Heated Rivalry scores release date in the UK and Ireland—find out when to watch!

The hottest show of the year continues to get hotter! Heated Rivalry blew up upon its November 2025 premiere on Crave in Canada and HBO Max in the United States, and more territories around the world are gaining access to the romantic hockey series everyone can't stop talking about.

Just before the season comes to an end in North America, Heated Rivalry officially has a release date and network in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Those across the pond can watch the saga of Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov on Sky beginning on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026. In addition to airing on Sky, the series will also be available to stream on NOW on the same release date.

It's unclear whether the whole season will be added to NOW on Jan. 10 or whether the release schedule will match the same cadence of that in North America. The series debuted with a two-episode premiere before releasing the remaining four episodes once per week on Fridays. In the UK and Ireland, Heated Rivalry drops on a Saturday.

Your winter just got a steamy upgrade. You can thank us later 😏



Heated Rivalry is coming to Sky 10 January. pic.twitter.com/SgNEvwNLdJ — Sky TV (@skytv) December 17, 2025

Even though viewers overseas still have to wait until after the new year arrives to begin their Heated Rivalry journey, the show's drop in the United Kingdom and Ireland still isn't too far away. It might not be as soon as one would have hoped, especially since the series debuts in the Philippines on Dec. 19, but at least the release date on Sky and NOW isn't too far into January.

The breakthrough success of Heated Rivalry seemingly caught Crave, its Canadian home and main producer, by surprise. The show didn't even have a platform set for release in the United States until a little over a week until it premiered on Nov. 28. In addition to Crave in Canada and HBO Max in the US and Australia, the show is available on Neon in New Zealand and Movistar Plus+ in Spain.

After Heated Rivalry season 2 was announced on Dec. 12, the renewal news also arrived with the promise that more territories would be receiving updates on when and where the show would become available. Those in the United Kingdom and Ireland were among the first to get the exciting news, and even more fans should expect updates in the coming days and weeks.

Heated Rivalry's acquisition in the UK and its January release date couldn't be more perfectly timed for another reason, too. Since the show positively blew up, the book series written by Rachel Reid has been impossible to find apart from audio and digital copies. The books will be rereleased in January 2026, though some lucky fans will be able to snag copies before the end of the year.

Watch Heated Rivalry on Sky in the UK and Ireland beginning on Jan. 10, 2026.