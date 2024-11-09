4 great shows like Agatha All Along
By Bryce Olin
Agatha All Along is one of the biggest shows of the fall. In terms of hype and excitement, it feels like one of the biggest of Marvel's Disney+ shows since the streaming service launched in 2019.
After fans watched all nine episodes of Agatha All Along, there's going to be a long wait until Agatha All Along season 2 (or whatever iteration that continues this story) hits Disney+. That's the bad news. The good news is two-fold. It sure sounds like Agatha All Along season 2 is going to happen. Disney and Marvel haven't officially confirmed the series will be back, but showrunner Jac Schaeffer sure made it sound like more Agatha is on the way after that incredible season 1 ending and finale, via Marvel.
And, on top of that, we have a lot of good and witchy shows like Agatha All Along while we wait for season 2.
Let's get the list started with one of my personal favorites, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina!
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Where to watch: Netflix
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina follows Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka), a teenager who also happens to be a witch living with her aunts, Zelda (Miranda Otto) and Hilda (Lucy Davis), and cousin, Ambrose (Chance Perdomo) in Greendale, Riverdale's next door neighbor. In the series, Sabrina walks the line between the mortal world and being a witch, which frequently comes into conflict. She's often forced to protect her mortal friends from forces of darkness and worse.
Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa created Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which is set in the Archie Comics' world of Riverdale, and it ran for four seasons on Netflix from 2018 to 2020. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising production costs were Netflix's reason for canceling the hit supernatural series.
In addition to Shipka, Perdomo, Otto, and Davis, Gavin Leatherwood, Ross Lynch, Jaz Sinclair, Michelle Gomez, Tati Gabrielle, Lachlan Watson, Adeline Rudolph, and Richard Coyle star in the series.
While you're at it, you might as well watch Riverdale while you wait for new episodes of Agatha All Along!
Mayfair Witches
Where to watch: Netflix and AMC+
Mayfair Witches is probably the closest active show to Agatha All Along, although Agatha All Along is very unique and basically unmatched in terms of its quality, star power, and specific story. Created by Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford, Mayfair Witches premiered on AMC in January 2023. The series is based on Anne Rice's novel trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches.
Mayfair Witches has an incredible cast, including Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, Harry Hamlin, Annabeth Gish, Tongayi Chirisa, and more.
In the series, Rowan, played by Daddario, discovers she is not just a witch, but a very powerful witch from one of the most powerful witching families, the Mayfairs. Rowan is forced to accept her new place in the world while also battling a demon.
Unfortunately, there's only one season of Mayfair Witches to watch right now, which you can do on Netflix and AMC+, but the good news is that Mayfair Witches season 2 is happening. Mayfair Witches season 2 premieres on AMC on Jan. 5, 2025, so you only have a few months to catch up before the new season premieres.
Once Upon a Time
Where to watch: Disney+ and Hulu
Without going into spoilers, there are a lot of parallels between Once Upon a Time, WandaVision, and Agatha All Along. I really feel that fans of Agatha All Along will really enjoy Once Upon a Time, which ran for seven seasons on ABC starting in 2011.
Set in the small town of Storybrooke, Maine, Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison) and her son, Henry (Jared S. Gilmore), realize that they're living in a fairy tale with other people from the classic fairy tales. Their mission then becomes to figure out why this is happening and how to stop it!
Once Upon a Time has a huge cast playing those fairy tale characters, including Lana Parrilla, Josh Dallas, Ginnifer Goodwin, Robert Carlyle, and many more.
You can watch all seven seasons of Once Upon a Time on Hulu and Disney+ right now.
WandaVision
Where to watch: Disney+
I know there are some fans who saw a cool show about a witch starring Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, Patti Lupone, Joe Locke, Evan Peters, Ali Ahn, and Sasheer Zamata and just immediately tuned in. The Marvel fans have been waiting for Agatha All Along since the show was teased in WandaVision way back in 2021. Yes, Agatha All Along is a spinoff of WandaVision, and it's going to be really interesting for those who skipped going back and watching the series after Agatha All Along.
WandaVision is the most ambitious of the Marvel shows on Disney+, and it's really good! The series stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, also known as Scarlet Witch, and Paul Bettany as Vision. It's set shortly after the events of Avengers: Endgame with Wanda and Vision living in a great neighborhood, but as these start to unravel, Wanda begins to question her reality.
If you liked Agatha All Along, you just have to watch WandaVision. Luckily, you can on Disney+!
Other shows like Agatha All Along to watch: Charmed, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Hysteria!, The Umbrella Academy, A Discovery of Witches, Legacies, Penny Dreadful, Witches of East End, True Blood, and Salem