Heated Rivalry season 1 episode 5 recap: Shane and Ilya make huge decisions

This post contains spoilers from Heated Rivalry season 1 episode 5 from this point forward.

After an unstoppable first-season run, we have arrived at perhaps the most important episode yet and the penultimate episode of the season. Heated Rivalry season 1 episode 5 picks up after the moment that everyone hasn't been able to stop replaying in their heads and on their social media feeds since last week: Shane and Ilya yearning face-to-face in the club after their sudden split.

Beginning basically where episode 4 left off, Heated Rivalry season 1 episode 5 opens with Rose leaving Shane's home early for work after their evening of sex the night before didn't exactly turn out the way they expected. They plan to have a dinner together just the two of them. Gulp. Meanwhile, Shane and Ilya prepare for the all-star game in Tampa, where they will play for the same team.

Shane meets Rose for their dinner, and she starts the conversation by admitting that her friend Miles is not only gay but in love with Shane. She continues by asking if there are any openly gay hockey players, and he's visibly uncomfortable. Carefully, she broaches the subject of Shane being gay and tells him that it's okay. She just wants him to open up, and shockingly, he doesn't shut down.

Rose doesn't expect any kind of explanation from Shane, but asks him questions about his experience and whether he's ever opened up to anyone about his personal life. He admits that being with a man was better, and it's no surprise that he's thinking of his time with Ilya. Rose insists she won't tell anyone. They part with a kiss and a promise to remain close friends.

Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander in Heated Rivalry season 1 episode 5 | Courtesy of Bell Media

Shane and Ilya's relationship progresses in Tampa

Shane and Ilya quickly reunite at their hotel's bar in Tampa in 2017 before the all-star game. They share a beer and the most pleasant conversation they might have possibly ever had. Ilya doesn't take long to ask if Shane brought anyone, clearly fishing to see if Rose tagged along. The looks between them are insane as they get flirtier and flirtier. Ilya even calls him pretty.

The reveal that Shane and Rose are no longer together because they're not "compatible" seems to push the floodgates open for all-star weekend. By the pool, Ilya plays with kids while Shane lounges on the deck. It's very cute and endearing for Shane to see. During the game, Shane and Ilya work well together on the ice, and Ilya plants a "platonic" kiss on his cheek after scoring a goal. We're so back.

If you're not completely buzzing with the electricity between them by this point, Ilya later finds Shane on the beach and admits that he looked up the definition of compatible. Their hands get closer and closer until their thumbs ever so slightly touching. Shane asks for his room number and arrives later that night. But not for an immediate hookup. He wants to talk to Ilya openly and honestly.

He asks if Ilya also has feelings for him, that it's not just Shane feeling this. Shane apologizes for freaking out after the tuna melt. Ilya tries to brush off their relationship as casual, which leads Shane to come out as gay, the first time that he's said this to anyone. Ilya sits beside Shane on the bed as he continues to confess his feelings, but Ilya says that they can't "be something."

For the first time, Ilya gets vulnerable about not being able to go home to Russia if he came out and was in a relationship with a man. He answers Shane's questions about his family and his father's health. When Ilya begins crying, Shane sits on his lap, kisses him, and they hold each other. After having sex, Shane leaves. They say goodnight to each other using their first names.

Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov in Heated Rivalry season 1 episode 5 | Courtesy of Bell Media

Ilya confesses his love to Shane in Russian

Two weeks later, Shane's in Boston for a game against Ilya's team. Ilya wants Shane to come over before the game later that night, but ever the rule follower, Shane doesn't want to. Needlessly to say, Shane ends up going over to Ilya's house. In bed together, they finally start talking like a real couple, even if Ilya doesn't want to talk about his dad. Their rivalry, though, suddenly isn't so heated.

Ilya had been dodging his brother's calls, but when he finally answers after the game, it's bad news. Ilya's father has died and he rushed home to Russia. News of Ilya's mysterious disappearance has Shane worried until he finally hears back from him later that night. They talk on FaceTime while Shane's in bed, and Ilya takes a particular liking to Shane's reading glasses.

Obviously, Shane's worried about Ilya after hearing about his father's death and offers his help emotionally, but Ilya asks for help by telling Shane to take his clothes off — but the glasses stay on. (For the third time, we don't actually see the sex scenes in this episode.) Ilya gets into an argument with his brother at his father's wake, but Svetlana splits it up. Ilya offers Alexei his Moscow apartment and a trust for his niece to get him off his back and out of his life for good.

After the tense conversation with Alexei, Svetlana tells Ilya that she hopes Jane knows how lucky he is to have Ilya. He texts Shane asking if he can call him, and when Shane finds a quiet stairwell at his hotel, Ilya admits he's not doing well and his regrets about his father. Shane tells him to say everything he's feeling in Russian to get it off his chest. He listens intently though he can't understand as Ilya confesses to not wanting to ever come home and other deep frustrations.

This entire scene is a showcase for Connor Storrie, who delivers an entire monologue in Russian and makes you feel every word. But it's also a showcase for Hudson Williams, as Shane's love for Ilya visibly intensifies in spite of the language barrier. Ilya ends his confession by saying, still in Russian, that he loves Shane and all he wants is him. (Anyone else sobbing?)

Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander in Heated Rivalry season 1 episode 5 | Courtesy of Bell Media

Scott and Kip kiss on the ice, and Ilya's coming to the cottage

One week later, Boston and Montreal play against each other again, and it's Ilya's first game back after his father's death. Shane gets brave and meets Ilya on the ice before the game and gives him the code to his front door. Hayden spots Shane talking to Ilya, but Shane lies and says he was only giving him his condolences. Hollanov smiles at each other at the puck drop.

Shane takes the puck and turns around to smile at Ilya, but Ilya's face turns serious. Another Boston player slams directly into Shane, sending him onto the ice unconscious. Hayden fights the player that hit Shane as Ilya tries to contain his worry while staying by Shane's side. He demands to know if Shane's okay as he's wheeled off the ice. Shane asks about his parents and tells the paramedics to tell "him" he's okay. No one understands him when he clarifies and says Ilya's name.

Ilya visits Shane at the hospital, and Shane's clearly very high on painkillers while recovering from a concussion and a fractured collarbone. Ilya holds his hand and rubs his face as Shane says that he was excited to meet with him the night before to ask him to come to his cottage for the summer. Ilya doesn't think they can have alone time at the cottage but gives Shane a "maybe."

In May 2017, Shane talks on the phone with Rose about his injury while recovering at his parents' house. He joins his parents to watch the game in the house, and he texts Ilya later about his injury and losing out on winning the cup. A week later, Shane and Ilya text during the big game and watch Scott Hunter's team win the cup. On the ice, Scott watches his teammates celebrate with his loved ones.

With no one by his side, Scott looks into the stands for Kip as "I'll Believe in Anything" by Wolf Parade begins to play. He instructs him to come down to the ice, and everyone's wondering what's going on. Shane and Ilya are in disbelief as Scott and Kip kiss on the ice. Scott Hunter broke ground for hockey and officially came out. Chills! All of sudden, Ilya rethinks his summer plans about going home to Russia. He calls Shane and tells him that he's coming to the cottage. Here. We. Go!

The Heated Rivalry season 1 finale releases on Friday, Dec. 26 on HBO Max.