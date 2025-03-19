School Spirits season 3 is officially happening and it's coming sooner than you might expect

Just shy of two weeks after the School Spirits season 2 finale on Paramount+, there's already exciting news to share with fans about the show's fate. On Wednesday, March 19, Paramount+ officially announced that the hit supernatural teen drama series will be back for season 3! You don't have to worry anymore about those shocking cliffhangers not getting resolved.

According to Variety, viewership increased by 94% with the release of season 2, as the season debuted in January 2025 with 3.9 million viewers, an average cumulated in the first month of release. That's a massive boost that likely could be in part attributed to the first season becoming available to stream on Netflix ahead of the second season's premiere this year.

Celebrating the School Spirits season 3 renewal, the head of scripted live-action content at Awesomeness and Nickelodeon, Shauna Phelan, shared a statement:

"We are so thrilled to bring School Spirits back to our devoted audiences for another season of masterful storytelling brought to life by Peyton List and the incredible cast. Co-showrunners Oliver Goldstick, Nate Trinrud and Megan Trinrud have an exceptional ability to capture the complexity and nuance of the teen experience, while also keeping audiences on their toes with the unexpected mystery, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for the students of Split River High next season."

But the renewal of the popular series isn't the only exciting news. Between the first and second seasons, fans had to wait almost two years for new episodes due to delays caused by the dual Hollywood labor strikes that occurred in 2023. However, we won't be waiting two years this time around. Paramount+ has already confirmed when School Spirits season 3 will be back.

School Spirits season 3 confirmed for release in 2026

Paramount+ shared a renewal announcement video that confirms School Spirits season 3 will be released in 2026. Of course, it's far too early for the streamer to set a specific date or even designate a release month or quarter, but just knowing that season 3 will kick off sometime next year already has calmed any nerves. No more long waits for the next new season!

Since the series was just renewed, there aren't any additional details on when filming could begin, but we'd venture to say that with 2026 already confirmed, filming should definitely begin as soon as summer 2025. Season 2 premiered in late January 2025 and aired through March, and while a premiere date in January 2026 could be doable, season 3 could premiere sometime in the first quarter of 2026, maybe even early spring, depending on when production starts.

As many questions as we might have about when we can start watching season 3, there are even more questions about what's happening next. In the second season, Maddie (Peyton List) and her friends teamed up with Janet (Jess Gabor) in order to investigate what's really causing the spirits to become trapped in Split River High. But there's so much more to those eight episodes!

Without giving away too many spoilery details for those who still haven't taken the plunge to watch School Spirits and need to catch up before season 3, we're expecting the new season to reveal Simon's fate, whether Wally really crossed over, what's going on with Xavier, and the continued mystery about the lore of Split River High and its supernatural secrets.

Stay tuned for more details on School Spirits season 3, including filming, casting, and release updates, from Show Snob, and make sure to watch School Spirits on Paramount+.