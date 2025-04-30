Here's what we learned from Andor season 2 chapter 2 on Disney+

Another year passes after the events of Andor season 2 Chapter 1, leaving audiences curious as to what could have occurred during that time. As Cassian and Bix continue to pour all of themselves into the rebellion, Mon Mothma tries to lessen the influence of the Empire on Ghorman, but will it all be for nothing?

Dedra decides to enlist some help with the Ghorman project, slowly but surely ensuring victory. Let's dive into the details! SPOILERS BELOW.

Andor season 2 episode 4 takeaways

Bix and Cassian's relationship is strong, but so is their devotion to the rebellion. As Bix continues to suffer from her trauma in season 1, thanks to the cruel Dr. Gorst, Cassian's protectiveness begins to smother her.

They reflect on how overly cautious he is, constantly worried for Bix, and essentially keeping her hidden from the world. Bix is miserable living on Coruscant, taking drugs without Cassian's knowledge just to help her sleep.

But it seems Bix will get her wish when Luthen calls upon Cassian to go to Ghorman to see what the Empire is up to. As much as Cassian doesn't want to leave Bix, he does so anyway.

The Empire's presence has been growing on Ghorman, to the point that a Ghorman Front rebellion group forms, spying on Syril. While Dedra remains on Coruscant, keeping close communication with Syril and her work on finding Cassian, Syril plays the part perfectly well.

He knows he's being followed and watched, but feeds into it as a means of discovering the Ghorman Front, even to the point of constantly lying to his overbearing mother (yes, they listen in on those calls too). All of his work seemingly pays off as the rebels want to approach him and do so by sending messages inside the dead spiders that live on the planet.

They wish for him to join their group, inviting him to their meetings. Dedra is pleased with this work, but unbeknownst to her, the ISB has been infiltrated by Lonni, who is secretly working for Luthen.

He's been able to obtain knowledge that Dedra is working on the Ghorman project, which prompts Luthen to send Cassian there. While all of this is going on, Mon Mothma (who doesn't appear much in all three episodes) is trying to remove the influence of the Empire on Ghorman, needing votes to make it happen.

Season 2 episode 5 takeways

Unfortunately for Mon Mothma, she does not acquire the votes needed, and naturally, a majority of the Senate is pleased with the Empire's involvement on Ghorman. Cassian, under a new identity as a fashion designer, arrives to Ghorman, sees the problems with the Ghorman Front; they are inexperienced, brash, and not as subtle as they think.

However, Cassian still meets with them, particularly their leader, over what has been going on, and the entire mission is a failure. Meanwhile, Bix receives a visit from Luthen, who learns that she's not as well as she should be, already deducing her to be a liability, especially when he discovers the drugs she's using.

But Luthen has problems of his own when Kleya learns that Sculdun wants every single piece in Luthen's shop to be authenticated after believing one sold to him to be fake. Kleya, however, does not share this information with Luthen.

Syril returns to Coruscant, spending time with Dedra and his mother, before meeting with Dedra and Major Partagaz, sharing what they know and brainstorming how to handle the Ghorman Front. As the Ghorman Front continues to believe Syril to be an ally, even after his office was searched by ISB looking for a listening device (which was there), they want to know what shipments are coming in and out.

Syril plays the part well, explaining he does not know everything that is shipped, prompting the Ghorman Front to want to find out for themselves. Cassian and Bix's friend Wil, meets with Saw Gerrera over the equipment and tech they need for the rebellion, taken from the Empire.

All of Wil's efforts to train a new member to handle the equipment used for processing Rhydonium (highly volatile starship fuel), fail when Saw discovers him to be a traitor and spy. This revelation disheartens Wil, who does the job himself.

When it is completed, Saw, unhinged, removes Wil's safety mask, forcing him to inhale the fuel, which creates a high.

Season 2 episode 6 takeways

Cassian returns to Bix, noting that while the home is clean, she is still hiding something. When Bix informs Cassian that Luthen paid her a visit after he left, Cassian becomes enraged.

He has a spat with Luthen where, much like his conversation with Mon Mothma, states the obvious, unless Bix fixes herself, she'll be a liability. Refusing to allow that to happen, Cassian orders Luthen to fix her.

Mon Mothma and her husband attend a party, a tradition for when new Senators are elected, a process that seems to be happening more often as of late. While there, she meets with Luthen and Sculdun, while Lonni and Kleya also attend.

As the party is occurring, Vel, is aiding the Ghorman Front on raiding a shipment, with the help of her ex-girlfriend Cinta, and share an emotional reunion.

The raid starts as planned because the ISB allows it, as Syril watches undetected from a rooftop. The mission goes south when a Ghorman civilian gets involved, resulting in Cinta getting killed.

They finish the raid before authorities arrive. As the party unfolds, Kleya enlists Lonni's help to block her from the sight of Mon Mothma, Luthen, Sculdun, and now Krennic as she successfully removes a listening device from one of the artifacts to avoid detection when getting authenticated.

The episode concludes with Bix getting her revenge on Dr. Gorst (who had gotten the attention of the Emperor), having him suffer at the hands of his own invention, and then blowing up the building with him inside.

Andor season 2 chapter 2 review

Time jump aside, the story to continues to unfold but at times gets muddled due to the multitude of plots occurring simultaneously. This could be due to the fact that three episodes are released at the same time.

Or because there are a lot of key players in the story. But where season 1 was paced with a new episode each week, with many characters only coming around when necessary, this season decides to have everyone involved all the time.

Andor season 2 does paint a rather bleak picture of those fighting against the Empire. And we are only seeing a small portion of it.

We don't see the countless lives that survive until the Empire's collapse or the ones who tragically perish before even firing a single shot at a stormtrooper. But this is what makes Andor so well written, engaging, and different. It's more serious than previous Star Wars content and has every reason to be.

Andor season 2 episodes 7-9 stream Wednesday, May 7 on Disney+.