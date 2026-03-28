Heated Rivalry boss promises the 'cutest' Shane and Ilya moment in season 2

When your favorite show or movie is based on a series of books, there are always certain scenes and moments that you have earmarked and hope to see come to life onscreen. It's no secret that Heated Rivalry fans have our fingers crossed for more than a few of those moments for Shane and Ilya from The Long Game, the Rachel Reid novel that will inspire the bulk of season 2's narrative.

Thankfully, as the writing process on Heated Rivalry season 2 continues as the cast and crew gears up to begin filming later this summer, creator Jacob Tierney has clued fans in on what we can definitely expect. He's already revealed that Troy Barrett is a lock for season 2, and that we will see Shane come out to his team. Now, he's confirming the cutest Hollanov moment ever.

Jacob Tierney confirms Shane and Ilya wedding scene for Heated Rivalry season 2

If you haven't read The Long Game and wish to remain what happens in the book until season 2 premieres, this is your spoiler warning to look away now! The book jumps off from the conclusion of Heated Rivalry, with Shane and Ilya now in a committed relationship. Still hiding their love from the world, they make choices that help build their life and future together as a couple.

While The Long Game ends with Shane and Ilya legally getting married and becoming teammates for the first time for the Ottawa Centaurs, they actually get married during an earlier scene in the book. Shane and Ilya babysit Hayden and Jackie's young children, which leads their oldest children to host an unofficial wedding ceremony with plastic rings. Tierney fully intends to bring this to life!

Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov and Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander in Heated Rivalry | Courtesy of Bell Media

During an interview with Pink News, Tierney was asked which scene he was particularly excited to adapt in Heated Rivalry season 2, and Hollanov's wedding with Hayden's kids was the key moment that the writer, director, and showrunner name-dropped:

"I don’t have my full plan worked out yet," he first admitted. "When Shane and Ilya get married, like by Hayden’s kids, it’s like the cutest thing I’ve ever seen where of course I’m going to do that. So there’s a thing I can commit to. I just don’t want to commit to… I want to wheel out a little room to [maneuver]. But that for sure will enter in."

Heated Rivalry season 2 is fully outlined, according to Jacob Tierney

Take that in, everyone. We're getting the adorable Shane and Ilya wedding ceremony officiated by Hayden's children! The scene might be even cuter, and hit even harder, than their actual wedding ceremony. Tierney hasn't said much about that wedding scene, but fingers crossed that he has plans in place to make the official occasion a bit more grand and a little less thrown together.

Tierney also mentioned that he's excited to dive deeper into Ilya's dynamic with Shane's best friend and teammate Hayden. The closer that they get to each other after Hayden learns the truth about their relationship, the more adversarial Ilya and Hayden's own relationship becomes, which makes for some truly hilarious moments that will surely be even funnier coming to life onscreen.

Apart from Shane's proposal, the Halloween party, and the trophy room scene, Shane and Ilya getting married with heart rings has been one of the scenes from The Long Game that fans have been looking forward to most. And even though Tierney said that he doesn't have his "full plan worked out yet," he shared in another interview that season 2 has already been completely outlined.

More details about Heated Rivalry season 2 are sure to be announced in the coming month as production's start nears. Stay tuned for more news and updates!