Here’s what you need to stream this November 2024 (and no, it’s not just Dune: Prophecy)
By Sandy C.
We are close to the end of the year, but there are still several shows on the way for us. If you’re already subscribed to Max, you are well aware that Dune: Prophecy (one of the most anticipated series of the year) finally arrives in November. But if that’s not your thing, don’t worry there’s more to watch.
First off, we have Like Water For Chocolate, kicking off the month on Nov. 3 with weekly episodes. Like Water For Chocolate is set to feature a total of six chapters. Now, this is an interesting one. The drama series showcases how traditions can, and often should, be broken, especially when they begin to feel like prison. Like Water For Chocolate stars Irene Azuela, Azul Guaita, Ana Valeria, and others.
Fans of the Dune universe only have to wait a little over two weeks for the arrival of Dune: Prophecy, an HBO original drama series. It will feature a total of six episodes, so this one is going to be a little on the short side, premiering on Nov. 17.
Expect the episodes to drop weekly. Dune: Prophecy takes place 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, focusing on two Harkonnen sisters trying to save the future of humankind. The series stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, and others.
In the mood for a documentary? It’s what HBO and Max do best! On Nov. 19, the HBO original documentary titled Night Is Not Eternal drops. The documentary follows Rosa Maria Paya, a Cuban activist in her fight for democratic change in Cuba.
It’s not all drama in November, though! The Sex Lives Of College Girls season 3 will also arrive on Nov. 21. Ready for new episodes? They’ll air weekly at 9 p.m. ET (and you can stream them at this time on Max, too). Here’s a list of these highlights and more:
- Like Water For Chocolate, Nov. 3
- Dune: Prophecy, Nov. 17
- Call Me Ted, Nov. 13
- Night is Not Eternal, Nov. 19
- Surveilled, Nov. 20
- The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3, Nov. 21
- Get Millie Black, Nov. 25
What will you be watching on HBO and Max this November?