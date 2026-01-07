Heated Rivalry scores first award nomination—and it couldn't be more meaningful

From the second Heated Rivalry made its premiere on Crave and HBO Max in November 2025, it's been a whirlwind skyrocket to success. Between its leading stars becoming overnight household names, Rachel Reid's books being sold out, and quick season 2 renewal, it's been a Heated Rivalry world that we're just lucky and elated to be living in.

Since we're in the midst of award season, fans have been wondering whether Heated Rivalry could manage to land a few nominations at some of the major ceremonies. While the show's eligibility for some associations remains in questions, the hot streak remains in full effect as the breakout smash just scored its first award nomination that's probably the most meaningful.

Heated Rivalry picked up a nomination for the 2026 GLAAD Media Awards in the Outstanding New TV Series category. The GLAAD Media Awards honor and celebrate movies, shows, and other media that have presented positive and inclusive representation of the LGBTQIA+ community. As far as first award nominations go, Heated Rivalry couldn't have gotten one that's as special as this one.

2026 GLAAD Media Awards Nominations – Outstanding New TV Series



Boots

Chad Powers

Clean Slate

The Four Seasons

Heated Rivalry

The Hunting Wives

I Love LA

Long Story Short

Mid-Century Modern

Overcompensating

Pluribus pic.twitter.com/OcX03AMCBS — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 7, 2026

When the 37th GLAAD Media Awards take place in March, Heated Rivalry will be competing alongside fellow new shows Boots, Chad Powers, Clean Slate, The Four Seasons, The Hunting Wives, I Love LA, Long Story Short, Mid-Century Modern, Overcompensating, and Pluribus. A few of those shows have been canceled while some have also been renewed for second seasons.

Heated Rivalry might not be eligible for Emmys and other awards

Considering its popularity, critical acclaim, and impact, Heated Rivalry has a fairly good shot at taking home the win at the GLAAD Media Awards, though its fate at other award shows throughout 2026 might not have as much luck. Connor Storrie, who plays Ilya Rozanov in the series, helped announce the 2026 Actor Awards nominations, but he wasn't a nominee himself.

Gold Derby has revealed that Storrie and his fellow cast members Hudson Williams, François Arnaud, Robbie G.K., and more weren't submitted for recognition at this year's Actor Awards. In that sense, Heated Rivalry wasn't snubbed because the show's cast wasn't in contention in the first place. But when it comes to the Emmy Awards nominations later this year, that's a different story.

During the peak of Heated Rivalry mania in December, the bad news that the series won't be eligible to compete at the Emmy Awards hit fans like a ton of bricks. Because the series is fully funded by Canadian streaming service Crave's parent company Bell Media and has zero funding by an American studio, the Television Academy's current rules prevent the series, its cast, and crew from eligibility. The show will compete at the International Emmys instead.

Similar rules could likely keep Heated Rivalry from scoring Golden Globes nominations in the future (even though Storrie and Williams will present at the 2026 ceremony on Jan. 11). However, award associations like the Emmys and the Golden Globes update their rules all the time, and it's entirely possible that updated rules could work in the show's favor. Let's hope, at least.

At the end of the day, award nominations and wins aren't the main or even only measurement of a show, actor, writer, or director's impact on audiences and pop culture at large. Would we love to see Storrie, Williams, and creator Jacob Tierney recognized? Of course! But we still have the GLAAD Awards... and hopefully the cast will be submitted for the Actor Awards for season 2.

The 37th GLAAD Media Awards takes place on March 5 in Los Angeles.