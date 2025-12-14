Heated Rivalry cast ages: How old are Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams?

There's no question about what the hottest show on television is right now, and if Heated Rivalry didn't cross your mind as the answer, then you're seriously missing out. The hockey romance drama took off like a rocket from the second it premiered. It's no wonder that Crave and HBO Max announced the season 2 renewal after only four episodes had been released.

Based on the novel of the same name by Rachel Reid and the author's Game Changers book series, Heated Rivalry centers on the competitive tension between hot shot hockey players Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie), but their tension doesn't stay on the ice. After the show's breakout success, the series' leads also became overnight rising stars.

Throughout the first season of Heated Rivalry, the story jumps through time for very nearly 10 years, beginning when Shane and Ilya are in their late teens and following them through their early adulthood. But how old are Wiliams and Storrie in real life? Get to know the stars of the show, including Scott and Kip's actors, a bit better with their ages and more!

Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander in Heated Rivalry | Courtesy of Bell Media

Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander

Hudson Williams was born on February 13, 2001, making the Canadian actor 24 years old as of Heated Rivalry's premiere in November 2025. Williams hails from Kamloops, British Columbia and attended Langara College, graduating in 2020 with an acting degree.

Prior to starring in the hit series, Williams starred in, wrote, produced, and directed a number of short films and also appeared in episodes of Allegiance and Tracker. For those curious about his height, that hasn't been confirmed just yet, but some estimate he could be about 5 feet 11 inches, though he's not much shorter than costar François Arnaud and could be 6 feet tall.

Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov in Heated Rivalry | Courtesy of Bell Media

Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov

Connor Storrie was born on February 22, 2000, making the American actor 25 years old as of December 2025 and one year older than his on-screen love interest Hudson Williams. Storrie isn't actually Russian. He's from Odessa, Texas, where he trained in gymnastics when he was a kid.

Before landing the role as the confident and cocky Russian hockey player Ilya Rozanov, Storrie appeared in the movies Headless Horseman, Riley, and Joker: Folie à Deux and had a small role in the Hulu miniseries Tiny Beautiful Things. Storrie revealed that when he auditioned for Heated Rivalry, he was still working 40 hours per week at a restaurant. He and Williams are around the same height, which would make Storrie about 6 feet tall.

François Arnaud as Scott Hunter and Robbie G.K. as Kip Grady in Heated Rivalry | Courtesy of Bell Media

François Arnaud as Scott Hunter

François Arnaud was born on July 5, 1985, making the Montreal, Quebec native 40 years old as of December 2025 and around the same age as his character, the American hockey player Scott Hunter. Ironically, he's French-Canadian in real life and speaks French but plays an American not a Canadian.

Arnaud has performed in a number of well-known titles over the years, including The Borgias, UnReal, Twinless, Blindspot, Yellowjackets, and Midnight, Texas. In November 2020, the actor came out as bisexual and later revealed that he's dating actor Marc Bendavid. Arnaud stands at 6 feet 2 inches tall, which made everyone totally swoon over the height difference with his on-screen love interest.

Robbie G.K. as Kip Grady in Heated Rivalry | Courtesy of Bell Media

Robbie G.K. as Kip Grady

Robbie G.K. (which stands for Graham-Kuntz) was born on July 25, 1996, making the Canadian actor 29 years old as of December 2025. He's just a bit older than his character, smoothie barista and aspiring artist Kip Grady, who is 26 in the show and celebrates a birthday.

He's also younger than his co-star François Arnaud, though an age difference is canon for the couple. G.K. can also be seen in such series as The Next Step, Utopia Falls, Overcompensating, and Sheriff Country. The actor stands at 5 feet 7 inches tall.