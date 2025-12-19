Heated Rivalry changed 1 major aspect in season 1 episode 5—and it worked

This post contains spoilers from Heated Rivalry season 1 episode 5 from this point forward.

Since making its premiere in November, Heated Rivalry has captivated audiences and grabbed headlines for a number of reasons. The sizzling chemistry between Shane and Ilya, the amazing performances of Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, and the no-holds-barred sex scenes that have dropped our collective jaws. But season 1 episode 5 totally flips the script.

After the pivotal moment for Shane and Ilya's relationship in season 1 episode 4, which included Shane freaking out when their connection gets too real and starting to publicly date a famous female movie star, Heated Rivalry slows the pace in the penultimate episode of season 1 and forces Shane and Ilya to get more personal, both individually and with each other.

For the first time in the series, there are no on-screen sex scenes. Shane and Ilya have sex in the episode at least twice, but we don't see it. We reconnect with them after they have had their personal alone time together, and while you might think that their first times sleeping together after admitting that their feelings for each other are real are pivotal to see for the story, their omissions work.

Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander and Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov in Heated Rivalry season 1 episode 5 | Courtesy of Bell Media

There are no sex scenes in Heated Rivalry season 1 episode 5

Heated Rivalry proves with season 1 episode 5 that it's about much more than graphic sex scenes, which are of course important to the story and set this show apart from plenty of others. But when the story required deepening and softening Shane and Ilya's relationship beyond its physical compatibility, the series wisely placed the focus on a new kind of intimacy for the couple.

Emotional intimacy hasn't been something that was ever invited into the bedroom with Shane and Ilya. In previous episodes, Shane has attempted to coax personal conversations out of Ilya, but he's kept that door closed. However, too many years have passed by the time they reunite in Tampa, and it's time to put all the cards on the table and let their guards down.

Again, Shane's the first to bravely begin the conversation with Ilya. Rose had previously helped him realize that he's gay, which he also tells Ilya in episode 5. It's the first time Shane said the words out loud himself, and he chose to say them to Ilya. Shane being so forthright allows Ilya to feel safe confessing the truths about his home and family he'd been locking away from Shane.

Following that conversation, and embracing each other, not sexually but in the intimate way you only can when the other person is your comfort, Shane and Ilya have sex that we don't see. When they part, they call each other by their first names, and it's not so scary this time. From here, the floodgates are open, and in Russian, Ilya tells Shane that he loves him. We got the romance.

Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov in Heated Rivalry season 1 episode 5 | Courtesy of Bell Media

Heated Rivalry successfully explores a different side of intimacy

In season 1 episode 5, Shane and Ilya don't make their relationship official, but it's obvious even though it's currently still unspoken. Scott kissing Kip after winning the cup further pushes them to take more chances with each other and be less scared to be together. It's all leading up to their summer trip to Shane's cottage in the season finale.

While some might have missed seeing the physical aspects of Shane and Ilya's relationship in this episode, it's smart to have those sit the bench for at least one week. Anything remotely close to the previous sex scenes would have pulled attention from the vital emotional work that was being done by Williams and Storrie and the weight of Scott's beautiful coming out moment.

The content pivot worked and will certainly make room for Shane and Ilya's next sex scene, which might even come after they have said "I love you" to each other (in English and in person), to be even more impactful. We have never seen Shane and Ilya's sexual physicality while openly in love. Jumping the gun on that in episode 5 would have been a mistake, and now it will hit us like an atom bomb.

The Heated Rivalry season 1 finale releases on Friday, Dec. 26 on HBO Max.