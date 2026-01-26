Heated Rivalry could return sooner than expected according latest update

After Heated Rivalry's breakout first season come to an end on Dec. 26, 2025, fans have been finding ways to keep busy. Whether that's diving into the books, rewatching all six episodes for the millionth time, or keeping up with Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie's various side quests, the show's delightful craze has only continued as we settle in for the agonizing wait for season 2.

Even though Heated Rivalry season 2 has been renewed by Crave, and will also continue to stream on HBO Max, the next batch of episodes will take some time to hit our watch lists. Creator, writer, and director Jacob Tierney has said that he expects season 2 to premiere a little over a year after season 1's conclusion, but a new update from Crave's boss suggests there's a chance for an early return.

In a new interview with The Toronto Star, Crave executive Justin Stockman revealed producing and filming a standalone episode to air during the wait for season 2 isn't off the table. Obviously, since it's merely on abstract idea, Stockman didn't elaborate on what such an episode could entail, but the prospect of returning to the Heated Rivalry universe before season 2 is exciting.

"We’re going to see what’s feasible. If [Jacob] can find a way to make the source material work in a way that gets us something sooner or something special, I’m sure he will. I would love to have this back for the holidays next year, but that likely is not going to happen. We can’t rush the process. We won’t be able to repeat the magic if we push him," Stockman told The Toronto Star.

Heated Rivalry - (L to R) François Arnaud as Scott Hunter and Robbie G.K. as Kip Grady in Episode 105 of Heated Rivalry | Cr. Sabrina Lantos © 2025

Heated Rivalry bonus episode possible before season 2

Stockman's comments are far from confirmation that any bonus or standalone episode of the sort is actually in the works, so manage your expectations. It's entirely likely that a bonus episode will not happen before season 2's release, but it's fun to dream that the series could return sooner than we thought (at least in some form) and about what stories a potential bonus episode could tell.

Naturally, there are three other books in Rachel Reid's Game Changers series — Tough Guy, Common Goal, and Role Model — that Tierney could bring to life. The first season adapted most of Heated Rivalry (save for the last chapter and the epilogue) and Game Changer, though a fair amount of Scott and Kip's story was condensed. Season 2 will adapt Shane and Ilya's second book, The Long Game.

However, rather than tackling an entire book for a bonus episode, fans have been thrilled at the possibility that a potential standalone special could lean on Reid's story My Dinner with Hayden. Featured at the end of the book as a bonus, the story finds Shane and Ilya welcoming Hayden and Jackie over for dinner after Shane opened up to his best friend about his relationship.

My Dinner with Hayden would be the perfect option since it's a relatively short story and doesn't change too much of the narrative. But, and this is a big but, by the end of season 1, Shane has only come out to his parents. Being so, this particular story might be better off being used as a scene somewhere in the beginning of season 2 than jumping the gun to satisfy demand.

As Stockman mentioned, he would love for Heated Rivalry season 2 to kick off during the holiday season once again, but the episodes being ready to roll out by November or December 2026 isn't likely. If Crave and HBO Max want something fun for the holidays, adapting Reid's story Merry Christmas, Scott & Kip! could be another amazing option without impacting continuity.

Still, we have to agree with Stockman. A bonus episode should only come to fruition if it makes sense. Honestly, having Tierney figure out a treat for fans would only prolong the process for season 2, and that's counterintuitive. Personally, as a fan, I would rather Tierney throw himself into making an incredible second season rather than being pushed to entertain us just because we want more.

Stay tuned for more Heated Rivalry season 2 news and updates!