Heated Rivalry season 1 episode 4 release time, preview, and what to expect

It's almost time for another new episode of Heated Rivalry to arrive on HBO Max, and after the very swooned over bottle episode about Scott and Kip's love story, season 1 episode 4 has some big shoes to fill. The next chapter of Shane and Ilya's relationship will soon hit our watch lists with some of the most highly anticipated moments from Rachel Reid's book.

Everyone's collective obsession with Heated Rivalry now comes to the second half of the first season. Yes, unfortunately there are only six episodes in the season, and with the drop of episode 4 this week, there are only two episodes left until we have to say (a hopefully temporary) goodbye. But let's not concern ourselves with a Hollanov and Skip drought before we need to.

Jumping off from episodes 2 and 3, the anticipation for Heated Rivalry season 1 episode 4 couldn't be higher. Before dive into the episode the second it hits our watch lists, learn what you need to know about the next episode, including exactly what time it's released, the episode 4 synopsis, what to expect from the episode, and more!

What time does Heated Rivalry episode 4 come out?

Just like the previous episodes, Heated Rivalry season 1 episode 4 begins streaming on HBO Max in the United States on Friday, Dec. 12 at midnight ET, which happens to be Thursday, Dec. 11 at 9 p.m. PT. For those on the West Coast, you're able to begin streaming the episode in primetime, while fans on the East Coast will have to stay up a little bit later in order to watch as soon as possible.

Take a closer look at what time Heated Rivalry episode 4 comes out by time zone:

Hawaii: 6:00 p.m. HST on Thursday, December 11

Alaska: 8:00 p.m. AKDT on Thursday, December 11

West Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, December 11

Mountain time: 10:00 p.m. MT on Thursday, December 11

Midwest of the US: 11:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, December 11

East Coast of the US: 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, December 12

Canada (Crave): 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, December 12

New episodes of Heated Rivalry are available to stream worldwide on Fridays, though the time shifts based on time zone. The series streams on Crave in Canada, Movistar Plus+ in Spain, and on HBO Max in the United States and Australia. Hopefully, the series will come to more territories in the near future. Remember, there are only two episodes left, so beware of spoilers!

Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander and Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov in Heated Rivalry | Courtesy of Bell Media

What to expect in Heated Rivalry season 1 episode 4, "Rose"

When we last left Shane (Hudson Williams) and Ilya (Connor Storrie) in Heated Rivalry episode 2, their latest hookup ended on a somber note. After Shane lightly asked Ilya personal questions about his home life in Russia, he responded rather coldly and the pair didn't even kiss when they parted. They didn't even kiss! The heartbreaking almost-text message seen round the world.

While Shane and Ilya both made brief appearances in episode 3, last week's episode focused solely on the whirlwind romance between American hockey player Scott Hunter (François Arnaud) and smoothie barista Kip Grady (Robbie G.K.). Based on episode 4's title being "Rose" and fan theories about which parts of the Heated Rivalry book will happen next, we're back in Hollanov's POV.

The episode's official synopsis was shared by Pride.com: "As hockey seasons come and go, Ilya is up to his old antics on and off the ice, while Shane continues to thrive in his game and career. After a night together, Ilya lets his guard down, sending Shane into a panic. Meanwhile, Shane’s budding relationship with a movie star only adds fuel and intensifies the turmoil between them."

According to the synopsis, there will be another series of time jumps in episode 4 as Shane and Ilya connect during hockey seasons and pursue other opportunities off the ice. However, as fans have suspected, we appear to be at the "tuna melt" scene from Reid's book. No spoilers here, but decipher what you would like from the synopsis shared above.

Shane and Ilya will share more intimate moments together, which finds Ilya letting "his guard down" in a different way that seemingly spooks Shane. With knowledge from the book and the synopsis, we can presume their feelings for each other are still hot and cold and mostly unspoken, especially when Shane starts dating Rose (Sophie Nélisse), a famous movie star.

There's a lot to look forward to in this episode between Shane and Ilya. While we will most definitely have our heartstrings tugged at once again after the pair's latest encounters, some big scenes will finally be on our screens — and we're not even talking about the steamy scenes. Make sure to set your reminders and watch the episode as soon as you can!