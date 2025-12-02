Heated Rivalry season 1 episode 3 release time, preview, and what to expect

The show everyone's talking about right now is, yes, Stranger Things on Netflix, but a steamy romantic hockey drama has taken over our social media timelines, too. Heated Rivalry made its premiere on November 28 and quickly become one of the most popular shows of the moment. After getting a first taste with a two-episode premiere, we're all ready for more!

Based on Rachel Reid's book of the same name, Heated Rivalry arrived with a built-in audience ready to see how the love story between rival hockey player Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) comes to life on screen. We quickly found out that the series adaptation definitely does Reid's book justice with its committed and much-discussed intimacy.

However, how much longer do we have to wait until Heated Rivalry episode 3 is released on HBO Max? There's another episode on the way just in time to satisfy the show's growing word-of-mouth audience. Before episode 3 comes out this week, we're sharing what fans need to know, including the release time and what to expect from the latest episode!

When does the next episode of Heated Rivalry come out?

Heated Rivalry season 1 episode 3 releases on Friday, December 5, 2025 on HBO Max in the United States and Australia and on Crave in Canada. For those in the United States, the HBO Max app has revealed that new episodes drop on Fridays at midnight ET and on Thursdays at 9 p.m. PT. That release time allows for those on the West Coast to watch the episodes in primetime!

Here's a breakdown of when Heated Rivalry will be released on HBO Max in the United States based on your time zone and the release time on Crave in Canada:

Hawaii: 6:00 p.m. HST on Thursday, December 4

Alaska: 8:00 p.m. AKDT on Thursday, December 4

West Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, December 4

Mountain time: 10:00 p.m. MT on Thursday, December 4

Midwest of the US: 11:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, December 4

East Coast of the US: 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, December 5

Canada (Crave): 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, December 5

In addition to these streaming times in the United States and Canada, Heated Rivalry fans can also watch new episodes weekly on HBO Max in Australia, Neon in New Zealand, and Movistar Plus+ in Spain. Make sure you add the show to your watch list and set alerts to make sure you're able to watch the episodes as soon as they're available to stream and avoid spoilers!

What to expect in Heated Rivalry episode 3

Ahead of the release of Heated Rivalry episode 3, the exact title hasn't been confirmed. While all the of the episode titles were announced, episode 3 was revealed as "******" and left fans wondering what word was being censored by the asterisks. There's already a theory among fans that the six asterisks could stand for a homophobic slur based on the expected premise of the episode.

The first two episodes focused on the blossoming sexual situationship between Shane and Ilya, but fans are wondering whether Heated Rivalry episode 3 will include more details on the relationship between supporting characters Scott Hunter (François Arnaud) and Kip Grady (Robbie G.K.). Those who have read the books have theories about what could come up next in episode 3.

When we last left Shane and Ilya in episode 2, their latest hookup ended on a sour note when Ilya seemed much more distant and less affectionate toward Shane than usual. He's been facing mounting pressure from his family, which led him to push Shane away after reconnecting for sex following a lot of time apart. Shane's feelings for Ilya are also growing beyond their current arrangement.

Don't miss what's next on Heated Rivalry when the next episode drops on Friday, December 5!