Here's who could most likely cross over next in School Spirits season 3

School Spirits will be coming back for a third season in 2026, and we couldn't be more thrilled. The hit teen drama series was renewed just a couple of weeks after the season 2 finale dropped, which was sooner than expected. It took two months from the season 1 finale's release for the show to be renewed for a second season, so we were expecting a similar wait this time around. However, the fast renewal for season 3 means we’ll soon be back in the world of School Spirits, ready to see what’s next for Maddie and her living and ghostly friends.

After that jaw-dropping season 2 finale, which we're still trying to process, we’re eager to see how the story will continue to unfold in the third installment. While Maddie's journey ended on a somewhat positive note, we still have a lot of unanswered questions about her friends and the mysterious happenings at Split River High. One thing that's really been on our minds is the whole crossing over process. What's the spirits' next destination after finally being able to leave the school? Are they really sent to the other side and the afterlife?

Spoilers ahead from School Spirits season 2!

L-R: Ci Hang Ma as Quinn, Sarah Yarkin as Rhonda, Milo Manheim as Wally Clark, Jess Gabor as Janet Hamilton, Nick Pugliese as Charley, and Miles Elliot as Yuri in School Spirits, episode 8, season 2, streaming on Paramount+, 2025 | Ed Araquel/Paramount+

School Spirits has yet to fully explain the rules and intricacies of how spirits cross over and what happens to them after it happens, leaving fans with plenty of speculation. All we know is that the spirits at Split River High are trapped in some kind of purgatory-like state at the school and that only one has successfully crossed over so far. Although it was originally thought that Janet had crossed over, that turned out not to be true. So far, the only spirit to have crossed over is Dawn. She had been roaming the halls of Split River High as a spirit since the '70s after she tragically lost her life via electrocution.

For all those years, Dawn had been struggling with the trauma of how she died and the ridicule she faced before it. It took Maddie acknowledging her as a good friend and telling her that she didn't deserve all the pain she had endured for Dawn to finally find some sense of peace. It seems that this moment of validation was the key to her moving on, as Maddie's words allowed Dawn to confront the pain of her past and let go of the anger and hurt she had been holding onto.

She was able to find some emotional relief, and with that, she was able to cross over. She finally found the closure she desperately needed after so many years of suffering. This is our understanding of the crossing over process. Once a spirit is able to face their past and confront the emotional trauma they've carried, they can begin the journey toward moving on.

Remember in the season 2 finale when a bright door opens in Janet's scar, giving her the opportunity to cross over? At that point, Janet had already faced the trauma of her death and Mr. Martin's involvement, so it made sense why she was able to cross over. However, she chose to stay behind as she felt she still had unfinished business left to complete with Mr. Martin and the school.

Since she's already been given the invitation to cross over, Janet would be our first pick on who could most likely cross over next in School Spirits season 3. Next, we would say Wally since a bright door appeared for him in his scar in the season 2 finale as well. However, we didn't get to see if he actually walked through it, leaving his fate up in the air.

Throughout the past two seasons, Wally has undergone considerable growth. He confronted his trauma and evolved into a better person than he was in life. Now that Maddie is no longer part of the spirit world, it seems likely that Wally might choose to cross over. But then there's the matter of his fellow spirit friends. Will he be able to leave them behind?

Charley and Rhonda have also made major progress toward healing, yet a bright door still hasn't appeared for them in their scars. We could see either of them crossing over in School Spirits season 3, but there's also the possibility that if given the chance, they might choose not to move on yet. Rhonda has grown particularly close to Quinn, and Charley has developed a deep bond with Yuri. Both of these connections could make it harder for them to want to leave Split River High. Like Janet, they might also want to stay to learn more about the strange happenings at the school. Yuri and Quinn were only introduced in season 2, so they likely have a lot more healing to go through before they're ready to cross over.

We can't wait to see School Spirits season 3 and have our favorite characters back on our screens. As more information is released about the new season, we'll be sure to come back and share everything we learned. Stay tuned to Show Snob for now!

All eight episodes of School Spirits season 2 are streaming now only on Paramount+.