that status of Heartstopper season 4:

"I'm working very hard behind the scenes to get us a renewal for Heartstopper. It's still ongoing, we don't have a final answer yet. But there are so many people behind the scenes who are working really hard to make it happen. We're feeling optimistic, we're feeling hopeful, and hopefully we'll be able to share some news about that sometime soon. Fingers crossed."

It's unclear exactly what the hold up could be on a season 4 renewal. Previously, Netflix renewed the series for seasons 2 and 3, a rare double renewal, after the breakaway success of the first season. The show typically begins filming soon after its latest season drops on Netflix, but the cast and crew haven't yet reassembled to start on the next season because one hasn't been commissioned.

Even though it's been something of a pop culture phenomenon with a large online fandom, which helped shoot Locke and Connor to stardom, Heartstopper hasn't been viewership behemoth. It's something of a cult favorite, though that doesn't make it any less popular. Still, it's smaller viewership likely plays a factor in Netflix holding off on a quick renewal for season 4.

There's also the conversation about the rapid rise of Locke and Connor, who have kept more busy with other projects. Locke and Connor both appeared in Broadway shows, with Locke also making a splash as a new Marvel hero. Later this year, Connor will be seen on the big screen in the ensemble cast of A24's Alex Garland's war movie Warfare. They're keeping busy outside of Heartstopper.

As a fan of both the books and the television series, I believe Netflix has a responsibility to fulfill Oseman's full vision, especially considering how important the show has been for this new generation of teens. It's talking honestly about difficult subjects that had previously only been used as soapy twists in previous teen dramas. The show is such a light for so many people.

If Netflix isn't able to renew Heartstopper for season 4 for whatever reason, the streamer should consider bringing the cast and crew back for a wrap-up movie. It's not exactly what fans would want, but it's better than nothing. Oseman's writing and the stories still left to be told really lend themselves to at least a movie to see these characters off onto the rest of their young adulthood.

