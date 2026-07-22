Heated Rivalry soundtrack scores on the Billboard charts

Heated Rivalry continues to smash records, this time with its soundtrack. From July 10-12, physical editions of the Heated Rivalry soundtrack rolled out in stores across the country. Releasing in both CD and vinyl form, the double-disc album includes hit songs from the show and the score by Peter Peter. Now, the soundtrack debuted at #8 on the Billboard 200, the main chart for album sales (whereas the Billboard Hot 100 is for singles).

Per Billboard, it’s the first TV soundtrack to debut in the Top 10 since the season 1 soundtrack of Empire back in 2015. On top of that massive success, the Heated Rivalry soundtrack has also debuted at #1 on numerous other Billboard charts, including Vinyl Albums, Indie Store Album Sales, and Soundtracks.

No doubt helping sales was the fact that over 200 indie record stores took part in “Gone to the Cottage” release parties for the soundtrack, where fans came together to show off their jerseys, play games, and listen to the soundtrack. Many of the record stores saw over a hundred visitors each and had hundreds more pre-orders to ship out, proving the popularity of the show and its music.

Heated Rivalry CD set. Image courtesy Sony Music

The music for Heated Rivalry was always important for the production

The soundtrack’s success also isn’t a surprise because creator Jacob Tierney has been very vocal since the start of the show that the music actually influenced the series. He's noted numerous times that he preplanned many of the songs before the scenes were even shot.

“Don’t tell anyone I said this,” Tierney writes in the booklet that comes with the soundtrack CD, “but the best part of making movies and TV is picking the music and songs that you love and pasting them onto scenes you’ve shot.”

On top of the show’s wild success, songs from the series quickly went viral too, with hits like “All the Things She Said” and “I’ll Believe in Anything” seeing massive spikes in streams and downloads. Two songs from Peter Peter’s score, “It’s You” and “Rivalry,” even charted on Billboard.

“As soon as the show came out, people talked about the music a lot,” Peter Peter told Variety back in January, “so it was a very nice surprise for all of us, really. We’re still very happy.”

Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov in Heated Rivalry season 1 episode 5 - Courtesy of Bell Media

Fans can also get the soundtrack on digital

For those who have completely moved on from physical and live completely in the streaming age, there’s good news: the soundtrack has also been released digitally and on streaming. The score by Peter Peter is streaming everywhere, and digital editions of the complete soundtrack, which combine the score and hit songs used in the series by bands like Wet Leg, Feist, and t.A.T.u., are available to download at places like iTunes/Apple Music and Amazon.